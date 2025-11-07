Horoscope Today, 29 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for 12 Zodiac Signs

Aries
Smiling will help you deal with stress and remains one of the simplest remedies for most problems. Some people of this zodiac sign may need to spend money today on matters related to land or property. Avoid forming quick opinions about others and their intentions. They may be under pressure and need your understanding and compassion. Your partner may expect something from you today, but you may not be able to meet those expectations, which could make them feel upset. At work, you will perform well in whatever you take up and should prove your efficiency through your actions. Spending some time alone can be useful, but overthinking may increase anxiety. It would be wise to speak to an experienced person and share what is troubling you. Physical affection has clear health benefits, and today you are likely to receive plenty of warmth and affection from your spouse. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Use pure honey regularly in your daily routine to promote harmony and happiness in family life.
Taurus
Your overall health will remain good today, though travel may feel tiring and stressful. Investing in antiques or jewellery is likely to bring financial gains and long-term prosperity. Your pleasant personality and natural charm will help you build new friendships and strengthen professional contacts. Some may enjoy a romantic evening filled with thoughtful gifts and flowers. At the workplace, avoid being overly forceful, as tempers may rise. Try to understand others’ needs before taking important decisions. Make time to meet friends and enjoy life, as staying isolated will not bring support when you need it. On the personal front, your spouse will express their feelings through kind and meaningful words, reminding you of your importance in their life. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Keep a copper coin in your pocket to enhance growth and stability in your professional life.
Gemini
There are strong chances of recovery from a physical illness today. A new financial deal is likely to be finalised, bringing in fresh income. Spending time with family during a social gathering will keep everyone cheerful and relaxed. Your partner will add romance and warmth to your day, even though work pressure may stay on your mind. It is a favourable day for businesspersons, and a sudden work-related trip may produce positive results. Make sure you use your time wisely, as lost time never returns. On the personal front, your spouse or partner may surprise you by showing a caring and beautiful side of their personality. Lucky Colour: Blue Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Remedy: To bring excitement and harmony into your love life, donate black clothes or fabric to the poor and needy.
Cancer
Taking part in sports and outdoor activities will help you regain lost energy and stay active. Married people should pay special attention to their children today, as there are chances of health issues, which may lead to higher medical expenses. Despite this, children will make you feel proud with their achievements. Stay alert in your social circle, as misunderstandings could put friendships at risk. Entering into partnerships with energetic and ambitious people can bring positive results. Travel, entertainment and social interactions are likely to keep you busy throughout the day. However, rising expenses may create some tension in your relationship with your life partner. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 9:00 am to 10:30 am Remedy: Feed a white rabbit to improve financial stability and attract positive energy.
Leo
Your energy levels will remain high throughout the day. You may step out with your spouse to purchase some valuable household items, which could put temporary pressure on your finances. Spending joyful moments with family and friends will lift your mood. On the romantic front, you and your partner will experience deep emotional closeness and the warmth of love. You have the potential to achieve a lot today, so make the most of the opportunities that come your way. Some students may choose to relax by watching a movie on a laptop or television. Your partner is likely to be in an excellent mood, and with a little effort from your side, you can make this a truly memorable day for your married life. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Remedy: Use white sandalwood, gopi chandan and vermillion regularly during daily worship and rituals to attract prosperity and financial growth.
Virgo
You are likely to receive some happy news today. Keep a check on your habit of living only for the moment and spending too much on entertainment. Unexpected good news from distant relatives will create joyful moments for the entire family. Your partner may miss you throughout the day, so plan a small surprise to make it memorable. Long-pending projects and plans are likely to reach their final stage. A family member may want to spend time with you today. Though you will agree, it may take up more time than expected. There are chances of misunderstandings affecting the bond with your spouse. Open and honest communication is necessary to resolve issues, otherwise the situation could worsen. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: Use Gangajal, the holy water, at home regularly to strengthen your financial condition and attract positive energy.
Libra
Blessings from a saintly person will bring peace of mind and inner calm. Travel may feel tiring and stressful for some, but it is likely to be financially rewarding. It is a pleasant day to enjoy the company of guests and spend quality time with them. Planning something special with your relatives will be appreciated and strengthen family bonds. On the romantic front, your partner will feel like a blessing in your life, making the day truly memorable. At work, you are likely to achieve major gains, and business-related travel will prove beneficial in the long run. An emotional and heartfelt conversation with your spouse is also on the cards today. Lucky Colour: Saffron Auspicious Time: 10:00 am to 11:30 am Remedy: Donate a cot to saints or physically challenged persons to improve financial stability and invite positive energy.
Scorpio
Meditation and self-reflection will be beneficial and help you stay mentally balanced. Make investments carefully, as only well-thought-out financial decisions will bring returns. People around you may inspire you with new ideas and hopes, but success will largely depend on your own efforts. Chances of romance are present, though they may not last long. Businesspersons should avoid sharing confidential plans or proposals, as doing so could invite problems. Guidance from a spiritual leader or an elder will help you make the right choices. On the personal front, suspicion towards your partner could lead to an argument, so try to remain calm and avoid unnecessary doubts. Lucky Colour: Purple Auspicious Time: 7:30 am to 9:00 am Remedy: To promote harmony and happiness in family life, extend help and support to your daughter, aunt or sister-in-law whenever possible.
Sagittarius
Unexpected travel may leave you feeling tired and restless today. A soothing oil massage will help relax your muscles and reduce stress. Your dedication and hard work are likely to be recognised, bringing financial rewards. It is important to support your children and pay attention to their concerns. Romance will occupy your thoughts as you spend time with your partner. At work, use your experience and skills to clear pending issues, as a small effort can resolve matters completely. You may also guide your children on managing their time better and using it productively. With a little care and effort, the day could turn into one of the best in your married life. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Remedy: Apply a saffron tilak on your forehead to maintain good health and stay free from illness.
Capricorn
A long-cherished dream is likely to come true today. However, try to keep your excitement under control, as excessive joy may lead to small problems. Your financial condition will improve, though regular expenses may still slow down the progress of some projects. You will get ample time to spend with family members and friends, which will bring happiness. Romance will dominate your thoughts and emotions. It is an auspicious day to move ahead and finalise important business deals. Efforts to improve your appearance and personality will give satisfying results. Overall, the day looks very positive for your married life, and you should openly express your love and feelings to your partner. Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow Auspicious Time: 11:30 am to 1:00 pm Remedy: Wear gold, as per your affordability, to support steady improvement in your financial condition.
Aquarius
You will feel happy today as people around you extend their support. Financial needs can arise at any time, so it is wise to plan your expenses carefully and start saving as much as possible. Support your brother in keeping situations under control and avoid adding fuel to any conflict. Try to resolve issues peacefully. On the romantic front, your partner will bring warmth and affection, even though work pressure may occupy your mind. At the workplace, handle colleagues with tact and patience. Efforts made to enhance your appearance and personality will give satisfying results. By the end of the day, your partner may surprise you by showing a caring and beautiful side of their nature. Lucky Colour: Cream Auspicious Time: 8:30 am to 10:00 am Remedy: To strengthen financial prospects, drink milk or water mixed with a small amount of saffron.
Pisces
You are likely to enjoy good health today, which will help you succeed in your tasks. However, avoid anything that may drain your energy or weaken your strength. Your plan to save money will work well today, and you will be able to set aside funds for the future. A gift from a relative living abroad will bring happiness. There are chances of falling in love at first sight. This is also a good time to enrol in short-term courses to learn new technologies and upgrade your skills. You may plan to leave the office early and spend quality time at home, watching a movie or visiting a park with family members. Your spouse will remain energetic and loving, making the day pleasant. Lucky Colour: Light Green Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm Remedy: Include cardamom in your daily diet to improve health and maintain physical strength.