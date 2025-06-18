Horoscope Today, 27 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

1 /12

Aries

A fresh wave of optimism surrounds you today and fills your mind with positive energy. However, this is not a favourable time to invest in land or property. Postpone such decisions for now, as they may not bring the results you expect.

Your children are likely to make special efforts to keep you cheerful. At the same time, your partner may feel neglected if you fail to give enough attention. Clear and honest communication will help avoid misunderstandings. Stay direct in your approach. Your strong willpower and abilities will not go unnoticed.

Try to see situations as they truly are instead of overthinking. Spending too much time imagining different outcomes could drain your energy. Someone may appear overly friendly toward your spouse, but by the end of the day you will understand that there is no real cause for concern.

Lucky Colour: White

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Remedy: Wear white clothes more often to invite financial stability and steady economic growth.