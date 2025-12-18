Horoscope Today, 24 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
A minor misunderstanding with a friend could trigger an unpleasant response, so it is wise to look at the situation calmly before forming any opinion. Financially, the day appears stronger than usual and you are likely to earn satisfactorily. The morning may begin with cheerful news from relatives or close friends, setting a positive tone. However, matters of the heart may not run smoothly. Your partner could seem demanding, which might push romance into the background. At work or in professional dealings, you are likely to hold a position of authority and influence. Overall, the day carries promise. Make some time for self reflection and identify areas where you can improve. Honest evaluation can bring meaningful changes to your personality. Be careful not to let others dominate your decisions beyond a healthy limit, as this could lead to tension with your partner. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm Remedy: Offer food to young girls below the age of nine to promote good health and positive energy.
Taurus
Make sincere efforts to refine your personality and strengthen your confidence. Financial stress is likely to ease as parental support helps you stabilise your situation. Be cautious about sharing personal matters with casual acquaintances, as this may not work in your favour. Maintain a respectful and understanding attitude towards your partner today. Professional prospects look encouraging and you may achieve significant gains at work. Use your free time wisely by reconnecting with old friends, which can refresh your mood and bring back pleasant memories. However, avoid misinterpreting your spouse’s words or actions, as unnecessary misunderstandings could leave you disturbed throughout the day. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Present your beloved with yellow flowers such as carnations, roses or chrysanthemums to strengthen love and harmony in the relationship.
Gemini
The day appears favourable, and those suffering from a prolonged illness may finally experience relief. Students or professionals staying away from home should be careful about their company and avoid people who waste both time and money. Domestic tensions may try to distract you, but do not allow them to disturb your focus. Challenging phases often teach valuable lessons, so instead of feeling sorry for yourself, try to understand what life is teaching you. Chances of romance may arise, though they are likely to be brief. Stay alert while interacting with influential individuals, as you may receive useful advice or information. You may plan to pursue a favourite hobby during your leisure time, but the arrival of an unexpected guest could disrupt your schedule. On a positive note, your bond with your spouse seems warmer and more harmonious than usual. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Feed fish with small balls prepared from barley flour to enhance family prosperity and happiness.
Cancer
Be extremely cautious about your health, especially if you suffer from high blood pressure. Take proper rest and avoid unnecessary stress. New avenues of income may open up through contacts and acquaintances, bringing some financial comfort. There are indications that someone could attempt to harm your interests. With strong opposing forces at play, it would be wise to stay away from confrontations. If you need to resolve any old disputes, handle them with dignity and patience. Spend quality time with your beloved, perhaps through a short picnic, and relive cherished memories. Investments made today are likely to bring gains in the long run, though partners may initially express reservations. This is also an appropriate time to experiment with new ideas and put fresh plans into action. On the personal front, your spouse may rekindle the warmth and affection of your early days together, making the day emotionally fulfilling. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: Distribute prasad offered at a Durga Temple among the needy to promote harmony and happiness in family life.
Leo
Issues that had remained unresolved may resurface, causing mental strain. Stay calm and handle matters with patience rather than reacting emotionally. Financial prospects look promising, as fresh income opportunities may arise through people within your network. You may also receive communication from relatives living far away, bringing important updates. Your confidence and courage will help you win appreciation and affection. Pay attention to innovative ideas related to earning money, as they could prove rewarding in the future. Although you may have sufficient free time today, a sense of dissatisfaction could linger if plans do not unfold as expected. On the brighter side, your parents may offer a meaningful blessing or gift to your spouse, strengthening harmony and warmth in your married life. Lucky Colour: Navy Blue Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm Remedy: Chant “Om Sham Shanaishcharaaya Namah” 11 times to invite stability and positive energy into your life.
Virgo
Body aches or physical discomfort may trouble you today. Avoid strenuous activity that could put extra pressure on your system and ensure you take adequate rest. At the start of the day, there are chances of a financial setback, which might affect your mood. However, as the day progresses, unexpected good news could lift the spirits of the entire family. Love appears intense and overwhelming, and you may feel deeply attached to someone special. You possess strong potential to achieve success, so make the most of the opportunities that come your way. Travel related to work or other commitments may be uncomfortable, yet it will help you establish valuable contacts for the future. By the end of the day, you are likely to experience the true joy and emotional fulfilment of married life. Lucky Colour: Orange Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Remedy: Wear a bangle made of bronze or brass to support good health and positive energy.
Libra
Safeguard your mental well-being, as a healthy mind is essential for spiritual growth. The mind acts as the gateway to life—every positive or negative experience passes through it. When balanced, it illuminates your path and helps you resolve challenges with clarity. If you are involved in a money-related legal matter, the court’s decision is likely to favour you today, bringing financial relief. However, domestic responsibilities may feel exhausting and could add to mental stress, so pace yourself. You may plan an outing with your partner, but unexpected work commitments could disrupt those plans, potentially leading to a heated exchange. Handle the situation with patience and clear communication. This is also a favourable time to initiate important career changes you have been contemplating for a while. In your free moments, you may find a dependable solution to a lingering personal issue. By the end of the day, you will gain a deeper appreciation of how much you truly mean to your better half. Remedy: Gift yellow or saffron-coloured clothing to your Guru, teachers, or saintly persons to strengthen harmony and happiness in family relationships. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 5 pm.
Scorpio
Divine wisdom shared by a saintly person will bring you peace and inner comfort. Those who invested money based on the advice of an unfamiliar person are likely to see gains today. It is an excellent day to plan a picnic with your spouse—this change of setting will lift your spirits and help clear long-standing misunderstandings. If you feel your partner is not fully understanding you, take time out to be with them. Speak openly and honestly, and share what’s truly in your heart. Support from a close friend will prove valuable in professional matters as well. However, you may find yourself spending much of the day on things that are neither necessary nor productive, so try to stay mindful of your time. After a challenging phase in married life, you will finally experience warmth, relief, and renewed happiness today. Remedy: Include cardamom (a symbol of Mercury) in your daily diet to promote better health and balance. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.
Sagittarius
You can keep your weight in check by maintaining a regular exercise routine. With the support of a close relative, you are likely to perform well in business today, leading to financial gains. Your high energy levels and enthusiasm will yield positive outcomes and help ease tensions at home. However, take lessons from past setbacks, as making a proposal today may not bring the desired response. Business partners will be excited about your new ideas and initiatives, and your sense of humor will emerge as one of your strongest assets. Be mindful of expenses, as a major outlay could lead to a disagreement with your spouse. Remedy: Help and serve poor and needy women to invite positivity and harmony into your love life. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5.30 pm.
Capricorn
Your wife is likely to lift your spirits and bring emotional comfort today. Long-term investments in stocks and mutual funds are favoured and can prove beneficial in the future. Household repairs or social engagements may keep you occupied for most of the day. Make an effort to truly understand your wife’s feelings—only then will you be able to offer the emotional support she needs. New ventures may appear attractive and hold the promise of good returns. Although outstation travel could be tiring or uncomfortable, it will help you build valuable professional contacts. By the end of the day, you may rediscover your love for your spouse and realise just how much he or she truly deserves it. Remedy: Place a zero-watt red bulb on the southern wall of your bedroom to promote happiness and harmony in your family. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 3 pm.
Aquarius
You will finally find relief from the stress and pressures you have been carrying for a long time. This is the right moment to make meaningful lifestyle changes so these tensions stay away permanently. An old friend may offer valuable advice on boosting profits in business—if you follow it wisely, luck is likely to be on your side. Adopt a generous attitude and spend warm, loving moments with your family. Love will feel like spring today—full of freshness, warmth, and gentle romance—and you will experience its pleasant stirrings. Professionally, listening to experienced people and applying new ideas to your work will bring benefits. If you are married with children, they may express disappointment about not getting enough of your time, so try to be more present with them. Overall, your marital life looks harmonious and fulfilling today. Remedy: Wear a snake-shaped silver ring to maintain happiness and balance in family life. Lucky Colour: Light Blue. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Pisces
Smile—it is the best antidote to most of life’s problems. If you have been trying to secure a loan for some time, today may finally work in your favour. A disagreement with your wife could cause mental strain, but there is no need to burden yourself with unnecessary stress. One of life’s greatest lessons is learning to accept what cannot be changed. Make a sincere effort to understand your partner’s feelings today. It is an auspicious time to begin new ventures, and you are likely to receive compliments you have long hoped to hear. Overall, the day looks very positive for your married life—take the initiative to express your love and appreciation to your partner. Remedy: Share the prasad offered at the Durga temple with the needy to promote harmony and happiness in family life. Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.