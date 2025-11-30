Horoscope Today, 30 November 2025: Your Daily Zodiac Predictions, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

4 /12

Cancer

If stress feels overwhelming today, spend some time with children—their warm hugs, innocent smiles, and pure energy can ease your worries and lift your spirits. Travel may feel hectic and exhausting, but it is likely to bring financial gains. Be open to listening to others; their suggestions could prove valuable. A long period of loneliness may finally come to an end as you feel closer to discovering your soulmate. With some free time at hand, you might plan to reconnect with old friends, which could brighten your day. With just a little effort, this could even turn into one of the most memorable days of your married life. At the same time, you may feel misunderstood by your family, prompting you to keep some distance and speak less than usual. Remedy: Add more green grams to your diet to enhance your overall health and well-being. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.45 pm.