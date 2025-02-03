Horoscope Today, 26 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Your personality will spread a pleasant charm today, drawing people towards you. An unexpected inflow of money will help you clear bills and manage urgent expenses with ease. The day looks positive for domestic matters, and you will be able to complete pending household tasks smoothly. In your love life, it is better to let go of small misunderstandings and move forward with a forgiving heart. Encouragement from seniors and cooperation from colleagues at the workplace will boost your confidence. You may prefer to stay away from relatives for a while and spend some quiet time in a peaceful place. Your spouse could bring back memories of your teenage days and recall some playful moments.
Lucky Colour: Golden
Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm
Remedy: Chant the mantra “Aum Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah.”
Taurus
Your courteous nature will win appreciation, and many people may praise you openly for your behaviour. It is a good day to take your family out for a small gathering, though you could end up spending generously on them. You will enjoy attention and may find several options before you, making it slightly difficult to decide what to pursue first. Be cautious in your romantic relationship, as there are chances of disappointment.
In business, mental clarity will work in your favour and help you stay ahead of competitors. You are also likely to resolve old doubts and confusion. Religious rituals or auspicious ceremonies may take place at home, creating a positive atmosphere. At the same time, stay alert, as a neighbour might speak about your married life in a misleading way among friends or relatives.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm
Remedy: Wear a golden ring on your ring finger to maintain harmony in your love life.
Gemini
You may have to show courage and inner strength while dealing with certain emotional challenges. A positive outlook will help you overcome difficulties and stay steady. Support from a person of the opposite gender could bring financial gains in business or at work. Your knowledge and sense of humour will leave a strong impression on those around you.
In your relationship, make efforts to calmly explain your point of view to your partner to avoid misunderstandings. Taking bold and timely decisions is likely to bring rewarding results. If you feel detached from material concerns or personal matters, you may seek guidance from a spiritual teacher in search of peace and deeper meaning. The day also promises special and memorable moments with your spouse.
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Auspicious Time: 9:15 am to 10:45 am
Remedy: Feed wheat and jaggery to cows to maintain good health.
Cancer
Leo
You will get enough personal time today, making it a good idea to go for a long walk and focus on your health. Those who have taken loans may need to repay them under any circumstances, which could put some pressure on finances. Plan your expenses wisely to avoid stress.
Social gatherings will offer a strong chance to connect with influential and important people. Your love life is set to rise to a new level. The day may start with your partner’s smile and end with thoughts of each other. At the workplace, appreciation or compliments are likely to boost your confidence. Volunteering or helping others today will not only benefit them but also make you feel more positive about yourself. You will truly feel how beautiful life can be when your partner stands by you in every way.
Lucky Colour: White
Auspicious Time: 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm
Remedy: Sit under the moonlight for 15 to 20 minutes to maintain excellent health.
Virgo
It is a pleasant day to engage in activities that boost your confidence and bring inner satisfaction. Financial gains may fall short of your expectations, so avoid taking major monetary decisions in haste. Love and companionship are set to grow stronger, and romance will feel exciting and fulfilling.
Be cautious, as someone may quietly try to challenge or criticise you. Stay focused and let your actions speak for themselves. Make sure to devote quality time to the relationships and people you value most, as they deserve your attention. The day promises memorable and joyful moments with your spouse.
Lucky Colour: Emerald Green
Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm
Remedy: Chant “Om Kem Ketave Namaha” 11 times for faster professional growth.
Libra
Taking part in a social gathering can help lift your mood and refresh your mind. If you have been spending carelessly, an urgent expense may make you realise the true value of money. It would be wise to manage your finances more thoughtfully. Someone at home could feel upset if household responsibilities have been neglected, so try to share the load. Romantic gestures may not bring the expected response today.
Deserving employees may receive promotion or financial rewards. In your free time, you may enjoy a peaceful walk under the open sky and breathe in fresh air, which will keep you mentally calm and balanced throughout the day. Planning a romantic outing with your spouse can improve understanding and bring warmth back into the relationship.
Lucky Colour: Light Pink
Auspicious Time: 5:15 pm to 6:45 pm
Remedy: Avoid holding grudges against your brother and speak kindly to him to improve your financial well being.
Scorpio
Meeting an old friend after a long time will lift your mood and fill you with positivity. Business profits are likely to bring smiles to many traders and entrepreneurs today. Your timely support may even help save someone’s life, and such news will make your family proud while inspiring them as well.
Your soulmate will keep you in their thoughts throughout the day. A new partnership may show strong promise, opening the door to future gains. Family members could share their concerns with you, but you may stay absorbed in your own interests and choose to spend spare time doing something you truly enjoy. After a long gap, you can expect a warm and comforting hug from your spouse, making the day special.
Lucky Colour: Copper Brown
Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm
Remedy: Keep a copper coin or a small piece of copper in your pocket to maintain good health.
Sagittarius
Avoid overeating and stay away from high calorie food to maintain your health. You may spend generously on a party with friends today, yet your financial position will remain stable. A younger sibling could approach you for guidance, and your advice will matter to them.
Make sure to express your feelings clearly to your beloved, as delaying it may create distance. While dealing with influential people, stay alert and observant, as you might receive a useful tip. Try to see situations with clarity and avoid overthinking, otherwise you may waste valuable free time imagining unnecessary scenarios. Married life appears joyful and harmonious today.
Lucky Colour: Cream
Auspicious Time: 8:45 am to 10:15 am
Remedy: At night, keep a container filled with milk near your bedside and pour it over a nearby tree the next morning for good health.
Caprocorn
Good health will keep you energetic and ready to take part in sports or competitive activities. On the financial front, you are likely to stay strong. Favourable planetary influences may open up several opportunities to increase your income. Your timely support could help someone avoid serious trouble, earning you respect and gratitude.
Your sincere and unconditional love carries a creative and positive energy. At the workplace, situations may improve surprisingly, even with someone who has been unfriendly, if you take the initiative to greet them. It is also important to reflect on your shortcomings and set aside time for self improvement. Married life will reveal a deeper meaning of love today, proving that true companionship goes far beyond physical attraction.
Lucky Colour: Royal Blue
Auspicious Time: 12:15 pm to 1:45 pm
Remedy: Recite the Thousand Names of Lord Ganesha to achieve job satisfaction and professional growth.
Aquarius
You are likely to feel happy about the success of others and appreciate them openly. Those who have not yet received their salary may feel anxious about finances and could consider borrowing from a friend to manage expenses. Your charm and pleasant personality will help you build new friendships today.
There are chances of an argument with your partner as you may try to prove your point strongly. However, your partner’s calm approach and understanding will help settle the matter. At the workplace, some colleagues may disagree with your way of handling key issues but might choose not to express it directly. If results do not match your expectations, it would be wise to review your plans and make necessary changes. You may receive interesting invitations, and a pleasant surprise gift is also possible. Overall, the day appears better than usual in your married life.
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm
Remedy: Apply a saffron mark on your forehead and near your navel to strengthen your financial condition.
Pisces
Your health will remain strong even if the day feels busy and demanding. Financial matters are likely to improve as the day progresses, bringing relief and confidence. Urgent cleaning or organising at home may require your attention without delay.
Romantic feelings may take a passionate turn, and desires you once only imagined could become reality. The efforts you put in at work today may not show immediate results, but they will prove beneficial in the future. You may choose to ignore public opinion and prefer spending your free time in peaceful solitude. Married life appears vibrant and joyful, adding colour and excitement to your day.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm
Remedy: Avoid alcohol consumption within the family to promote harmony, happiness and overall well being.