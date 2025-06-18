Horoscope Today, 3 March 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

1 /12

Aries

Today is a favourable day to focus on activities that can strengthen your health and overall well-being. Taking part in group events or social gatherings will keep you cheerful and engaged, though you may notice a rise in your spending. Make sure you devote meaningful time to your family and show them that they matter to you. Share quality moments and avoid giving them any reason to feel neglected.

Your partner may expect something special from you today. If you are unable to meet those expectations, it could lead to disappointment, so handle the situation with patience and understanding. Support from colleagues or subordinates will make your work easier and more productive. Travel plans may bring positive results, but they could also strain your budget. After facing challenges in married life, you are likely to experience relief and warmth in your relationship today.

Lucky Colour: White

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Remedy: Wearing black and white shoes today may help strengthen your financial stability and attract positive monetary energy.