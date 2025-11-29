Horoscope Today, 29 November 2025: Daily Zodiac Predictions, Lucky Colour & Auspicious Time

Aries
The demands of others may make it harder for you to focus on your own well-being today. Don’t bottle up your emotions—take time to unwind and do the things that truly relax you. Creative ideas will flow easily, and some of them could lead to promising financial gains. Support from friends and family will uplift you, though interference from certain people may spark minor friction. Despite your busy routine, you’ll unexpectedly find ample time for yourself today. However, a mismatch in mood between you and your spouse—either they may urge you to step out or you may—could lead to some irritation. Later, you may feel comfortable opening up and sharing your deeper feelings or worries with a trusted friend or relative. Remedy: Strengthen your bond with your partner by gifting them something made of steel or iron. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Taurus
Your playful, childlike side will shine through today, keeping you in a cheerful mood. Your practical understanding of money will benefit you, as the savings you make now will help you navigate future challenges with ease. Don’t overlook your social life—taking a break from your busy routine to attend a family gathering or party will help you unwind and overcome any lingering hesitation. Trust your beloved and avoid unnecessary doubts; love thrives on confidence and understanding. At work, you may face some pressure from a senior regarding pending tasks, and even your free time might get absorbed in completing office responsibilities. Still, the day brings emotional fulfilment—you’ll experience the true joy of marriage and realise how deeply your loved ones contribute to your happiness. Remedy: To promote harmony and balance in your family, offer a radish kept in a bronze plate at a temple or give it to the needy seated nearby. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.
Gemini
Your health concerns may dampen your spirits today, and addressing them promptly will help restore harmony at home. Businesspeople and traders can expect profits that will bring well-deserved cheer. Children may fall short of your expectations, but instead of feeling disappointed, guide and motivate them so they can move closer to the dreams you hold for them. A disagreement with your partner may arise as you try to assert your viewpoint, but their patience and understanding will help ease the tension. Several matters may demand your immediate attention today, keeping you occupied. Despite the rush, you’ll once again appreciate the joy of having a supportive life partner. A family shopping trip is possible, though you may end the day feeling a bit tired. Remedy: To promote good health, offer food to young girls below the age of nine. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2.30 pm.
Cancer
Strengthening your mental resilience will help you move toward a more content and balanced life. Businesspeople and traders can look forward to profits that will bring smiles all around. However, the health of an elderly family member may become a cause for concern. Today, everything—work, routine, family, and responsibilities—will seem to fade into the background as you and your partner share a deep, meaningful connection. You may also feel the need to understand yourself better. If you sense yourself getting lost in the crowd, take some quiet time to reflect and reconnect with your true self. Life is full of surprises, and today you’ll witness a beautiful and unexpected side of your partner that leaves you amazed. On the health front, avoid eating outside food as it may upset your stomach and affect digestion. Remedy: Since the Sun represents discipline, leading a disciplined life will naturally bring happiness and harmony to your family. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.45 pm.
Leo
Long-standing issues may resurface today, bringing some mental pressure, but facing them calmly will help you regain clarity. You may also feel a strong urge to earn quick money—be sure to approach such opportunities with caution. Social gatherings will offer an excellent chance to strengthen your rapport with influential people. In matters of the heart, love becomes more meaningful when expressed openly, and today is ideal for sharing those feelings with your beloved. You can enjoy some much-needed quality time with your spouse by taking a break from work, and it seems your partner will shower you with special attention. Although time comes free, it is incredibly valuable. Make use of the day by completing pending tasks so you can unwind peacefully tomorrow. Remedy: Feed rotis or bread to dogs to help promote good health. Lucky Colour: Golden. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.30 am.
Virgo
Keep confusion and frustration at bay today to maintain clarity of mind. A neighbor may approach you for a loan—exercise caution and verify their credibility to avoid any potential financial loss. An evening spent with friends will bring enjoyment and may even lead to some exciting holiday plans. Your romantic journey feels sweet, though it may be brief. You’ll have the chance to spend quality time with your spouse by stepping away from work, and there will be ample opportunity for togetherness—though you may need to be mindful of your health. Remember, our thoughts shape our world. Reading a thought-provoking book today can help strengthen your mindset and broaden your perspective. Remedy: Use copper spoons, or gold spoons if possible, while eating to support excellent health. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 12.45 pm to 1.45 pm.
Libra
You’re likely to enjoy a relaxed and leisurely day. Your strong understanding of financial responsibility will pay off, as the money you save now may help you navigate future challenges with ease. A dispute over money may arise within the family, so it’s wise to encourage open discussions and clear communication about finances and cash flow. As evening approaches, an unexpected wave of romantic feelings may sweep over you. Consider making small changes to enhance your appearance—they could help attract someone special. The love and warmth of your spouse will help you forget life’s recent struggles, bringing comfort and reassurance. Today is also a good opportunity to teach younger family members about the importance of conserving water. Remedy: Use saffron moderately in your food to promote harmony and happiness in family life. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 1.15 pm to 2 pm.
Scorpio
Nurture a harmonious outlook to overcome lingering negativity, as resentment can harm you more deeply than you realize. Remember, negativity may appear to prevail quickly, but goodness ultimately endures. New avenues of income may open up today, often through people already within your circle. It’s also an ideal day to renew bonds with relatives and strengthen meaningful connections. A romantic moment—perhaps sharing a candlelight meal—will add warmth to your day. If you’re travelling, ensure you have all essential documents to avoid any inconvenience. If you've been longing for affection from your spouse, today brings reassurance and emotional fulfilment. Your partner will be cheerful and enjoy your humour wholeheartedly, making the day feel especially lucky for you. Remedy: Keep a small bundle of black and white sesame seeds wrapped in a multicoloured cloth with you to support good health. Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow. Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 5.45 pm.
Sagittarius
Try to leave work early today and spend time doing the things that genuinely bring you joy. Financial gains are likely, but consider sharing a portion through charity or donations—you’ll find that it brings a deep sense of mental peace. Steer clear of arguments, confrontations, and unnecessary criticism of others. Your partner may struggle to express their feelings openly today, which could leave you feeling a bit disappointed. Stay mindful—your thoughts often drift, causing you to lose focus and waste valuable time, and today may be no different. If your married life feels a little monotonous, look for ways to bring back the spark. A candlelight dinner with someone special could be the perfect way to melt away the week’s fatigue and rekindle warmth. Remedy: Donate a bronze diya at a Lord Ganesha or Lord Vishnu temple to promote harmony and bliss in your family life. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.
Capricorn
Try to wrap up work early today and spend time doing the things you truly enjoy. Financial gains are likely, but consider engaging in charity or making donations—this will bring you a sense of inner peace. Avoid arguments, confrontations, and unnecessary fault-finding. Your partner may struggle to express their feelings openly today, which might leave you feeling a bit disappointed. Work on maintaining mental discipline, as you often lose focus and let your time slip away—today could be no different. If your married life feels a little dull, introduce some excitement. A candlelight dinner with someone special could help you unwind and melt away the week’s fatigue. Remedy: Donate a bronze diya at a Lord Ganesha or Lord Vishnu temple to bring harmony and happiness to your family life. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.
Aquarius
Just as food draws its flavour from salt, a little unhappiness helps you appreciate true joy. A new financial deal is likely to be finalised today, bringing in fresh income. Make sure to spend quality time with your family—let them feel your care and presence, and avoid giving them any reason to feel neglected. A setback in love will not dampen your spirit today. However, a distant relative may visit unexpectedly, taking up much of your time. You may also feel a bit troubled by your spouse’s behaviour. Later in the day, you might feel inspired to visit the hills after watching a movie or drama set in scenic locations. Remedy: To maintain harmony and bliss in your love life, make it a practice to respect and honour saints and sages. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 5 pm.
Pisces
A friend’s cold behaviour may upset you, but try to stay composed. Don’t let it disturb your peace—focus instead on rising above negativity. Those who engage in betting or gambling may face financial setbacks today, so it’s best to avoid such risks altogether. A deeper understanding with your spouse will bring harmony, happiness, and prosperity at home. However, be cautious—secret relationships can damage your reputation. This is also a favourable time to experiment with new ideas and put your plans into action. Today, you may feel that your partner is giving more attention to their own family than to yours during a moment of need. Remember, you also have a world beyond your relationships, and today offers an opportunity to explore that personal space. Remedy: For better health, immerse raw turmeric in flowing water. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.