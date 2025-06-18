Horoscope Today, 27 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for 12 Zodiac Signs

6 /12

Virgo

You are likely to recover well from a physical illness today, which will give you the confidence to take part in sports or physical activities. Students planning to study abroad may feel disturbed due to financial concerns at home. Your daughter’s health may worry you and affect your mood, but showing her care and affection will lift her spirits, as love has strong healing power. If you plan to spend quality time with your lover, be careful about your choice of clothes, as ignoring this may upset your partner. Your ability to take on extra work will impress others who work at a slower pace. Despite a busy schedule, you will find enough time for yourself and enjoy doing things you like. Domestic help may remain absent today, which could lead to some stress with your life partner. Lucky colour: Red Auspicious time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Plant red roses and take good care of them to bring happiness and harmony in the family.