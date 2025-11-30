Horoscope Today, 30 November 2025: Your Daily Zodiac Predictions, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

Aries
Your emotions may feel a bit unsettled today, so be mindful of your words and actions when interacting with others. Some natives of this sign may receive financial gains through their children, bringing pride and joy to the day. If you’re planning a gathering, invite your closest friends—their presence will uplift you and fill the environment with warmth and encouragement. In matters of love, trust your intuition and use your discretion. This evening, while spending quality time with your spouse, you’ll realise how meaningful it is to nurture your relationship. An old friend may also reconnect with you, evoking cherished memories you both share with your partner. A candlelight dinner with someone special could melt away the week’s fatigue and leave you feeling refreshed. Remedy: Offer red vermillion to your family and personal deity to enhance your overall well-being and support good health. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Taurus
You are likely to enjoy moments of pure leisure today, giving you a much-needed sense of relaxation. Financial conditions look promising, and improvements are on the way. Friends will also be there to support you if required. You may even help someone gain confidence in their love life through your guidance. Although the Moon’s position suggests you’ll have plenty of free time, you may find it difficult to use it the way you planned. You might also spend quite a bit while enjoying a delightful outing with your spouse, but the joy you share will make it truly worthwhile. Remember, procrastination can hold you back—practising meditation and yoga can help you stay focused and overcome this habit. Remedy: Wear green-coloured shoes to attract positivity and harmony in your love life. Lucky Colour: Brown. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.
Gemini
Be cautious while driving today. Any extra money you have should be invested wisely in a secure place that can offer steady returns in the future. Though the day may feel dull and hectic, the companionship of friends and your spouse will bring you comfort and joy. You’ll find yourself in a romantic frame of mind, with plenty of opportunities to express love. It’s also an excellent day to participate in social gatherings or religious events, which will uplift your spirits. Your spouse will prove to be a true blessing, and you’ll feel especially grateful for their presence in your life. Your natural simplicity continues to keep your life grounded and peaceful—hold on to it, as it plays a key role in your happiness. Remedy: Grow and nurture white flower-bearing plants at home to enhance health and positive energy. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 5.15 pm.
Cancer
If stress feels overwhelming today, spend some time with children—their warm hugs, innocent smiles, and pure energy can ease your worries and lift your spirits. Travel may feel hectic and exhausting, but it is likely to bring financial gains. Be open to listening to others; their suggestions could prove valuable. A long period of loneliness may finally come to an end as you feel closer to discovering your soulmate. With some free time at hand, you might plan to reconnect with old friends, which could brighten your day. With just a little effort, this could even turn into one of the most memorable days of your married life. At the same time, you may feel misunderstood by your family, prompting you to keep some distance and speak less than usual. Remedy: Add more green grams to your diet to enhance your overall health and well-being. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.45 pm.
Leo
A friend may challenge your open-mindedness and patience today, so stay grounded in your values and make decisions with clarity and reason. Business matters look highly favourable, and you may witness significant profits or take your venture to new heights. Your charm and pleasant personality could help you form a few new friendships. However, try to avoid your habit of falling in love too quickly—seek depth, not distraction. Spending time with an elder family member may offer meaningful insights into life’s complexities. You may feel stressed due to your spouse’s declining health, so offer support with calmness and care. Remember, procrastination can slow your progress; practicing meditation or yoga can help improve focus and discipline. Remedy: Drinking water from an iron vessel is believed to strengthen the bond between partners. Lucky Colour: Grey. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.
Virgo
Your confidence is set to rise today, bringing clear signs of progress. You may take important decisions to strengthen your business, and someone close to you could offer valuable financial support. You’ll feel an extra boost of energy, making it a great day to plan or host a gathering for friends. When it comes to your spouse, offering genuine emotional support will only be possible if you take the time to truly understand their feelings. Students should stay focused and avoid wasting time on casual outings—this is a crucial phase in their academic journey and demands dedication. By the end of the day, you’ll realize just how much you mean to your partner. You may also appreciate the joy of home-cooked delicacies as a few delicious dishes might be prepared at home. Remedy: For a harmonious love life, offer kapoor aarti to Lord Krishna. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Libra
Work pressure and minor tensions at home may cause some stress today. Be cautious with your movable belongings, as there is a risk of theft—take extra care to keep them secure. Your high energy and enthusiasm, however, can help you resolve domestic issues and create a more positive atmosphere. Romance may take a backseat as your partner might seem more demanding than usual. You may feel inclined to spend your free time on religious or spiritual activities; just avoid getting drawn into unnecessary disagreements. Make an effort to surprise your partner more often, as lack of attention may leave them feeling unappreciated. Also, don’t dismiss advice from someone younger—sometimes valuable lessons come from unexpected places. Remedy: For better health, donate mustard oil after looking at your reflection in it. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.30 am.
Scorpio
Friends may introduce you to someone special today—someone who could leave a meaningful impact on your thoughts and outlook. Financially, it’s a good day to seek guidance from senior family members on saving and managing money wisely, and to start applying their advice in your daily life. Take the opportunity to reconnect with people you don’t meet often; such conversations may bring warmth and clarity. You’ll also feel deeply touched by the sincerity and soulful love of your partner. Be mindful not to waste your valuable time—once it passes, it doesn’t return. A lack of trust between you and your spouse may create some tension, so handle the situation with patience and calm. Try to avoid stress and give yourself the rest you need. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by offering prasad at a Lord Bhairav temple. Lucky Colour: Cream. Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5.50 pm.
Sagittarius
Smile—it remains the simplest and most effective remedy for many of life’s challenges. Financially, it’s wise to begin saving and investing today, as these habits can offer stability during difficult times. An old friend may pleasantly surprise you with a visit, and you’re likely to reconnect with someone who is genuinely caring and understanding. You value your personal space, and today you’ll enjoy ample free time, which you can use to play a sport, hit the gym, or unwind in your own way. In love, the chemistry between you and your partner will be especially strong today. If you have a melodious voice, singing a heartfelt song may bring great joy to your beloved. Remedy: Prepare sweet tandoori rotis and distribute them to those in need to strengthen your financial well-being. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.
Capricorn
You may find joy today in celebrating the success of others, offering genuine praise that uplifts everyone around you. Financially, it’s important to save and spend wisely—careless decisions now could lead to regret in the future. Good news regarding ancestral property may bring happiness to the entire family. However, be cautious, as secret relationships or hidden actions could harm your reputation. This is a favourable time to test new ideas and put fresh plans into motion. On the personal front, a small lie from your spouse may upset you, but try not to let it affect your day too deeply. Also, be especially alert while driving—someone else’s carelessness could put you at risk. Remedy: To deepen your bond with your partner, offer prayers to Goddess Saraswati. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.
Aquarius
You may finally find relief from a long-standing ailment, bringing a sense of comfort and renewed energy. Your efforts to save money are likely to pay off today, as you’ll be able to manage your finances wisely and put aside a meaningful amount. Show patience and understanding toward children or those with less experience—your guidance can make a real difference. Love is in the air, and you may find plenty of opportunities to express or experience affection. Consider making small changes to your appearance, as they could help boost your confidence and attract positive attention. You and your spouse are likely to create a beautiful and memorable moment together—one that stands out in your married life. When starting any new task or project, begin with a clear mind rather than worrying about the outcome. Stay focused and give your full concentration to the work at hand. Remedy: To enhance happiness within the family, offer water to the Shivling regularly. Lucky Colour: Brown. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.
Pisces
Keep a close watch on your eating habits today and avoid overeating to maintain good health. Your financial situation may improve through smart speculation or an unexpected gain, bringing a pleasant boost to your resources. It’s an auspicious day for exchanging gifts with loved ones, strengthening your emotional bonds. However, a certain habit of yours may upset your partner, so be mindful of their feelings. You’ll have an opportunity to spend quality time together and express your emotions, but avoid taking your partner for granted, as this could lead to unnecessary conflict. Excessive talking may leave you with a headache, so try to speak thoughtfully and in moderation. Remedy: Avoid consuming meat to keep negative thoughts at bay and maintain mental clarity. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.