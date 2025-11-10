Horoscope Today, 3 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

7 /12

Libra

Some family members may test your patience with their jealous behaviour, but it is best to stay calm. Losing your temper could only worsen the situation—remember, what cannot be changed must be endured. Financial gains are likely today; however, engaging in charity or making a donation will bring you inner peace. Your eagerness to learn will help you connect with new people and form meaningful friendships. A marriage proposal may be on the cards, as your love relationship has the potential to turn into a lifelong bond. At work, your good deeds will not go unnoticed, and you may receive appreciation or recognition. Be mindful of your words while dealing with influential or senior people. Romance will be at its peak today, and you may experience an intense, joyful connection with your spouse—it’s truly a “go-mad in love” kind of day. Remedy: For good health, mix wheat, whole red lentils and red vermilion in water and use it while bathing. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.