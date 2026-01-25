Horoscope Today, 25 January 2026: Zodiac Predictions, Lucky Colour & Timing

11 /12

Aquarius

Maintain an optimistic outlook and focus on the brighter side of situations. Your confidence and positive expectations can open doors to the fulfilment of your hopes and aspirations. Those involved in tax evasion should exercise extreme caution today, as such actions may lead to serious trouble; it is best to stay within the law. Family members may not live up to your expectations, so avoid trying to impose your will on them and instead adjust your approach to take the initiative constructively. A new romantic connection may lift the spirits of some and keep them in a cheerful mood. Travel is likely to introduce you to new places and influential people. You and your spouse may share a deeply emotional and soulful romantic conversation today. Meanwhile, younger individuals of this zodiac sign may become aware of an emotional void or lack of affection in their lives. Remedy: Wrap two handfuls of lentils in a red cloth and donate them to the poor and needy to enhance harmony and happiness within the family. Lucky Colour: Black. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.