Horoscope Today, 24 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

7 /12

Libra

Safeguard your mental well-being, as a healthy mind is essential for spiritual growth. The mind acts as the gateway to life—every positive or negative experience passes through it. When balanced, it illuminates your path and helps you resolve challenges with clarity. If you are involved in a money-related legal matter, the court’s decision is likely to favour you today, bringing financial relief. However, domestic responsibilities may feel exhausting and could add to mental stress, so pace yourself. You may plan an outing with your partner, but unexpected work commitments could disrupt those plans, potentially leading to a heated exchange. Handle the situation with patience and clear communication. This is also a favourable time to initiate important career changes you have been contemplating for a while. In your free moments, you may find a dependable solution to a lingering personal issue. By the end of the day, you will gain a deeper appreciation of how much you truly mean to your better half. Remedy: Gift yellow or saffron-coloured clothing to your Guru, teachers, or saintly persons to strengthen harmony and happiness in family relationships. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 5 pm.