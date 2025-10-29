Horoscope Today, 24 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Be careful about your health today and do not ignore small issues. A family function at home may lead to heavy spending, which could put some pressure on your finances. Children are likely to make you feel proud with their achievements. Small acts of kindness and love will help make the day special. Do not hesitate to share your opinion, as it will be well received and appreciated. Someone around you may do something that helps your life partner feel closer to you again. You may also indulge your love for food and enjoy a variety of delicacies, possibly at a restaurant serving exotic cuisine. Lucky Colour: Blue Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm Remedy: To improve your financial condition, maintain cleanliness and take a bath daily.
Taurus
Do not try to force others to do things your way today. Think about the needs and interests of others, as this approach will bring you real happiness. Your financial position is likely to improve with the recovery of pending payments. Give priority to the needs of family members and stay involved in their happiness and difficulties to show that you truly care. Your smile will play a big role in easing your beloved’s unhappiness. In your free time, you may finally complete tasks that you had planned earlier but could not execute. Married life may make you realise today that compromises have turned out to be one of the best things that happened to you. You may also spend time on grooming activities such as a haircut or a spa session, which will leave you feeling refreshed and confident. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Donate bronze vessels at a Lord Vishnu or Goddess Durga temple to enjoy good health.
Gemini
Spend some quality time with close friends to relax and refresh yourself. With the support of a trusted friend, some businesspersons may gain financial benefits today, which can help ease several problems. Family life looks smooth, and you are likely to receive full support for your plans. Romance will add extra joy to your day. It is a favourable day for social and religious activities. Married life will remain happy, so express your love clearly to your partner. The day may feel slow and relaxed, allowing you to rest more than usual and enjoy much-needed rejuvenation. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 9:30 am to 11:00 am Remedy: Soak barley overnight and distribute it among animals and birds in the morning to maintain good health.
Cancer
Some people may feel that you are too old to learn something new, but this is far from the truth. Your sharp and active mind will help you pick up new things easily. If you are travelling today, be extra careful with your valuables, as there is a risk of theft. Keep your purse and important items in a safe place. Try to spend your free time with children, even if it means making a special effort. Do not lose hope, as failures are a natural part of life and give it meaning. The day can turn out to be very positive, allowing you to plan well for a secure and prosperous future. However, the arrival of a guest in the evening may disrupt your plans. Neighbours might wrongly discuss personal matters related to your married life with family or friends. On a positive note, elders at home may appreciate and talk about your good qualities. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Soak green grams overnight and feed them to birds to strengthen your bond with your lover.
Leo
Begin your day with some light exercise. It will help you feel better about yourself, and making it a daily habit will benefit you in the long run. Those who have borrowed money may be required to repay it today, which could put some pressure on their finances. Your knowledge and sense of humour will leave a good impression on people around you. If you feel misunderstood by your beloved, take time out to be with them and speak openly from your heart. You may visit a park to make good use of your time, but there is a possibility of an argument with a stranger, which could affect your mood. Today will help you realise the true value of having a caring life partner. You may also read the autobiography of a famous personality to strengthen your thoughts and goals. Lucky Colour: Orange Auspicious Time: 7:30 am to 9:00 am Remedy: Showing affection and helping widows will be beneficial for your health.
Virgo
Your spouse’s cheerful mood is likely to brighten your day. Business profits may bring happiness to many traders and businessmen today. Avoid being rigid with family members, as it can disturb peace at home. In love matters, do not behave submissively and maintain your self-respect. Any volunteering work you do today will not only help others but will also make you feel more positive about yourself. Married life may feel dull these days, so talk to your partner and plan something interesting together. The stars also indicate a short and enjoyable trip nearby with people you feel close to. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 10:00 am to 11:30 am Remedy: Involve family members in yoga and meditation to strengthen family bonds.
Libra
Listen to others with an open mind—you may find solutions to your own problems in their words. Value both time and money, as neglecting either could invite challenges in the days ahead. If conversations or discussions do not go as planned, you may feel tempted to lose your temper or speak impulsively; pause and think before you speak, as careless words can lead to regret later. If you plan to go out with your lover and spend some cherished moments together, pay attention to your choice of attire, as negligence in this matter could unintentionally annoy your partner. Overall, it is a favourable day, with circumstances largely working in your favour and a sense of confidence keeping you upbeat. However, your spouse may remain occupied with other commitments today. You may also realise how swiftly time flies when you reconnect with an old friend after a long gap. Remedy: Store Gangajal in a green-coloured bottle and bury it near the roots of a peepul tree. This is believed to help maintain peace and harmony within the family. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Scorpio
Do not allow negativity or gloom to overwhelm you. If you are planning to spend time with friends, be mindful of your expenses, as careless spending could lead to financial loss. Relatives or friends may visit, making the evening pleasant and engaging. Your beloved may appear slightly irritated today, which could add to your mental stress. Try to respond with patience rather than reaction. Natives of this zodiac sign may enjoy watching a movie or a match at home with siblings, an activity that will strengthen mutual affection and bonding. There is a possibility that your spouse may come under the influence of others and get into an argument with you. However, your love, understanding and compassionate approach will help resolve the matter. Your confidence levels may remain low today, largely due to an irregular or poor daily routine. Remedy: Keep khirni roots wrapped in a white cloth to promote better health. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.
Sagittarius
Building castles in the air will not be of much help today. It is important to take practical steps to live up to your family’s expectations. Financial losses are likely if you invest or make decisions based solely on others’ advice, so exercise caution in money matters. You are likely to enjoy a good time with friends, but be especially careful while driving. Expressing your true feelings to your beloved may prove difficult today. You may also prefer to spend time away from relatives, seeking peace and solitude in a calm environment. Due to your hectic schedule, your spouse may feel neglected and could express displeasure by the evening. Try to reassure them with attention and understanding. Engaging in music or playing a musical instrument can uplift your mood and bring positivity to your day. Remedy: Drink water stored in copper vessels to gain health benefits and help stay disease-free. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.15 pm.
Capricorn
Today you will be brimming with energy, enabling you to complete tasks in nearly half the time you usually take. It would be wise to ignore those who approach you for business credit, as such commitments may not be in your best interest right now. An extravagant lifestyle could create tension at home, so avoid late nights and unnecessary spending on others. Your lover may place certain demands before you today that you may not be able to fulfil, which could leave them feeling disappointed. Those born under this zodiac sign should consciously take time out for themselves, as excessive work may lead to mental fatigue and stress. You are likely to have a meaningful conversation with your partner today, helping both of you realise the depth of your mutual affection. You may also meet relatives and fulfil your social responsibilities. Remedy: Distribute kadi-chawal among the needy—and partake in it yourself—to support continued growth in your financial condition. Lucky Colour: Grey. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.
Aquarius
Your frank and fearless opinions may hurt a friend’s ego today, so choose your words with care. Your plan to save money can be successfully implemented now, and you will be able to manage your finances wisely. Trying to meet everyone’s expectations may leave you feeling pulled in several directions, so set clear boundaries. In matters of love, do not behave submissively; maintain self-respect and balance in the relationship. Your free time may get consumed by unnecessary tasks, leaving you feeling unproductive. If you and your spouse indulge in heavy food or drinks today, it could have an adverse effect on your health. For traders and businesspersons of this zodiac sign, profits in business may turn into a long-awaited reality today. Remedy: Offer prasad in the form of jaggery and chana (gram) to promote better health. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Pisces
Shape your thoughts with positivity as you confront your fears; otherwise, you risk becoming a passive victim of anxiety. Those who invested money in the past are likely to reap benefits from those investments today. Avoid erratic behaviour, especially with your spouse, as it could disturb harmony at home. You will realise today that your partner’s love for you is deep and soulful. Your creativity and enthusiasm will be boundless, leading to a productive and rewarding day. You are likely to do something exciting with your spouse, strengthening your bond. You may also shower your children with affection and pamper them wholeheartedly, ensuring they stay close to you throughout the day. Remedy: Reading the Durga Saptashati is believed to bring peace and happiness to family life. Lucky Colour: Brown. Auspicious Time: 4.40 pm to 6.40 pm.