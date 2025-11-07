Horoscope Today, 29 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for 12 Zodiac Signs

1 /12

Aries

Smiling will help you deal with stress and remains one of the simplest remedies for most problems. Some people of this zodiac sign may need to spend money today on matters related to land or property. Avoid forming quick opinions about others and their intentions. They may be under pressure and need your understanding and compassion. Your partner may expect something from you today, but you may not be able to meet those expectations, which could make them feel upset. At work, you will perform well in whatever you take up and should prove your efficiency through your actions. Spending some time alone can be useful, but overthinking may increase anxiety. It would be wise to speak to an experienced person and share what is troubling you. Physical affection has clear health benefits, and today you are likely to receive plenty of warmth and affection from your spouse. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Use pure honey regularly in your daily routine to promote harmony and happiness in family life.