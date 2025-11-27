Horoscope Today, 27 November 2025: Check Your Zodiac Forecast, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

Aries
Prepare for a day filled with vigor and the drive to accomplish something impressive. Wise financial decisions will benefit your future. Prioritize your family's happiness and be actively present with loved ones. Romance and nostalgia may dominate your thoughts. Your workday could bring new duties and possible advancement. Avoid idle chatter, and expect your spouse to try to brighten your day. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.
Taurus
You’ll be energized, feeling ready to take on extra responsibilities and achieve something remarkable. Secure your savings for long-term profit. Family needs take precedence, and sharing in their happiness or struggles will strengthen bonds. Sweet memories and romance are likely. Today may bring a chance for promotion. Keep away from meaningless gossip. Your spouse will make special efforts for you. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Gemini
Insights from wise individuals bring comfort. Smart decisions will improve your finances. Avoid indulgence and late nights to maintain harmony at home. New romantic opportunities may arise—be careful with personal information. Completing work diligently will be expected. You’ll find time for personal enjoyment—reading, music, or other interests. Your spouse will bring instant emotional relief. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.
Cancer
Your energy might be lower than usual, so rest and delay strenuous tasks. Heed your parents’ advice about finances to prevent future troubles. Fresh perspectives and new friends are possible. Shower your partner with affection. Ideal day to start partnerships, though caution is advised before commitment. A busy day, but personal time will be available. Your marriage flourishes. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Leo
Restlessness could distract you—engage in physical activities to channel your energy. Spending may focus on your parents' health, bringing you closer. Avoid disputes with loved ones. A surge in romance might surprise you. Creative professionals find inspiration and opportunities. Students should concentrate on their goals instead of socializing. Your spouse aims to boost your happiness. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.
Virgo
Your spouse’s loyalty and courage will bring joy. You’ll realize the value of saving money. Family cooperation leads to success and happiness. A third-party could cause relationship tensions. Attending workshops or lectures opens new perspectives. Quality time with close friends brings contentment. Misunderstandings with your spouse may bother you. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Libra
Watch out for unhealthy foods to avoid illness. If you have legal financial matters, outcomes may favor you. Domestic situations might be unpredictable. Be mindful when talking to your loved one. Your workplace will be lively, courtesy of an upbeat boss. You’ll be productive, tackling unfinished projects. Neighbors could disturb your marriage, but your bond remains strong. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Scorpio
Engage in charity for peace of mind. Improvements in finances let you purchase what you need. Participate in household and recreational activities to recharge. Deep emotional fulfillment is expected with your partner. Avoid excessive daydreaming—focus on personal tasks. Romance colors your day. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.
Sagittarius
Excellent health allows for participation in activities. Past investments pay off handsomely. Humor and wisdom win you friends. Your mind will be preoccupied with romance. Good news for banking professionals may be on its way, including possible promotions. Share joys with colleagues. Spend sweet, memorable moments with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Capricorn
Visualize positivity to lift your spirits. Financial stability brings peace of mind. Foster a good relationship with your children and leave past troubles behind. Your efforts are rewarded. Make sure to forgive loved ones. Show your skills to boost your public image. If plans change due to your spouse’s health, cherish the extra time together. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Aquarius
Mind your eating habits and stay active for good health. Use resources wisely rather than buying more. Express gratitude to relatives who have helped you—it will elevate their spirits. Love may bring some heartache today. Harness your professional power for career success. Seek guidance from mentors if you feel stuck. Relatives may surprise you and affect your plans. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Pisces
Evening with friends will be fun, but avoid overeating. Your finances improve—unexpected gains or smart investments pay off. Family entertainment brings joy. Romance reaches new heights, and the day starts and ends with love. New ideas spark creativity. Seek guidance from elders if needed. Expect a deeply romantic experience with your spouse. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.