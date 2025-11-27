Horoscope Today, 27 November 2025: Check Your Zodiac Forecast, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

1 /12

Aries

Prepare for a day filled with vigor and the drive to accomplish something impressive. Wise financial decisions will benefit your future. Prioritize your family's happiness and be actively present with loved ones. Romance and nostalgia may dominate your thoughts. Your workday could bring new duties and possible advancement. Avoid idle chatter, and expect your spouse to try to brighten your day. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.