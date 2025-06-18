Horoscope Today, 27 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for 12 Zodiac Signs

Aries
Friends will stand by you today and keep your mood upbeat. Without any prior notice, money owed to you may get credited to your account, bringing a pleasant surprise and happiness. Your sharp wit will draw attention at social gatherings and make you popular. Your presence will add warmth and meaning to your beloved’s life. Businesspersons of this zodiac sign may have to undertake an unwanted work-related trip, which could cause some mental stress. Those in jobs should stay away from office gossip. You may end up wasting some free time on unproductive activities. However, your efforts to improve married life will bring results that are even better than expected. Lucky colour: White Auspicious time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Always wear clean and well-ironed clothes to please Venus, which can bring positive results in your professional life.
Taurus
You are likely to enjoy a sporting activity today, which will help you stay physically fit. With support from a person of the opposite sex, you may gain financially in your job or business. Before making any changes at home, ensure you have the approval of others, as your love relationship may face some disapproval. Focus on your own work and do not depend on others for support today. It is a good day to visit a lawyer and seek legal advice. Due to your busy schedule, your spouse may doubt your loyalty, but by the end of the day, understanding will prevail and you will receive warmth and affection. Lucky colour: Green Auspicious time: 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm Remedy: Add a little sacred grass (Kusha) to your bathing water to improve happiness and harmony in the family.
Gemini
Be extra careful about your health today, especially if you have blood pressure issues. Financial gains are likely, but donating to charity will bring you mental peace along with material benefits. Work sincerely for the welfare of your family, and let your actions be guided by love and a positive outlook rather than greed. Avoid drawing unnecessary attention to your love life. Fresh ideas will prove useful. While taking care of family responsibilities, you often forget to rest, but today you will find time for yourself and may even explore a new hobby. Your spouse may get influenced by others and argue with you, but your affection and understanding will help resolve the matter. Lucky colour: Sky blue Auspicious time: 8:00 am to 9:30 am Remedy: Feed birds with seven types of whole grains to promote good health and overall well-being.
Cancer
Health issues may be causing stress and unhappiness today. Try to address them at the earliest, as this will help restore peace and happiness at home. An improvement in your financial situation will make it easier to clear long-pending bills and dues. Stay alert while dealing with both friends and strangers. A planned date may not work out, which could lead to disappointment. On the professional front, you may handle important land deals and coordinate with several people involved in entertainment-related projects. Overall, the day looks promising for planning a secure and prosperous future. However, the arrival of an unexpected guest in the evening may disturb your plans. Your spouse may also get upset if you forget to share something important with him or her. Lucky colour: Yellow Auspicious time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Show care and affection towards widows and offer them help, as this will have a positive impact on your health.
Leo
Your positive attitude will leave a strong impression on people around you. While your financial position shows improvement, continuous expenses may still create hurdles in carrying out some plans. Before making any changes at home, take everyone’s consent to avoid issues. In matters of love, emotional closeness will be strong, and you may feel deeply connected with your partner. At work, handle colleagues with tact and patience. You may enjoy spending the day quietly on your own, reading a book and relaxing. Overall, it is set to be a pleasant and memorable day with your spouse. Lucky colour: Pink Auspicious time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: To maintain peace and harmony at home, keep flowers, a money plant, or an aquarium in the north or northwest direction.
Virgo
You are likely to recover well from a physical illness today, which will give you the confidence to take part in sports or physical activities. Students planning to study abroad may feel disturbed due to financial concerns at home. Your daughter’s health may worry you and affect your mood, but showing her care and affection will lift her spirits, as love has strong healing power. If you plan to spend quality time with your lover, be careful about your choice of clothes, as ignoring this may upset your partner. Your ability to take on extra work will impress others who work at a slower pace. Despite a busy schedule, you will find enough time for yourself and enjoy doing things you like. Domestic help may remain absent today, which could lead to some stress with your life partner. Lucky colour: Red Auspicious time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Plant red roses and take good care of them to bring happiness and harmony in the family.
Libra
Engaging in sports or outdoor activities will help you restore lost energy and regain momentum. Your financial position is likely to improve, and any money previously lent may be recovered today. Support and encouragement from friends and family will lift your spirits. However, personal relationships may require sensitivity, as outside interference could create tension with your partner. Maintaining focus at work will bring success and recognition, even if progress feels slower than expected. The day may not unfold entirely as planned, and your spouse could display an uncharacteristically difficult side, calling for patience and understanding. Remedy: To maintain harmony in romantic relationships, consider sharing chocolates with underprivileged girls as an act of goodwill. Lucky Colour: Grey. Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.
Scorpio
Your sense of humour will uplift others and inspire them to realise that true happiness does not come from material possessions, but from within. You may go shopping with your spouse to meet household needs, though this could place some temporary strain on your finances. A letter received by post is likely to bring cheerful news to the entire family. Your beloved may appear slightly irritable today, which could add to your mental pressure—handle the situation with patience. Interactions with influential or experienced people will offer valuable ideas and practical plans. Be mindful of excessive time spent on television or mobile devices, as it may lead to unnecessary distractions. You will have sufficient time to enjoy intimacy with your partner, but neglecting your health could cause discomfort. Remedy: To ensure a steady flow of income, avoid consuming bananas on Thursdays. Lucky Colour: Silver Grey. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.
Sagittarius
Today holds special significance, as good health will empower you to accomplish something truly meaningful. While lending money is generally done with caution, extending financial help to someone in need will bring you a sense of relief and satisfaction. Family responsibilities will demand prompt attention, and any negligence could have undesirable consequences. Romantic partners will be especially mindful of family sentiments today. Your artistic and creative talents are likely to draw widespread appreciation and may even result in unexpected rewards. A person from your past could reach out, adding a memorable touch to the day. Meanwhile, your spouse may nostalgically remind you of your teenage years, along with a few mischievous memories. Remedy: To ensure harmony in family life, dispose of old and torn books. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.
Capricorn
Motivate yourself to adopt a more positive outlook. Optimism enhances confidence and adaptability while helping you let go of negative emotions such as fear, jealousy, hatred, and the desire for revenge. Those who have been spending money carelessly should exercise restraint from today and begin saving, as an extravagant lifestyle could create tension at home. Avoid late nights and unnecessary expenses on others. The day carries a romantic aura—embrace the joy and warmth of love. You will possess both the energy and insight needed to improve your earning potential. Children are likely to spend much of the day engaged in sports; parents should remain attentive, as there is a risk of minor injuries. Your spouse may pleasantly surprise you with something truly special. Remedy: For a harmonious and peaceful family life, sprinkle Gangajal in the home daily for 108 days. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.
Aquarius
The day is likely to be filled with recreation and enjoyment. You may choose to invest money in religious or spiritual activities, which can bring mental peace and inner stability. However, the family front may remain sensitive—neglecting responsibilities could invite displeasure from loved ones. Love carries a deep, soulful quality today, allowing you to experience its emotional depth. Meaningful interactions with influential or experienced individuals will offer valuable ideas and practical guidance. As night falls, you may feel the urge to step away from home for a quiet walk on the terrace or in a nearby park. There could be a series of disagreements that may test your patience and make you question your relationship. Avoid making impulsive decisions—perseverance and calm communication will help you navigate the situation. Remedy: To maintain peace and harmony in family life, offer yellow flowers to your deity each day. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 12.30 pm.
Pisces
Take some time in the evening to relax and unwind. Those who made investments in the past are likely to see positive returns today. However, the family atmosphere may not be entirely smooth, and emotional sensitivity could be required. Revisiting pleasant memories from the past will keep you mentally engaged. Professionally, the day is highly favourable, with strong momentum at work. You may even decide, on impulse, to take time off and spend quality moments with your family. There will be ample opportunities to enjoy the warmth and intimacy of married life today. Remedy: To strengthen love and affection among family members, donate Moon-related items such as rice, sugar, or milk to religious organisations or institutions. Lucky Colour: Silver Grey. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.