Horoscope Today, 29 November 2025: Daily Zodiac Predictions, Lucky Colour & Auspicious Time

Cancer

Strengthening your mental resilience will help you move toward a more content and balanced life. Businesspeople and traders can look forward to profits that will bring smiles all around. However, the health of an elderly family member may become a cause for concern. Today, everything—work, routine, family, and responsibilities—will seem to fade into the background as you and your partner share a deep, meaningful connection. You may also feel the need to understand yourself better. If you sense yourself getting lost in the crowd, take some quiet time to reflect and reconnect with your true self. Life is full of surprises, and today you’ll witness a beautiful and unexpected side of your partner that leaves you amazed. On the health front, avoid eating outside food as it may upset your stomach and affect digestion. Remedy: Since the Sun represents discipline, leading a disciplined life will naturally bring happiness and harmony to your family. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.45 pm.