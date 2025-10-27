horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 28 October 2025, Tuesday.

Aries

Your optimism will flourish and bring joy today. Be cautious with financial dealings to avoid any losses. A sudden piece of good news will uplift your family’s spirits. Expect your partner to surprise you in a delightful way. Networking efforts at work may finally pay off. Spiritual pursuits may attract you, providing solace. Your marriage will feel harmonious. Remedy: For increased income, donate or use curd and honey.​

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Taurus

Engage in relaxing activities to ease the day’s stresses. You might spend more than usual on loved ones. Consult family members before altering your home environment. An exciting romantic connection could arise. Your work life is in a positive phase. Travel may not yield immediate results but is beneficial long-term. Spouse brings you immense happiness. Remedy: Donate black-white sesame and seven grains at a holy place for a strong financial position.​

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini

Focus your energy on actionable goals, not just dreams. Business advice from a loved one can result in financial gain. Your children will make you proud. Show affection to your partner with a thoughtful gesture. Minor conflicts at work are possible—avoid time-wasters. Your partner may surprise you with a memorable gesture. Remedy: Feed leafy greens to cows for professional success.​

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11.15 am to 1.15 pm.

Cancer

Stay calm and keep stress at bay. Court-related financial matters go in your favor. Your curiosity leads to new friendships. Mind your manners while out with your partner. You’ll shine in your profession, with communication as your asset. Spousal support will help you overcome early morning troubles. Remedy: Eat one salt-free meal a day for a blissful love life.​

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.

Leo

Exercise sensitivity when judging others as poor decisions can bring regret. Consult elders about money matters if needed. Enjoy happy moments with family and friends. Romantic prospects are looking up. An important project may face delays. A spontaneous day off can strengthen family bonds. Your spouse’s admiration for you resurfaces. Remedy: Nail four silver nails to the four legs of your bed to remove obstacles in business.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Virgo

Playing with children will bring you joy and healing. Investments from advice by a stranger may yield profits today. A family secret could surprise you. Love may bring emotional ups and downs. At work, your energy will help you complete tasks efficiently. Evening strolls will be soothing. If health issues affect plans, you’ll find quality time with your spouse. Remedy: Share kesar halwa with the needy for stronger love bonds.​

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Libra

You’ll stay healthy despite a busy schedule, but take self-care seriously. Financial outflows make saving tough. Helping others selflessly brings joy. A third party may cause romantic tension. Rivals at work face the consequences of their actions. Wisdom from elders guides you. Marital grievances are healed today. Remedy: Wash your feet before eating, or go barefoot during meals for wealth.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.30 pm.

Scorpio

Take time to relax and soothe your muscles. Finances improve as the day progresses. Family needs may take a backseat due to work. Romance makes you want to plan something special for your partner. Your professional skills will be tested; focus for best results. Innovative ideas can be realized now. Your spouse is exceptionally loving today. Remedy: Seek the blessings of your elders by touching their feet in the morning.​

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Sagittarius

Keep aspirations realistic and practice yoga for balance. Chronic health issues could resurface, possibly needing attention. Manage expectations from others and secrecy in relationships. Pursue goals quietly. Avoid overindulgence with friends, as it can cause issues later. Stress might impact your health. Remedy: Use saffron moderately in meals for family happiness.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Capricorn

Control emotions and address fears for better health. Stock investments may perform poorly; be vigilant. Sisterly bonds provide encouragement, but avoid losing temper over trivial matters. Romantic moments may shift to arguments at night. Those with foreign dealings see good results, and talents shine at work. Relationships need nurturing—your spouse offers a listening ear. Remedy: Greet the rising sun while reciting ‘Om’ 11 times to boost prosperity.​

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Aquarius

Hope will blossom in your day. Overseas land deals may close profitably. Avoid being domineering in the family to prevent arguments. Communication can mend misunderstandings with your loved one. Give clear responses to colleagues. Old friendships reignite fond memories with your spouse. Remedy: Keep saffron or turmeric roots wrapped in yellow cloth for family well-being.​

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10.15 am to 2 pm.

Pisces

You may feel tense and face disagreements. Use creativity to supplement your earnings. Be attentive to the health of female family members. Romance could go awry due to overwhelming desires. Avoid joint business ventures. Drive carefully at night to prevent accidents. Marital discord may arise but won’t last. Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa and related prayers for family peace.​

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 pm.