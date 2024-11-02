Horoscope Today, 23 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

6 /12

Virgo

Harsh behaviour can spoil the mood of your spouse, so it is important to understand that disrespect and taking someone for granted can seriously harm a relationship. Financially, the day looks better than usual and steady earnings are indicated. Some people may go ahead with buying jewellery or a household appliance. Your low mood may cause concern to your partner. At work, disappointment is likely as the recognition or rewards you were expecting may get delayed. However, you will get enough time to spend with your spouse, and your partner will feel deeply touched by your attention and affection. There is also a chance that your spouse may say or do something intentionally hurtful, which could keep you upset for a while. Lucky colour: Pink Auspicious time: 10:00 am to 11:30 am Remedy: Helping and serving people suffering from leprosy and caring for those with hearing or speech impairments will help maintain good health.