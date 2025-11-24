Horoscope Today 24 November 2025: Daily Astrological Predictions, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

Aries
You’ll receive a heartfelt compliment from a friend, bringing happiness. Remember the selflessness you’ve shown others—it’s appreciated. Financial concerns could disrupt your focus. Your family’s love is a support, but avoid trying to control your partner. Work may bring rewards if you've earned them. Use your sharp mind to stay ahead. Despite a hectic start, your spouse will support you. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 7.30 pm to 8.45 pm.
Taurus
Your energy might drop just as you’re nearing goals. The money you’ve saved will come to your rescue. Break out of your routine and spend time with friends. Romantic plans brighten your mood, and there may be progress at work. Elderly Taureans may reconnect with old friends. Your spouse will make a special effort to please you. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.
Gemini
You will finally feel relief from ongoing stresses—adapt your lifestyle to banish tension for good. Avoid impulsive spending. Family obligations may weigh on your mind. Love has depth today. Sharpening your workplace skills pays off. Take alone time if needed, but seek guidance from someone wise. Keep working on your relationship, despite frustrations. Lucky Colour: Beige. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.
Cancer
Take time to rest and unwind, as recent stress has piled up. Investments made on good advice may benefit you now. Good news from relatives starts the day well. Love is strong—keep expressing it. Your efforts at work will be recognized. Finding a forgotten item may bring nostalgia. Disagreements with your spouse could linger, so foster patience. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.
Leo
Don’t let negative thoughts disrupt your peace—they drain your energy. Past unnecessary expenses may leave you short today. Relish quiet family time. Be diplomatic if dating. Expect a bustling social day, with others turning to you for advice. Travel may feel tiring but will bring new contacts. Unexpected visitors could rearrange your plans. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.
Virgo
Helping everyone could leave you exhausted. Pending payments may finally arrive. Enjoy a lively evening with guests. There could be sweet moments in romance. New opportunities are tempting—avoid rash decisions. Plan your future, but be flexible if plans change. Something special could enliven your married life. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.
Libra
Try not to dwell on gloomy thoughts. Financial stress may arise due to a family member’s illness, yet their health is most important. Family joy will brighten the atmosphere. Avoid making promises in love that are hard to keep. Partners will support your ventures. Spend time with younger family members. Your spouse truly values you—cherish it. Lucky Colour: Light Green. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.
Scorpio
Your sense of humor is your greatest asset—use it to feel better. Discuss finances with your partner for future gains. New friendships may blossom at events. Romantic feelings deepen. Beware that joint projects may yield mixed results, and you may feel taken advantage of. Personal grooming efforts will pay off, and extra care from your spouse is likely. Lucky Colour: Brown. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Sagittarius
Your health feels strong. Resist spending just to impress. Mutual understanding fosters family harmony. Compliments may come your way. Be courageous at work despite challenges. Act with integrity when in the spotlight. Outsiders may disrupt your relationship—defend your peace. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.
Capricorn
A lot depends on your decisions—clarity is crucial. Resist living only for today or spending carelessly. Address family issues promptly for harmony. Be mindful of your partner’s feelings in your choice of attire. Support from coworkers helps you make bold changes. Take action when needed. Surprise your spouse to keep things special. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.
Aquarius
Playing with children brings restorative joy. Influential people might support your unique ventures. Home life is peaceful due to good relations. Your lover is in a romantic mood. Focus on your tasks; steer clear of emotional conflicts. Network widely, as high-placed contacts could be valuable. Expect a wonderful evening with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12.30 pm.
Pisces
Get active with sports or outdoor fun. Avoid rush decisions in investments. Spending time with loved ones will make the day rewarding. Your energy will soar as your partner fills you with joy. Promising new partnerships could form. Reflect on areas for self-improvement. Your spouse’s efforts will make you feel cherished. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.