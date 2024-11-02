Horoscope Today, 23 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Children will bring cheer to your evening and help you forget a tiring day. Spending time with them over a pleasant dinner will refresh your mind and body. Your creativity can bring good returns if used in the right direction. Social gatherings will help you strengthen ties with influential people. You will feel deeply loved and supported by your partner today. Learning new skills and adopting modern techniques will be important for future career growth. Time moves quickly, so use it wisely to gain maximum benefit. Married life may show positive and surprising developments. Lucky colour: Red Auspicious time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Engrave a Mangal (Mars) Yantra in a gold ring and wear it to maintain good health.
Taurus
The day will be filled with laughter and positive energy, with most things moving as you wish. It is advisable to avoid alcohol or any intoxicating substance today, as carelessness may lead to the loss of personal belongings. Stay alert while dealing with both friends and strangers. Love will dominate your day, though an old issue may trigger an argument with your partner at night. People involved in foreign trade are likely to get favourable results. Working professionals will be able to use their skills effectively at the workplace. The Moon’s position suggests you may have plenty of free time, but you might struggle to use it productively. Emotional warmth from your spouse will bring comfort and improve your mood. Lucky colour: Yellow Auspicious time: 11:30 am to 1:00 pm Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha to improve financial stability.
Gemini
You may attract criticism today because of your tendency to point out faults in others. Keeping your humour intact and staying calm will help you deal with sharp or indirect remarks. If you are involved in a money-related court case, the verdict is likely to go in your favour, bringing financial relief. Tension may arise due to the behaviour of a family member, so an open and honest conversation is necessary. A special meeting with someone you admire will fill you with excitement and happiness. New offers may look tempting, but avoid taking quick decisions. Several matters will demand your immediate attention today. On the personal front, you and your spouse are likely to share a deep and emotionally fulfilling conversation. Lucky colour: White Auspicious time: 6:00 pm to 7:15 pm Remedy: Avoid non-vegetarian food to see noticeable improvement in health.
Cancer
Good news is likely to lift your mood today. Your financial position is expected to improve, and money lent earlier may also be returned. Friends will stand by you and offer more support than you anticipate. However, secret relationships should be avoided as they may damage your reputation. Professionally, completing key projects on time will bring major gains. You may enjoy watching a movie or a sports match at home with your siblings, which will strengthen mutual bonding. Married life may feel the need for some personal space today. Lucky colour: Green Auspicious time: 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm Remedy: Gift perfumes or scented accessories to your partner to maintain harmony in your love life.
Leo
Engage your mind by reading something interesting to stay mentally active. New contracts may appear attractive, but they may not deliver the expected gains, so avoid rushing into financial investments. Use your free time for selfless service, as it will bring peace and happiness to you and your family. One-sided attraction can lead to emotional pain, so be cautious. At work, some colleagues may dislike your way of handling important matters, though they may not express it openly. If outcomes are not as expected, it would be wise to review and adjust your plans. At night, you may feel like stepping out for a quiet walk on the terrace or in a nearby park. To keep the day smooth, avoid arguments if your spouse seems upset. Lucky colour: Blue Auspicious time: 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm Remedy: Use Gangajal extensively at home to strengthen your financial condition.
Virgo
Harsh behaviour can spoil the mood of your spouse, so it is important to understand that disrespect and taking someone for granted can seriously harm a relationship. Financially, the day looks better than usual and steady earnings are indicated. Some people may go ahead with buying jewellery or a household appliance. Your low mood may cause concern to your partner. At work, disappointment is likely as the recognition or rewards you were expecting may get delayed. However, you will get enough time to spend with your spouse, and your partner will feel deeply touched by your attention and affection. There is also a chance that your spouse may say or do something intentionally hurtful, which could keep you upset for a while. Lucky colour: Pink Auspicious time: 10:00 am to 11:30 am Remedy: Helping and serving people suffering from leprosy and caring for those with hearing or speech impairments will help maintain good health.
Libra
Take some time in the evening to unwind and restore your energy. Handle all commitments and financial dealings with extra care today. A significant development on the personal front is likely to bring happiness and celebration for you and your family. As the day progresses, an unexpected romantic mood may occupy your thoughts. You will also find opportunities to showcase your skills and talents. Be mindful of time spent on your phone, as hours may pass unnoticed while browsing, often leading to regret later. Your partner may do something unintentionally wonderful, creating a moment you will cherish for a long time. Remedy: To strengthen your financial prospects, place a piece of bronze in empty vessels at home. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.
Scorpio
Your presence will be especially appealing today, leaving a positive impression wherever you go. Financially, you are likely to feel secure, and this stability will bring peace of mind. The day is favourable for taking steps toward a matrimonial alliance. Romance looks vibrant—reach out to the one you love and make the most of these moments. Fresh ideas will prove productive and rewarding. You may also find yourself in the spotlight, as support you once extended to someone is recognised or appreciated. With your spouse, you are likely to relive and cherish fond romantic memories from the past. Remedy: Use a red carpet or red bedsheet to enhance positive energies. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 11.10 am to 1.30 pm.
Sagittarius
From a health perspective, the day looks highly favourable. A cheerful and positive frame of mind will act as a tonic, boosting your confidence and overall well-being. Financially, your position improves as long-pending payments are likely to be realised. Avoid arguments, confrontations, or unnecessary fault-finding, as these can disturb harmony. Be mindful about expressing your affection—at times, excessive display can strain rather than strengthen a relationship. Also, refrain from being too open about your plans, as this could negatively affect an ongoing project. Elders of this zodiac sign may find joy in reconnecting with old friends during their free time. Your partner will be understanding and affectionate, accepting your imperfections and making you feel deeply cherished. Remedy: Feed brown cows with wheat, maize, and jaggery to promote happiness and harmony in family life. Lucky Colour: Light Blue. Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.
Capricorn
Your playful and childlike side will come to the fore today, putting you in a fun and lively mood. If you plan to hang out with friends, spend wisely, as careless expenses could lead to financial loss. Children around you will lend a hand with household tasks. Your fair and generous approach to love is likely to be recognised and rewarded. Avoid making commitments unless you are certain you can keep them. In your free time, focus on tasks you’ve long planned but never managed to complete. The evening promises to be special, offering you a memorable and joyous time with your spouse. Remedy: Feed and pet a brown or reddish-brown dog to attract greater financial success. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.
Aquarius
Today promises good health, giving you the energy to enjoy playful moments with your friends. It is an auspicious day for real estate dealings and financial transactions. You will enjoy joyful moments with family and friends, and your love life radiates positive vibes. Your stamina and skills will help enhance your earning potential. Acknowledging the fleeting nature of time, you may feel drawn to spend some moments in solitude, which will be beneficial for your well-being. The day is also likely to be one of the most memorable and fulfilling in your married life. Remedy: Bundle seven black grams, seven black peppers, and a piece of raw coal in a dark blue cloth and bury it in an isolated spot to ensure a fulfilling and prosperous financial life. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.
Pisces
Fear may cloud your happiness today, but it is important to remember that it is often a product of our own thoughts and imagination. Left unchecked, it can dampen your spontaneity, steal the joy of living, and reduce efficiency—so it’s best to address it early. Avoid spending money on alcohol or cigarettes, as these habits can harm both your health and finances. Stay grounded, avoid chasing unrealistic fantasies, and spend some quality time with friends, which will uplift your spirits. Love-related emotions may disturb your sleep, but your professional abilities can help you advance your career and achieve remarkable success. Focus your skills to gain an edge in your work. In your free time, enjoy a game or recreational activity, but stay alert to avoid accidents. If you feel a lack of attention from your spouse, remember that their busy efforts may be directed toward making special arrangements for you. Remedy: Set aside a portion of your food and share it with cows to promote a healthy and balanced life. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.