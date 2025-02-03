Horoscope Today, 25 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

1 /12

Aries

Your generous nature will turn out to be a blessing in disguise, helping you free yourself from negative traits such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, lack of faith, greed, attachment, ego, and jealousy. Those who invested money on the advice of an unfamiliar source may see encouraging returns today. This is also a favourable time to take your parents into confidence regarding new ideas, projects, or future plans. In matters of love, the day brings reassurance—you will feel deeply that your partner is truly devoted to you for life. A positive mood from your boss will uplift the entire workplace atmosphere. However, you may face some pressure from seniors over unfinished tasks from the past, prompting you to spend part of your free time completing office work. Emotionally, the day ends on a beautiful note. You will feel incredibly valued and fulfilled, as your spouse showers you with affection, making you feel like the richest person in the world. Remedy: Offer eight pieces of coal in flowing water to attract growth and rewards in your professional, work, or business life. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.