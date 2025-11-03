horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 3 November 2025, Monday:

Aries:

Let your humor guide you to healing and positivity. When it comes to finances, caution is your best friend—secure what you have. Dedicate effort to family, acting from a place of love and compassion. Expressing your feelings may be a challenge, but clarity will come in unexpected ways, especially at work. Solo time can provide insight, though misunderstandings with your spouse may leave you feeling off balance.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Taurus:

You may feel pulled between your own needs and those of others. Prioritize self-care and relaxation. Legal or monetary concerns may resolve favorably. Friends provide support—choose words wisely. Love may be hard to express, leading to minor frustrations. Be thoughtful with investments, and don’t let small domestic matters disturb your peace.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11.15 am to 12.30 pm.

Gemini:

This is a nurturing day, especially for your health. Joyful family gatherings could lead you to spend more than usual. Your quick wit shines in social settings, but keep passions in check to avoid romantic turmoil. Creative and professional progress is likely. Today offers much-needed personal downtime and a partner’s thoughtful gestures will lift your spirits.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Cancer:

Avoid self-pity caused by jealousy; instead, share in others’ happiness to boost your own mood. Legal or money issues should work out well. Children might not meet high expectations, so focus on encouraging them. Love relationships grow stronger, perhaps advancing to new commitments. Honest efforts at work and home will get noticed. Seek enjoyment in relaxing pastimes—your partner goes the extra mile to make you happy.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Leo:

You’ll feel energetic but may get irritable with work demands. Conservative investments look profitable. Harmony at home thrives when working closely with family. Let go of old mistakes and create joy. Your work receives praise from colleagues and superiors, and business prospects improve. If crowds overwhelm, you’ll find welcome solitude. Marital happiness is in store.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5.45 pm to 7.15 pm.

Virgo:

Health calls for gentle attention. Make financial moves cautiously for true gains. Events bring new friendships. Understanding is the key to supporting your spouse emotionally. It’s a good moment to chase job opportunities. Amid busyness, take time for favorite activities. Fond memories may resurface with an old friend.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Libra:

Enjoy leisure trips and gatherings—they’ll be relaxing and fruitful. Speculation may bring gains. Family celebrations mark new beginnings. Expect strong partnership moments with your significant other. Joint ventures require care to avoid complications. Seniors can reconnect with old friends. Expect good food and romance.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Scorpio:

Morning yoga and meditation help keep your energy steady. Smart planning brings financial rewards. Be mindful of your words in groups—others may be sensitive. Memories of friends warm your day, and workplace interactions are pleasant. Family time might be disturbed by disagreements, but there’s space for affection between you and your spouse.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 3 pm.

Sagittarius:

Kind words from a friend will brighten your day. Avoid lending to those who haven't repaid past debts. Social events open doors to influential connections. Love brings angelic support and joy. Work may reward your goodwill, though personal time is hard to find. If marital happiness has been lacking, expect a revitalizing change.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn:

Act thoughtfully to avoid upsetting friends. Success comes from trusting experienced, creative advisors—especially in financial matters. Support children with their tasks. The day is rosy for romantic life. Delays in recognition or rewards at work may disappoint, but hobbies at home bring relaxation. Your partner lavishes you with warmth and care.

Lucky Colour: Lemon Green.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 12.45 pm.

Aquarius:

Stress and worry could affect your health—mind your finances for greater stability. Channel your energy into organizing group activities. Love may face opposition and relationships could feel trying. Self-improvement efforts are rewarding. Be attentive to your partner’s small needs to keep harmony at home.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10.15 am to 2 pm.

Pisces:

Watch dietary habits to maintain well-being. Financial improvement is possible, particularly with recovered payments. Family may squabble about money—encourage open communication. Emotional support is vital in relationships today. High achievement is within reach in professional pursuits, though travel could be uncomfortable (yet beneficial). Your spouse feels grateful to have you; cherish shared moments.​

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.