horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 29 October 2025, Wednesday.

Aries:

Begin your day with yoga and meditation for sustained energy. Avoid illegal activities, especially tax evasion, to stay out of trouble. A good time for matrimonial alliances; cherish the bond with your beloved and go for a picnic. Career decisions taken independently will benefit you. If you’re married, kids may feel neglected—strive for balance. Married life looks promising. Remedy: Accept rice and silver from your mother, keep it at home to improve financial prospects.​

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 6 pm.

Taurus:

Stay calm and avoid unnecessary arguments within family. Financial improvement is likely, especially money coming back that was lent earlier. Prioritize family welfare with love and positivity. Romantic life may face old unresolved issues, but mutual support in your ideas will help. Free time could be wasted on mobile/TV, which may irritate your spouse—focus on meaningful talks instead.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 4.20 pm to 6.20 pm.

Gemini:

Try not to react negatively even if family members show jealousy. Financial profits are possible at night, especially recovered money. Keep actions motivated by love, not greed. Career and family opportunities are present. Relationship conversations may bring clarity but also disagreements.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 12.15 pm to 1.15 pm.

Cancer:

Control your temper with family members. Nighttime financial gain is indicated, particularly from past investments. Work hard for loved ones, and make decisions with a positive vision. Old arguments may surface in love life. Your partner will support your ideas. Avoid wasting free time; instead, invest it in important conversations with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Leo:

Start the day with physical activity. Avoid any unlawful actions. Relationships and career decisions will thrive if made independently. Family may need more of your time. Married life feels especially harmonious.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Virgo:

Watch out for jealousy in family situations, stay patient. Financial benefit is indicated. A loving and positive approach wins over greed. Arguments in relationships may occur, but new ideas receive support. Try not to let distractions impede valuable time with loved ones.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Libra:

Pay attention to emotional harmony. Financial gains are likely, especially from past loans. Family and work demands may be high but rewarding. Use free moments for meaningful engagement rather than mindless distractions.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

Scorpio:

Act with patience toward family members showing envy. Financial profits or returns are prominent at night. Positive and loving decisions attract support. Arguments in relationships may surface but partners are supportive overall. Avoid wasting time on trivial distractions.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Sagittarius:

Keep calm in the face of family challenges. Monetary returns from past lending are probable. Focus on family welfare with love and optimism. Relationship disagreements may arise, but support from your partner is present. Use free time wisely.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn:

Maintain composure around envious family members. Night brings financial benefits—possible loan returns. Prioritize family and relationships with positive intentions. Arguments may occur over old issues, but new ideas get support. Engage in meaningful conversations rather than distractions.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius:

Family members may test patience with their attitudes. Expect financial returns from past transactions. Positive actions and support from partners can help resolve relationship issues. Invest time wisely and communicate openly with your spouse or loved ones.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 8.30 am to 11.15 am.

Pisces:

Family members’ jealousy may test your patience; endure what cannot be cured. Financial gains (especially lent money returning) are expected at night. Actions driven by love will bring fulfillment. Relationship arguments may resurface but partners support your visions. Avoid wasting time online; instead, have meaningful conversations with your spouse. Remedy: Offer Dhatura seeds to Lord Shiva to maintain good health and mental peace.​

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.