Horoscope Today, 31 December 2025, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Friends may introduce you to someone special today who will strongly influence your thoughts and outlook. Keep a close watch on your expenses and avoid unnecessary spending, as being too lavish can create financial pressure. You will remain cheerful, energetic, and loving, and your positive nature will spread happiness among people around you. Disappointment in love will not break your spirit, as you will stay emotionally strong. If you plan to take a day off, do not worry about work, as things will continue smoothly in your absence. Even if any issue arises, you will be able to handle it easily once you return. Be cautious, as you may get into an unnecessary argument today, which could spoil your mood and waste valuable time. Stress related to your spouse may have a slight impact on your health, so try to stay calm and balanced. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: To improve your love life, keep a clean white silk or satin cloth in your wallet or pocket. Make sure it remains neat and tidy.