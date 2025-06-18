Horoscope Today, 27 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
A fresh wave of optimism surrounds you today and fills your mind with positive energy. However, this is not a favourable time to invest in land or property. Postpone such decisions for now, as they may not bring the results you expect.
Your children are likely to make special efforts to keep you cheerful. At the same time, your partner may feel neglected if you fail to give enough attention. Clear and honest communication will help avoid misunderstandings. Stay direct in your approach. Your strong willpower and abilities will not go unnoticed.
Try to see situations as they truly are instead of overthinking. Spending too much time imagining different outcomes could drain your energy. Someone may appear overly friendly toward your spouse, but by the end of the day you will understand that there is no real cause for concern.
Lucky Colour: White
Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm
Remedy: Wear white clothes more often to invite financial stability and steady economic growth.
Taurus
Your health is set to remain strong and energetic today. Before spending money on new purchases, make full use of what you already have. At home, small issues may be blown out of proportion, but there is no need to feel stressed. Just as ice melts with warmth, your worries will gradually fade away.
This is a good day to connect with experienced individuals and gain wisdom from their guidance. You may also feel the value of time more deeply and prefer to spend some quiet moments alone. A little solitude will bring clarity and peace of mind. Later in the day, you and your life partner could step out together and enjoy some memorable moments.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Auspicious Time: 6:15 pm to 7:45 pm
Remedy: For harmony and happiness in family life, engrave a Shukra Yantra on a piece of silver and keep it with care.
Gemini
Your health will stay steady even though the day keeps you busy. You may spend generously on a gathering with friends, yet your financial position will remain stable and secure.
Family duties could increase and create some mental pressure. Amid this, there is a strong possibility of meeting someone who touches your heart. At the workplace, your words will carry weight and colleagues will listen to you carefully.
At home, family members may approach you with their concerns, but you might prefer staying absorbed in your own thoughts and spending free time doing something you truly enjoy. Interestingly, someone around you could say or do something that rekindles affection between you and your life partner.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm
Remedy: To strengthen family harmony, chant “Om Bhraam Bhreem Bhroum Sah Rahave Namaha” 11 times with devotion.
Cancer
Begin your morning with yoga and meditation. This simple practice will keep your energy balanced and help you stay active throughout the day. Financially, the day looks encouraging. If you had lent money to someone earlier, there is a good chance you will recover it now.
Love and warmth from elders and family members will uplift your mood. Sweet gestures are likely, and you may share light hearted moments, perhaps even treats, with your beloved. A positive shift in your work environment is possible, bringing better opportunities or improved coordination. Your ability to persuade others will work in your favour and bring rewarding results.
Above all, the day promises memorable moments with your spouse, making it one of the most special days in your married life.
Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow
Auspicious Time: 5:45 am to 7:15 am
Remedy: For faster professional growth, wake up early, greet the rising Sun, and chant the Gayatri Mantra 11 times with sincerity.
Leo
Take a pause today and allow yourself some rest. Spend time on hobbies and activities that truly make you happy. A pleasant financial gain may come through your children, bringing pride and satisfaction.
However, work pressure could make you overlook certain family needs. Try to strike a balance, as personal relationships may be delicate at this time. Handle conversations with care and sensitivity. New ventures may look attractive and seem profitable, but evaluate them wisely before making commitments. Attending seminars or exhibitions can open doors to fresh ideas and useful contacts.
There is a possibility that a relative may spark a disagreement between you and your spouse. Stay calm and avoid reacting impulsively to maintain harmony at home.
Lucky Colour: Red
Auspicious Time: 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm
Remedy: Place a zero watt red bulb on the southern wall of your bedroom to invite positivity and happiness into your family life.
Virgo
Avoid putting pressure on personal relationships to meet your own expectations, as this may upset your wife. Married individuals of this sign may receive financial support or benefits from their in laws today, strengthening their monetary position.
Try to spend some peaceful time with family members. Minor disturbances caused by your spouse’s relatives could affect your mood, so patience will be important. The knowledge you gain today will help you stand out among colleagues and deal with them more confidently. Guidance from a spiritual mentor or an elder may also offer clarity in decision making.
There is a chance your spouse may not attend to your usual needs today, which could leave you feeling disappointed. Stay calm and communicate openly to avoid misunderstandings.
Lucky Colour: Cream
Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm to 3:45 pm
Remedy: For better health and overall balance, chant “Om Shukraaya Namaha” 11 times with devotion.
Libra
Minor tensions and differences of opinion may leave you feeling restless today. Avoid making any financial investments without proper advice, as independent decisions may not prove wise at this time.
An invitation to your child’s award ceremony could become a proud and joyful moment. Seeing them live up to your expectations will feel like a dream fulfilled. Romance is also in the air, and you may find it hard to escape Cupid’s charm.
A long held ambition to enter the marketing field may finally take shape. This achievement will bring immense satisfaction and ease the struggles you faced while seeking the opportunity. Your keen observation skills will help you stay one step ahead of competitors.
However, avoid taking your partner for granted, as this could trigger unnecessary arguments.
Lucky Colour: Copper Brown
Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm
Remedy: For better health and positive energy, fix copper nails at the four corners of your bed.
Scorpio
Your kind and generous nature will work in your favour today. It may quietly help you overcome negative traits such as doubt, jealousy, greed, and insecurity. Financially, new earning opportunities could emerge through people in your network.
The cheerful mood of family members will create a pleasant atmosphere at home. However, your lover might feel hurt by one of your habits and show signs of annoyance. Handle the situation with sensitivity and understanding.
Your strong commitment will help you reach an important goal. A long cherished dream may finally come true. Stay humble and continue working sincerely without letting success affect your attitude. Keep a distance from those who consume your time without adding value.
The evening promises romance and warmth. Soft music, pleasant fragrances, delicious food, and meaningful moments with your spouse will make the day truly memorable.
Lucky Colour: Pearl White
Auspicious Time: 8:00 pm to 9:30 pm
Remedy: Gift items made of shells, pearls, or conch to your beloved to strengthen love and harmony in your relationship.
Sagittarius
Begin the day with meditation and yoga to build physical strength and, more importantly, mental resilience. If you are travelling, stay alert and keep a close watch on your valuables, as carelessness may lead to loss or theft.
Spend calm and quiet moments with family members. If others bring their problems to you, it is better not to let them disturb your peace of mind. In matters of love, avoid reacting with anger or revenge. A patient and honest conversation will work better than harsh words.
Working professionals may face challenges at the workplace. Unintentional mistakes could attract criticism from seniors, so stay focused and double check your tasks. For traders, the day is likely to remain average. You may also find yourself wasting time on unproductive activities, so try to stay disciplined. If your spouse seems upset, maintaining silence and avoiding arguments will help keep the atmosphere stable.
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Auspicious Time: 9:30 am to 11:00 am
Remedy: To maintain financial stability, apply a small tilak of saffron or turmeric on your forehead before stepping out for important work.
Capricorn
Your health will remain sound today, giving you the energy to enjoy playful moments with friends. However, small household expenses may add up and create mental pressure, so keep an eye on your spending. Repair work at home or social gatherings could keep you occupied for most of the day.
In matters of love, emotions are likely to soar. The day may start with your beloved’s smile and end with thoughts of each other. This is also a favourable time to explore partnerships with dynamic and ambitious individuals.
By evening, you may wish to spend quality time with family, but a disagreement with someone close could affect your mood. There is also a possibility of rising tension between you and your spouse. Handle conversations carefully, as prolonged misunderstandings may impact the relationship in the long run.
Lucky Colour: Light Green
Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm
Remedy: Stay away from drinking and smoking to maintain financial stability and overall well being.
Aquarius
Your gentle and helpful attitude will attract pleasant experiences today. You will also realise the true value of money and understand how careless spending can affect your future security. Taking a short break from your routine and spending time with friends will refresh your mind.
Romantic matters may turn sensitive, so handle them with maturity. While negotiating an important business deal, keep your emotions balanced and stay practical. There is a chance you may get so absorbed in watching a film on television or mobile that essential tasks get delayed, so manage your time wisely. If your spouse seems upset, avoid unnecessary remarks and maintain calm to keep the day peaceful.
Lucky Colour: Copper
Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm
Remedy: Install a copper idol of your family deity in your prayer room and offer daily worship to strengthen trust and understanding within the family.
Pisces
Your mind will stay open to positive thoughts and new ideas today. Financial dealings may continue throughout the day, yet by evening you are likely to manage your savings wisely. Unexpected guests could arrive in the evening, adding liveliness to your home.
Keep your love life as precious as a treasured possession by nurturing it with care. A journey related to job opportunities is likely to bring encouraging results. During interviews or professional discussions, remain calm and express your views clearly.
You may plan to leave office early and spend quality time at home. Watching a movie or visiting a nearby park with family members can bring relaxation and joy. Overall, the day has the potential to become one of the most memorable phases of your married life.
Lucky Colour: White
Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm
Remedy: To maintain harmony at home, switch on a white zero watt bulb in the northwest direction of your house.