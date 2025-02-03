Horoscope Today, 25 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Your generous nature will turn out to be a blessing in disguise, helping you free yourself from negative traits such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, lack of faith, greed, attachment, ego, and jealousy. Those who invested money on the advice of an unfamiliar source may see encouraging returns today. This is also a favourable time to take your parents into confidence regarding new ideas, projects, or future plans. In matters of love, the day brings reassurance—you will feel deeply that your partner is truly devoted to you for life. A positive mood from your boss will uplift the entire workplace atmosphere. However, you may face some pressure from seniors over unfinished tasks from the past, prompting you to spend part of your free time completing office work. Emotionally, the day ends on a beautiful note. You will feel incredibly valued and fulfilled, as your spouse showers you with affection, making you feel like the richest person in the world. Remedy: Offer eight pieces of coal in flowing water to attract growth and rewards in your professional, work, or business life. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.
Taurus
Channel your thoughts and energy into turning your goals into reality—mere imagination will not suffice. Until now, wishing without consistent effort has been the main hurdle; today encourages you to act decisively. With the support of a close relative, you may perform well in business and see financial gains. Be generous and fair while resolving personal matters, but remain mindful of your words so you don’t hurt those who genuinely care for you. Take time to understand your beloved’s feelings, as emotional sensitivity will strengthen your bond. If you focus carefully on your objectives, your achievements are likely to exceed expectations. You will also use your free time productively by completing long-pending tasks from the past. The day ends on a warm note, as you rediscover love and affection for your spouse. Remedy: Feed fishes with balls made of wheat flour to attract positivity and harmony. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 5.45 pm to 7 pm.
Gemini
Some may think you’re too old to learn something new, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Your sharp and active mind will help you pick up new skills with ease. It’s a good day to place surplus money in safe investments that promise steady returns in the future. Work closely with family members to maintain harmony at home. In matters of love, dreams and reality may beautifully merge, filling the day with emotional warmth. At the workplace, everything seems to move in your favour, boosting confidence and productivity. Avoid gossip today, as it can quietly consume valuable time. The day is set to end on a delightful note, with your spouse planning something special that will make life feel truly wonderful. Remedy: For better health, string black and white pearls together and wear them around your neck. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 5.15 pm.
Cancer
Be extra cautious while driving today, especially on turns, as someone else’s negligence could cause trouble. You may come to realise the true importance of money, as a sudden financial need could arise when resources feel insufficient. Plan something enjoyable and entertaining for the latter half of the day to lift your mood. In matters of love, avoid being forceful and allow things to flow naturally. Those running small businesses may face temporary losses, but there’s no need to lose heart—consistent effort in the right direction will eventually bring positive results. You may choose to step out alone for a while without informing anyone, using this solitude to reflect, even as many thoughts occupy your mind. Some tension or discomfort with your spouse could trouble you today, so patience and understanding will be essential. Remedy: Prioritise the use of raw turmeric roots, saffron, yellow sandalwood, and yellow gram to help improve health and vitality. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Leo
A friend may test your open-mindedness and tolerance today. Stay grounded in your values and approach every decision with reason rather than emotion. New contracts may appear attractive, but they are unlikely to deliver the expected gains, so avoid hasty financial commitments or investments. You may come across a family secret that takes you by surprise, leading to some emotional disturbance. At work, tempers could rise if you push too hard—try to understand others’ needs and perspectives before taking decisions. Despite these moments, much of the day promises laughter and cheer, with several things unfolding as you wish. However, stress arising from your spouse’s behaviour may take a toll on your health, so focus on calm communication and self-care. Remedy: To strengthen financial stability, donate black woollen blankets to the poor and needy. Lucky Colour: Brown. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.
Libra
Work pressure may bring moments of stress and tension today, but your financial position is set to improve as long-pending payments finally come through. You may receive unexpected gifts or pleasant surprises from relatives and friends, lifting your spirits. Your love life is likely to take a positive turn as understanding and emotional bonding deepen. Those engaged in creative professions may face a few challenges, helping you realise the importance of stability and discipline alongside creativity. The day also brings interesting invitations, and a surprise gift could come your way. Your parents may bless your spouse with something truly special, which will have a positive and lasting impact on your married life. Remedy: Donate a cow to enhance health and well-being. If this is not feasible, consider donating an equivalent amount at a temple or hermitage. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.
Scorpio
Let go of your stubborn attitude for the sake of a happier life—it will only drain your time and energy. Real estate investments are likely to prove rewarding. You may receive good news that will delight not just you but your entire family, though it’s wise to keep your excitement in check. Matters of the heart may bring emotional intensity, and you could experience both the joy and pain of love. A journey undertaken to improve career prospects has strong chances of yielding positive results; however, seek your parents’ consent beforehand to avoid objections later. You’ll find time today to socialise and follow up on activities you truly enjoy. The day promises romance and warmth, though minor health issues could cause some discomfort. Remedy: Wear green-coloured clothes to enhance positivity and balance. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.
Sagittarius
Motivate yourself to adopt a more optimistic outlook. Positivity builds confidence and adaptability, while also helping you release negative emotions such as fear, hatred, jealousy, and the desire for revenge. Take extra care of your movable belongings today, as there is a risk of loss or theft. Be mindful of your words, as harsh speech could hurt the sentiments of your grandparents. At times, silence is more valuable than unnecessary talk—life gains meaning through thoughtful and purposeful actions. Make an effort to show your care and concern. Those planning a short trip with their beloved are likely to enjoy a truly memorable time. At work, focus on improving your approach and efficiency; otherwise, a negative impression could form in the eyes of your superior. Devote your time and energy to helping others, but avoid getting involved in matters that do not concern you. Your spouse will be especially energetic, affectionate, and supportive today. Remedy: To enhance income, install a Chandra Yantra in the place of worship at your home. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.
Capricorn
Your smile will act as a powerful antidote to stress and depression today. Financial gains are likely, especially through your children, bringing you a sense of joy and satisfaction. For some, the arrival of a new family member will create moments of celebration and happiness. However, lingering negativity or gloom on your part may cause tension for your spouse, so try to maintain a positive atmosphere at home. At the workplace, stay alert and cautious, as a competitor may attempt to work against you. You may spend some of your free time relaxing by watching a web series on your mobile. That said, your spouse’s rude behaviour could leave you feeling upset for much of the day. Remedy: To keep your love life strong and harmonious, visit a Laxmi Narayan temple and offer prasad. Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Aquarius
Your childlike side will emerge today, putting you in a light, playful mood. Though parting with money is never easy, you may feel a sense of relief by helping someone in need—just be careful not to let your generosity be taken for granted, especially by your children. Make it a point to forgive your beloved and let go of past grievances. At work, if you have been trying to connect with someone for a long time, luck may finally be on your side. Those who have been extremely busy over the past few days will at last find time to relax and enjoy themselves. A minor disagreement with your spouse could arise over an old issue—perhaps something like a forgotten birthday—but rest assured, harmony will be restored by the end of the day. Remedy: For a happy family life, keep raw turmeric and five peepal leaves under your pillow while sleeping. Lucky Colour: Black. Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.
Pisces
Your friends will be supportive today and help keep your spirits high. Investing your savings in conservative options can bring steady financial gains, and some of you may go ahead with the purchase of jewellery or a home appliance. If you’re going on a date, avoid raising controversial topics to keep the atmosphere pleasant. At work, pay close attention to your approach and efficiency. A lack of focus could create a negative impression in the eyes of your boss. While you often put family needs ahead of your own, today offers a chance to carve out some personal time and explore a new hobby or interest. Your spouse’s low health may pose a temporary challenge and affect your routine, but with patience and balance, you will manage things effectively. Remedy: Strictly avoid tobacco and the consumption of eggs, meat, fish, and other tamasic foods to invite positive results in your business and professional life. Lucky Colour: Light Blue. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.