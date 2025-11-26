Horoscope Today, 26 November 2025: Check Your Astrological Prediction, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

8 /12

Scorpio

You may finally feel relief from long-standing stress and mental strain. This is an ideal time to adopt healthier habits and lifestyle changes to keep such worries away for good. Financial gains from your maternal side are likely today—perhaps through support from your maternal uncle or grandfather. Your strong energy and enthusiasm will help you resolve domestic matters and bring harmony at home. Be mindful in conversations with your partner and avoid saying anything harsh or insensitive. At work, you’re likely to have the upper hand and handle tasks with confidence and clarity. Even though loved ones may seek your attention, you may prefer spending some quiet time alone to restore your inner peace. Your spouse may appear a bit self-focused today, so patience and calm communication will help maintain balance. Remedy: Offering help and support to visually impaired individuals is believed to invite positive energy and strengthen love in your life. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.