Horoscope Today, 25 January 2026: Zodiac Predictions, Lucky Colour & Timing

Aries
You may find it challenging to keep your emotions in check today, and any unusual behaviour could confuse those around you and add to your own frustration. It would be wise to value both your time and money, as carelessness in these areas may invite difficulties in the days ahead. Friends are likely to lift your spirits by planning something enjoyable for the evening. However, your partner may feel neglected if you fail to give them adequate attention. You may wish to spend your free time pursuing a favourite activity, but an unexpected guest could disrupt your plans. Minor irritation with your spouse over household purchases is also possible. On a positive note, your father may surprise you with a special gift today. Remedy: To promote better health, share your food with the needy or with physically challenged individuals. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.
Taurus
If you have not been getting adequate rest, you may feel unusually fatigued today and will need to slow down and recuperate. Financially, you are likely to have a comfortable amount of money at hand, bringing with it a sense of peace and security. People around you may offer fresh hopes and ideas, though their real value will depend largely on your own initiative and effort. The day is favourable for romance, and your spouse may appear especially affectionate and charming. You might spend the evening with a colleague from work, but later feel that the time was not particularly rewarding. Overall, this is a day best spent doing little—simply enjoying the moment and feeling grateful—provided you do not burden yourself with unnecessary tasks. Remedy: Caring for the sick or offering support to terminally ill patients will bring positive energy and harmony to your family life. Lucky Colour: Brown. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.
Gemini
Your mind will be open and receptive to positive influences today. Use your creative and innovative ideas to generate some extra income. Guests may fill your home, turning the evening into a warm and enjoyable occasion. For some, a new romantic connection will lift spirits and keep the mood cheerful. Someone from your past may reach out, making the day particularly memorable. You and your spouse are likely to share a deep, heartfelt and soulful conversation. However, excessive talking could lead to a headache, so it would be wise to speak in moderation. Remedy: Plant sunflowers at home and nurture them regularly to attract success and positive outcomes. Lucky Colour: Brown. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Cancer
Cast aside the gloom that has been surrounding you and hindering your progress. You may feel a strong urge to make quick money today, but your primary focus should be on the needs of your family members. A sudden romantic encounter is also indicated. Make a conscious effort to complete your tasks on time, remembering that someone at home is waiting for you and depends on your presence. Your partner may reveal a particularly warm and appealing side today. Students will find it easy to approach their teachers and openly discuss subjects they find difficult, and the guidance received will help clarify complex topics. Remedy: To restore harmony and happiness in the family, keep a bunch of white flowers in a silver vase at home. Lucky Colour: Golden. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.
Leo
Your evening may be filled with mixed emotions that could leave you feeling tense, but there is little cause for concern, as moments of happiness will outweigh any disappointment. Financial gains are likely later in the day, especially as money lent earlier may be returned sooner than expected. Be cautious in dealing with those close to you, as excessive generosity could be taken for granted. Your love life is set to take a pleasant turn, bringing a deep and almost blissful sense of affection. Despite a busy schedule, you will manage to find time for yourself and spend it meaningfully with your family. Married life appears especially harmonious today, making it an ideal time to plan a special evening for your spouse. For traders and businesspersons, profits may finally materialise as a long-awaited reward. Remedy: To enhance positive feelings within the family, offer milk, mishri (sugar crystals) and a white rose at a sacred place. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.
Virgo
A friend’s cold behaviour may hurt you today, but it is important to remain calm and composed. Do not let it trouble you excessively; instead, make a conscious effort to rise above negativity and avoid unnecessary distress. Financial discipline is essential now—focus on saving and spending wisely, or you may regret careless decisions later. Family responsibilities will demand your immediate attention, and any negligence could prove costly. You may feel the absence of true love today, but remember that everything changes with time, and so will your romantic circumstances. Despite having ample free time, you may find it difficult to engage in activities that truly satisfy you. While things may not go entirely as planned, you are likely to share some pleasant moments with your spouse. The day may feel slow and relaxed, offering you much-needed rest and rejuvenation. Remedy: To maintain good health, donate black gram, Bengal gram, black clothing and mustard oil. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 9.30 am to 10.30 am.
Libra
This is a wonderful day to engage in activities that boost your confidence and make you feel good about yourself. Those who have invested in land and are planning to sell it may find a suitable buyer and secure a favourable return. Rituals or auspicious ceremonies at home will bring a positive and harmonious atmosphere. Your partner may find it difficult to express their feelings openly today, which could leave you feeling a little upset. While it is fine to interact with acquaintances, avoid sharing your deepest secrets unless you fully trust their intentions. You may experience some tension with family members, but the day is likely to end on a comforting note as your spouse offers warmth and reassurance. Do not be overly concerned about how others perceive you; focus instead on making the right decisions, and things will fall into place. Remedy: To strengthen love in your relationship, drink stored water from an orange-coloured glass bottle. Lucky Colour: Beige. Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3 pm.
Scorpio
Today offers you an opportunity to relax and unwind. A soothing oil massage will help relieve muscle tension and restore comfort. Keep your anger in check and treat colleagues at the workplace with courtesy, as any lapse in behaviour could have serious consequences for your job and, in turn, your financial stability. A festive atmosphere at home will help ease your stress, and it is important that you actively participate rather than remain a passive observer. A close friend may offer emotional support and help lift your spirits. Favourable planetary influences are likely to give you several reasons to feel content. You may also receive special attention from your spouse today. Your ability to respect others, even in crowded or challenging situations, helps you maintain and project a positive image. Remedy: To enhance income prospects, keep an aquarium at home and regularly feed the fish. Lucky Colour: Beige. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.
Sagittarius
Excessive travel may leave you feeling exhausted and restless today. Those associated with the milk and dairy industry are likely to see financial gains. Children will bring you a sense of pride through their achievements, lifting your spirits. Love will radiate positive energy, adding warmth to the day. Completing your work on time and returning home early will work in your favour, bringing happiness to your family and leaving you feeling refreshed. You and your spouse are likely to create a cherished memory together, making the day especially meaningful for your married life. The bright morning sunlight will further rejuvenate you, both physically and mentally. Remedy: To maintain good health, donate black and white clothing to saints. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.
Capricorn
This is a very favourable day from a health perspective. Your cheerful and positive state of mind will act as a natural tonic, boosting your confidence. Travel may prove hectic and stressful for some, but it is likely to be financially rewarding. An invitation to your child’s award function will bring happiness and a sense of pride, as you see your dreams fulfilled through their achievements. Romance may take a back seat due to your spouse’s ill health. You will realise the true value of relationships today as you spend most of your time with family members. However, your spouse may be unable to attend to daily responsibilities, which could affect your mood. Throughout the day, your emotions may fluctuate, much like the changing weather. Remedy: Feeding spinach to cows is believed to bring significant improvement in your love life. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.
Aquarius
Maintain an optimistic outlook and focus on the brighter side of situations. Your confidence and positive expectations can open doors to the fulfilment of your hopes and aspirations. Those involved in tax evasion should exercise extreme caution today, as such actions may lead to serious trouble; it is best to stay within the law. Family members may not live up to your expectations, so avoid trying to impose your will on them and instead adjust your approach to take the initiative constructively. A new romantic connection may lift the spirits of some and keep them in a cheerful mood. Travel is likely to introduce you to new places and influential people. You and your spouse may share a deeply emotional and soulful romantic conversation today. Meanwhile, younger individuals of this zodiac sign may become aware of an emotional void or lack of affection in their lives. Remedy: Wrap two handfuls of lentils in a red cloth and donate them to the poor and needy to enhance harmony and happiness within the family. Lucky Colour: Black. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Pisces
Your impulsive tendencies could lead to health-related concerns, so it is advisable to remain calm and measured. Any carelessness at the workplace or in business matters may result in financial losses today, making vigilance essential. Unexpected positive news from distant relatives is likely to bring joy and cheer to the entire family. You will find yourself in a romantic frame of mind, with ample opportunities to express your feelings. If you are travelling, take special care of your belongings. If you have been feeling weighed down or unlucky for some time, today may bring a sense of relief and renewed positivity. Your admirable qualities may also be acknowledged and appreciated by elders at home. Remedy: Chant “पलाशपुष्पसंकाशं तारकाग्रहमस्तकम्। रौद्रं रौद्रात्मकं घोरं तं केतुं प्रणमाम्यहम्॥” 11 times for positive results. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.