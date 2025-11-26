Horoscope Today, 26 November 2025: Check Your Astrological Prediction, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

Aries
Find ways to elevate your mood and cultivate joy, which starts with letting go of unnecessary worries. Unanticipated financial gains will brighten your day. Your partner will be especially supportive, and your drive for self-reliance will be strong. Sudden emotional shifts in your love life may catch you off guard. Take positive steps to address lingering issues—today is a great day to start. Married life may bring some minor challenges, so stay patient and understanding. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.
Taurus
Stay optimistic and look for the best in every situation—this attitude will open doors to success. Social gatherings could be costly, but your finances remain favorable. Family matters might become overly dramatic, while love flourishes with a gentle and romantic touch. At work, unexpected allies may emerge. Spending quality time with siblings can strengthen bonds. Avoid letting outside opinions influence your relationship. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.
Gemini
If stress overwhelms you, seek comfort from children—their kindness lifts your spirits quickly. Take financial advice before making big decisions today. Family pride may come from children's accomplishments, but love might be strained by a partner's illness. Lead confidently at work—your determination will shine. Remember, perseverance brings results. Expect some minor irritations in married life. Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.
Cancer
Stay positive and avoid letting sadness or worry weigh you down. Your financial situation may show signs of improvement, and if you’ve lent money to someone, there’s a good chance it could be returned today. This is also a favourable day for family gatherings, celebrations, and important events. Love is likely to bring joy and warmth, and even someone who usually annoys you at work may pleasantly surprise you with maturity or insight. Make time to connect with friends and enjoy life—isolating yourself may only make things harder. Your spouse’s affectionate and supportive nature will make the day even more special, and you may receive a delightful surprise from someone you deeply care about. Remedy: Offering help to individuals affected by leprosy and supporting those with hearing or speech impairments will promote peace, positivity, and overall well-being. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.30 pm.
Leo
Your health may feel a bit low during this period, so be mindful of your diet and daily habits. Financial planning with your spouse will be productive, especially when looking toward long-term goals. While focusing on the needs of others is admirable, being overly indulgent with children may lead to unnecessary complications. Your partner may seem slightly irritable today, which could add some emotional pressure. However, an unexpected revelation at work may surprise you—you may discover that someone you viewed as a rival has actually been supporting you from afar. By evening, you may receive positive news from a distant place, lifting your spirits. If your marriage feels routine or dull, take the initiative to add some freshness and joy to your relationship. Remedy: Caring for and regularly watering a tamarind tree may support good health and well-being. Lucky Colour: Burgundy Red. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Virgo
Keep stress and mental tension at bay to ensure a peaceful and pleasant day. If you have investments in overseas property, you may receive a good offer or profit from it today. Former contacts and old friends may also prove supportive and helpful. Those who are engaged will find deep joy and comfort in their partner’s presence. A career shift may work in your favour—exploring new opportunities, especially in fields like marketing, could align better with your skills and aspirations. Spending your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or any spiritual place will help you stay grounded and avoid unnecessary conflict. Your spouse may express heartfelt appreciation today, reminding you of the love and value you hold in their life. Remedy: Offer Dhatura (thorn apple) seeds to Lord Shiva to promote mental clarity, inner peace, and overall well-being. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.45 pm.
Libra
Your health will remain strong even with a busy schedule ahead. You may receive income from an unexpected source, bringing pleasant financial surprises. A relaxed evening with your spouse—perhaps a movie or dinner—will put you in a happy and content mood. Romance and social interactions may occupy your thoughts today, even if unfinished tasks are waiting. At work, stay confident and tactful, especially if you encounter opposition or resistance. While sports and physical activities are valuable, be mindful not to let them interfere with your academic or learning priorities. You may often laugh at jokes about married life online, but today, a heartfelt moment will make you appreciate the deep beauty and meaning of your marriage. Remedy: Immersing revadi (a mix of sesame seeds and sugar) in flowing water is believed to enhance business growth and prosperity. Lucky Colour: Forest Green. Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm.
Scorpio
You may finally feel relief from long-standing stress and mental strain. This is an ideal time to adopt healthier habits and lifestyle changes to keep such worries away for good. Financial gains from your maternal side are likely today—perhaps through support from your maternal uncle or grandfather. Your strong energy and enthusiasm will help you resolve domestic matters and bring harmony at home. Be mindful in conversations with your partner and avoid saying anything harsh or insensitive. At work, you’re likely to have the upper hand and handle tasks with confidence and clarity. Even though loved ones may seek your attention, you may prefer spending some quiet time alone to restore your inner peace. Your spouse may appear a bit self-focused today, so patience and calm communication will help maintain balance. Remedy: Offering help and support to visually impaired individuals is believed to invite positive energy and strengthen love in your life. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Sagittarius
You’ll feel full of energy today, though work pressure may test your patience. With expenses likely to arise from multiple areas, planning a smart budget will help you stay financially secure and avoid stress. Spending time with family, children, and close friends will help you recharge emotionally and mentally. You may find it difficult to pass the time without your special someone, as thoughts of them may take over your day. Professionally, this is a favourable day for negotiating with new clients or exploring new opportunities. Some free time will allow you to meditate or reflect, which will help you remain calm and mentally balanced. Family involvement may create minor friction in your married life, but with understanding and maturity, both of you will handle the situation wisely. Remedy: Feeding jaggery (gur) to cows is believed to help improve financial stability and attract prosperity. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.
Capricorn
Make sure to take breaks and rest whenever possible, even during a busy schedule. You may find yourself needing extra funds today, but previous unplanned expenses could create limitations. Your sharp sense of humour will uplift the atmosphere and bring smiles to those around you. Today, you may realise that love is not just an emotion but something deeply spiritual—almost like a form of devotion. Although new opportunities may appear exciting, avoid rushing into decisions without careful thought. It’s important to carve out personal time, as overworking could lead to mental fatigue. By the end of the day, you’ll feel truly fortunate—your partner’s affection and care will make you feel valued and cherished. Remedy: Wearing a silver bangle is believed to attract better financial opportunities and prosperity. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.15 pm.
Aquarius
Avoid wasting energy on overthinking or chasing the impossible—focus instead on productive and meaningful directions. Your financial situation is set to improve as previously pending payments are likely to come through. A visit to a holy place or a close relative may also be on the cards today. Love brings warmth and purpose to your heart, making you feel cherished and inspired. This will be an active, socially engaging day where many may seek your guidance and naturally align with your opinions. Be mindful of excessive time spent on television or mobile devices, as it may lead to unnecessary distraction. By evening, a beautiful realization will strike—you’ll feel grateful, knowing your marriage has grown stronger and more fulfilling than ever. Remedy: Worshipping Lord Bhairava is believed to enhance physical well-being and promote excellent health. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.
Pisces
Your friends will be supportive today, helping you stay cheerful and motivated. Financially, the day may feel mixed — however, with sincere effort and dedication, you have the potential to earn well. Your spouse will make thoughtful efforts to bring joy into your day, filling it with warmth and happiness. Keep your romantic feelings subtle and private rather than expressing them openly. At work, your seniors may appear especially kind and cooperative, making your professional environment pleasant. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll still find time for yourself, and engaging in something creative during that free time will feel refreshing. By the end of the day, you may notice a welcome sense of relief, especially if you’ve recently been going through a challenging phase in your married life. Remedy: To attract auspicious energy in your love life, eat a little sugar before meeting your beloved. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.