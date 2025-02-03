Horoscope Today, 26 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

2 /12

Taurus

Your courteous nature will win appreciation, and many people may praise you openly for your behaviour. It is a good day to take your family out for a small gathering, though you could end up spending generously on them. You will enjoy attention and may find several options before you, making it slightly difficult to decide what to pursue first. Be cautious in your romantic relationship, as there are chances of disappointment.

In business, mental clarity will work in your favour and help you stay ahead of competitors. You are also likely to resolve old doubts and confusion. Religious rituals or auspicious ceremonies may take place at home, creating a positive atmosphere. At the same time, stay alert, as a neighbour might speak about your married life in a misleading way among friends or relatives.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm

Remedy: Wear a golden ring on your ring finger to maintain harmony in your love life.