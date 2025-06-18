Horoscope Today, 3 March 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Today is a favourable day to focus on activities that can strengthen your health and overall well-being. Taking part in group events or social gatherings will keep you cheerful and engaged, though you may notice a rise in your spending. Make sure you devote meaningful time to your family and show them that they matter to you. Share quality moments and avoid giving them any reason to feel neglected.
Your partner may expect something special from you today. If you are unable to meet those expectations, it could lead to disappointment, so handle the situation with patience and understanding. Support from colleagues or subordinates will make your work easier and more productive. Travel plans may bring positive results, but they could also strain your budget. After facing challenges in married life, you are likely to experience relief and warmth in your relationship today.
Lucky Colour: White
Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm
Remedy: Wearing black and white shoes today may help strengthen your financial stability and attract positive monetary energy.
Taurus
Gemini
Your charm and positive attitude will leave a lasting impression on others today. Your dedication and consistent hard work are likely to be recognised, bringing you financial gains. A visit to relatives may turn out to be more pleasant and rewarding than you expected. Even in the absence of a close friend, their memories may linger warmly in your thoughts.
At the workplace, a positive shift or new development could lift your spirits. However, an unexpected journey might disrupt your plans to spend time with family. Despite these minor disturbances, harmony and happiness will prevail in your married life, making the day emotionally fulfilling.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon
Remedy: Keep a picture of Lord Ganesha with you to strengthen love and bring stability in your relationship with your partner.
Cancer
Pay close attention to your health today, as neglecting it may create unnecessary problems. Expenses are likely to rise, but an increase in income will help you manage your financial commitments smoothly. Friends and close associates will stand by you and offer timely support.
Emotional stress may disturb your peace of mind, so try to stay calm and balanced. Pending correspondence or unfinished communication should be handled on priority. Despite a busy schedule, you will manage to spend some time with your life partner. Minor disagreements may surface, but patience will help maintain harmony. A small misunderstanding or untruth from your spouse could upset you briefly, though it will not have a lasting impact.
Lucky Colour: Green
Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm
Remedy: Feed fishes with small balls made of wheat flour to attract positivity and reduce obstacles in life.
Leo
Practising meditation and yoga today will bring both spiritual peace and physical strength. Money that you had saved for a long time may finally be put to good use. However, rising expenses could slightly dampen your mood, so manage your spending carefully.
You may learn meaningful lessons from children around you. Their innocence and positive energy can inspire and uplift everyone. In your relationship, avoid using emotional pressure to get your way, as it may create distance. It is a favourable day for retailers and wholesalers, with business prospects looking steady. Your communication skills will stand out and help you handle important matters effectively.
Married life may feel strained due to unmet daily needs or household concerns, such as food or cleanliness. Patience and understanding will be key to maintaining harmony.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm
Remedy: Consume a little honey before meeting your partner to add sweetness and warmth to your love life.
Virgo
Keep your thoughts positive today, as optimism will help you handle challenges better. Businesspersons should be cautious while lending money, especially to family members who may not return it on time. Thoughtful exchanges of gifts with loved ones will strengthen emotional bonds and create joyful moments.
A sudden shift in your romantic mood could leave you feeling unsettled. Stay calm and avoid reacting impulsively. At work, your skills and expertise may be put to the test, so stay focused and put in your best effort to achieve the results you want. Travel may not give instant rewards, but it will help build a strong base for future gains. Interference or issues from your spouse’s relatives could slightly disturb marital harmony, so handle matters with patience and understanding.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Auspicious Time: 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm
Remedy: Show respect and affection towards your sister to bring positivity and improvement in your love life.
Divine wisdom from a saintly person will bring you peace and reassurance today. Handle all commitments and financial dealings with extra care. The evening promises joy—whether spent with friends or indulging in a bit of shopping, it will feel lively and refreshing. Love fills the air, making everything around you seem brighter, more colourful, and full of sparkle. Those involved in foreign trade are likely to achieve the results they have been hoping for. Working professionals will find ample opportunity to showcase their skills and make meaningful progress at the workplace. Some friends may also drop by your home and spend quality time with you; however, it is advisable to stay away from harmful substances like alcohol or cigarettes. This is set to be one of the warmest and most intimate days of your married life.
Lucky Colour: Rose Pink.
Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9 am.
Remedy: To boost income and financial stability, feed rotis or wheat bread to crows.
Maintain patience—your steady efforts, guided by common sense and understanding, will surely lead you to success. Long-pending arrears or dues are likely to be recovered, bringing a sense of relief. A festive and cheerful atmosphere at home will help ease your stress; make sure you actively participate and enjoy the moment instead of staying on the sidelines. Your devoted and unconditional love carries a powerful, creative energy. At work, you may finally understand the reason behind your boss’s seemingly rude behaviour, and this realisation will feel unexpectedly reassuring. Today also calls for self-reflection. If you feel lost amid the crowd, take some quiet time for yourself and reassess your thoughts, goals, and personality. This day stands out in your married life, as you are likely to experience something truly unusual and memorable.
Lucky Colour: Pink.
Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Remedy: To enhance professional growth and gains, feed green leafy vegetables to cows.
This is a very favourable day from a health perspective. Your cheerful mindset will act like a tonic, boosting your confidence and overall well-being. Financial improvement is clearly indicated. Guests may fill your home, making the evening lively, pleasant, and memorable. Avoid being overly sentimental or saying mushy things to your sweetheart today—keeping emotions balanced will work better. You possess the ability to achieve a great deal, so seize the opportunities that come your way with confidence. During your free time, you are likely to focus on completing pending tasks that were left unfinished in the past. A surprise visit from a relative is possible. While it may be unexpected and slightly disrupt your plans, it will add a different flavour to the day.
Lucky Colour: Brown.
Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.
Remedy: Helping leprosy-affected people and showing compassion towards them will positively influence your love life.
A surge of religious thoughts may inspire you to visit a sacred place and seek divine insight from a holy person. Although expenses may rise, a parallel increase in income will help you manage your financial commitments smoothly. Your children’s achievements will fill you with pride and joy. In matters of love, avoid being overly submissive—maintaining self-respect is essential. Support and appreciation from seniors at work will boost your morale and strengthen your confidence. While you often prioritise family responsibilities and neglect your own needs, today offers you the chance to carve out some personal time and explore a new hobby or interest. A difference of opinion may lead to an argument with your partner, so handle conversations with patience and understanding.
Lucky Colour: Pink.
Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.
Remedy: For sustained financial growth, regularly chant the Gayatri Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra.
Your charming and pleasant behaviour will naturally draw attention today. If you are looking for ways to earn some extra income, consider investing only in safe and secure financial schemes. Unexpected gifts or pleasant surprises from relatives and friends are likely to brighten your day. In matters of love, you will discover a new and wonderful side of your partner, deepening your emotional connection. The knowledge and insights you gain today will give you a clear advantage while dealing with peers or colleagues. Any travel plans may face last-minute changes or postponements due to sudden schedule adjustments. However, be cautious in your marital life. Feelings of disappointment or emotional letdown by your partner may arise, and reacting impulsively could strain the relationship. Handle sensitive issues with patience and open communication rather than taking extreme decisions.
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue.
Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3.45 pm.
Remedy: Wear a silver bangle to enhance financial prospects and stability.
Only you truly know what is best for you, so stay strong, be bold, and take timely decisions—while also being ready to accept their outcomes. Keep a close watch on your expenses, as careless spending could create difficulties in the near future. Friends will lift your spirits by planning something exciting for the evening. You are likely to experience a sense of pure and pious love today. However, do not assume that you can handle all important tasks alone—seeking support and cooperation will be more effective. You may feel inclined to spend more time in solitude rather than socialising, and using your free time to clean or organise your home will bring a sense of calm and order. Your sincere efforts to improve your married life will yield results far better than expected, adding warmth and harmony to your relationship.
Lucky Colour: Yellow.
Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Remedy: To remove obstacles in business and professional life, nail four silver nails at the four legs of your bed.