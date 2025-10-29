Horoscope Today, 24 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

7 /12

Libra

Listen to others with an open mind—you may find solutions to your own problems in their words. Value both time and money, as neglecting either could invite challenges in the days ahead. If conversations or discussions do not go as planned, you may feel tempted to lose your temper or speak impulsively; pause and think before you speak, as careless words can lead to regret later. If you plan to go out with your lover and spend some cherished moments together, pay attention to your choice of attire, as negligence in this matter could unintentionally annoy your partner. Overall, it is a favourable day, with circumstances largely working in your favour and a sense of confidence keeping you upbeat. However, your spouse may remain occupied with other commitments today. You may also realise how swiftly time flies when you reconnect with an old friend after a long gap. Remedy: Store Gangajal in a green-coloured bottle and bury it near the roots of a peepul tree. This is believed to help maintain peace and harmony within the family. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.