Horoscope Today, 3 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Maintain a positive outlook, as it will help you stay confident and keep your mind and body in balance. Focus on investments with a long-term vision for better results. Be gentle and patient while dealing with children, as a calm approach will strengthen your bond with them. Love life may need extra care today, so try to communicate openly and avoid misunderstandings. Career growth is likely if you connect and work with the right people. You may get a chance to leave the office early, which can be used to enjoy some quality time on an outing or picnic with family members. Support from your spouse may seem limited today, but staying composed will help handle the situation smoothly. Lucky Colour: Blue Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: Respect and obey your father to maintain peace and positivity in the family.
Taurus
Avoid wasting your energy on unnecessary arguments, as staying calm will help you protect your peace of mind. Before investing in any attractive scheme, study it carefully and take expert advice to make informed decisions. By evening, some pleasant news is likely to lift the mood of the entire family. Love will be in the air today, though an old issue may lead to a brief disagreement with your partner at night, so handle it with patience. At the workplace, your work may come under close review, making it important to stay careful and organised. Businesspersons can think about giving a fresh direction to their business. Seminars and exhibitions may open doors to new ideas and useful contacts. Later in the day, you are likely to relive joyful and carefree moments with your spouse, bringing back sweet memories. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 4:15 pm to 5:45 pm Remedy: Offer white flowers along with some money in flowing water to attract positive health-related benefits.
Gemini
Your health is likely to improve today, giving you the energy to take part in sports or physical activities. It is a good day to discuss investments and savings with family members, as their suggestions can help strengthen your financial position. Children may not meet your expectations, but gentle encouragement will motivate them to move closer to their goals. Your partner may feel upset due to family-related issues, so try to comfort them through calm and understanding conversation. At the workplace, your efforts will be noticed and appreciated. Carry yourself with confidence and focus only on actions that earn genuine praise. Minor difficulties in the morning, such as a power cut, may slow you down, but your spouse will be supportive and help you manage the situation smoothly. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 9:30 am to 11:00 am Remedy: Feed jaggery to cows to improve financial stability.
Cancer
Despite a busy schedule, your health will remain stable and energetic today. You may go shopping with your spouse to meet household needs, though this could put some pressure on your budget. Spending the evening with friends and family will help you relax and enjoy quality time. If you are planning a date, avoid discussing sensitive or controversial topics to keep the mood pleasant. At the workplace, respect your seniors and do not take their guidance lightly. Those staying away from home may choose to spend their free time in a park or a peaceful place during the evening. A minor disagreement with your spouse may arise during the day, but it is likely to be resolved over dinner, bringing harmony back. Lucky Colour: Brown Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Remedy: Keep a piece of bronze in an empty vessel at home to improve financial stability.
Leo
Try to leave the office early today and spend time doing activities that truly make you happy. Your creative ideas can help you earn some extra income if used wisely. Enjoy pleasant moments with friends and relatives, as social interactions will lift your mood. Be mindful of your words, since harsh speech can disturb peace and affect your relationship with your sweetheart. If work has been stressful for some time, today brings relief and positive progress. You may also spend meaningful time with an elder in the family and gain valuable life insights. Your spouse’s actions may have a slight impact on your public image, so handle matters calmly and with understanding. Lucky Colour: Purple Auspicious Time: 10:45 am to 12:15 pm Remedy: Chant Om Aym, Hreem, Shreem Shanaisharaaya Namaha 11 times, twice a day, to improve intimacy and harmony in your love life.
Virgo
Take proper rest today to restore your energy and stay refreshed. Keep your anger in check and maintain a polite approach at the workplace, as calm behaviour will help protect both your position and finances. Family members will stand by you, though their expectations may feel high. You may get a chance to enjoy the beauty of nature, which will bring mental peace. New assignments may progress slowly, so patience is required. Outstation travel may not be very comfortable, but it will help you build useful professional contacts. On the personal front, the day brings warmth, and you are likely to feel a renewed sense of love and closeness with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Cream Auspicious Time: 8:30 am to 10:00 am Remedy: Distribute kheer to economically underprivileged girls to promote happiness and harmony in family life.
Libra
Some family members may test your patience with their jealous behaviour, but it is best to stay calm. Losing your temper could only worsen the situation—remember, what cannot be changed must be endured. Financial gains are likely today; however, engaging in charity or making a donation will bring you inner peace. Your eagerness to learn will help you connect with new people and form meaningful friendships. A marriage proposal may be on the cards, as your love relationship has the potential to turn into a lifelong bond. At work, your good deeds will not go unnoticed, and you may receive appreciation or recognition. Be mindful of your words while dealing with influential or senior people. Romance will be at its peak today, and you may experience an intense, joyful connection with your spouse—it’s truly a “go-mad in love” kind of day. Remedy: For good health, mix wheat, whole red lentils and red vermilion in water and use it while bathing. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.
Scorpio
Your personality will radiate charm today, leaving a pleasant impression on those around you. However, stay alert at the workplace, as a colleague may try to misplace or take one of your valuable belongings—keep your things secure. A visit to relatives will turn out to be far more enjoyable than you expect. In matters of the heart, love will blur the line between dreams and reality, filling the day with romantic bliss. At work, accepting your mistakes will work in your favour, provided you also analyse how to improve and avoid repeating them. If you have hurt someone, a sincere apology will help mend things—after all, everyone makes mistakes, but wisdom lies in learning from them. You may find your free time consumed by unnecessary tasks today. On the personal front, this is likely to be one of the warmest and most comforting days of your married life. Remedy: For strong financial growth, drink water stored overnight in a copper vessel. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.
Sagittarius
Charitable activities undertaken today will bring you inner peace and emotional comfort. You are likely to earn money through your own efforts, without needing support or assistance from others. Friends will offer meaningful and helpful advice regarding your personal life. A marriage proposal may be on the horizon, as your romantic relationship shows signs of turning into a lifelong bond. Your hard work and dedication will speak for themselves, earning you confidence, appreciation and support at work. Be mindful of your choice of words while dealing with influential or senior people. If you have been longing for affection from your spouse, today is likely to fulfill that emotional need and bring warmth to your relationship. Remedy: Chant Om 28 times with a calm and peaceful mind to enhance harmony and happiness in family life. Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow. Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 8 pm.
Capricorn
Pay attention to your health and bring some order into your routine. You will clearly realise today that money serves you best only when you control extravagant spending. Make time for your family and ensure they feel valued and cared for—spend quality moments with them and give no room for complaints. By understanding your wife’s feelings clearly, you will be able to offer the emotional support she needs. This is also an excellent period to build professional connections with people in other countries. However, you may end up wasting your free time scrolling on your phone or watching television, which could irritate your spouse if you ignore conversation and companionship. By the end of the day, you will truly appreciate how it feels to have a wonderful life partner. Remedy: For excellent health, wrap equal quantities of black and white sesame seeds in a multicoloured cloth and keep the bundle with you. Lucky Colour: Silver Grey. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.
Aquarius
Avoid wasting your energy on unnecessary arguments. Remind yourself that arguments rarely bring gains and often result in losses. Stick to your budget to prevent financial strain. Be patient with children or with people who are less experienced than you. Love will feel deeply soulful today, bringing emotional warmth and fulfillment. Even with a heavy workload, you will remain energetic at the workplace and may manage to complete all your tasks ahead of schedule. Travel may not yield immediate benefits, but it will help build a strong foundation for future opportunities. On the personal front, you will notice your life partner being especially caring and supportive today. Remedy: Include foods with higher liquid content in your diet to promote good health. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.
Pisces
Begin your day with yoga and meditation—they will prove beneficial and help you maintain high energy levels throughout the day. You may find yourself in an exciting new situation that could also bring financial gains. However, your stubborn attitude may disturb the peace at home, especially with your parents. Pay attention to their advice and choose obedience over confrontation to avoid unnecessary tension. Be extra mindful of your behaviour in matters of love, as your partner may be sensitive today and easily upset. At work, seniors are likely to be supportive and cooperative, making things easier for you. In your free time, you may unwind by watching a web series on your mobile. On the domestic front, married life could feel stressful due to unmet daily needs—whether related to food, cleanliness or other household responsibilities. Remedy: To strengthen family relationships, gift yellow or saffron-coloured clothes to your Guru, teachers or saintly persons. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.