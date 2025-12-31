Horoscope Today, 31 December 2025, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Your long-cherished dream is likely to come true today. However, keep your excitement in check, as excessive joy may lead to minor issues. A sudden increase in expenses could affect your peace of mind, so spend carefully. Be mindful of your words, especially while speaking with elders like your grandparents, as harsh language may hurt their feelings. Staying quiet is better than speaking unnecessarily. Meaningful actions give true value to life, so show your care through sensible behaviour. There are strong chances of coming across an attractive and pleasant opportunity that will lift your mood. Your inner strength will help you perform well at work and make the day productive. Your charming and outgoing nature will draw attention and place you in the spotlight. By the end of the day, the love and support of your spouse will help you forget past struggles and bring emotional comfort. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm Remedy: Maintain strong moral values, as this will help improve your financial condition.
Taurus
You are likely to spend some time playing sports or doing physical activities today to stay fit and energetic. Innovative ideas may help you earn some extra money, so use your creativity wisely. Grandchildren will bring happiness and emotional satisfaction. While moving through busy places, you may realise how fortunate you are to have such a loving partner. Avoid making promises unless you are fully confident of fulfilling them. Senior members of this zodiac sign may reconnect with old friends during their free time. Married life looks pleasant and emotionally fulfilling today. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Store water in a red or maroon glass bottle and let it absorb sunlight. Mix this water with your bathing water to support professional growth and positive energy.
Gemini
Friends may introduce you to someone special today who will strongly influence your thoughts and outlook. Keep a close watch on your expenses and avoid unnecessary spending, as being too lavish can create financial pressure. You will remain cheerful, energetic, and loving, and your positive nature will spread happiness among people around you. Disappointment in love will not break your spirit, as you will stay emotionally strong. If you plan to take a day off, do not worry about work, as things will continue smoothly in your absence. Even if any issue arises, you will be able to handle it easily once you return. Be cautious, as you may get into an unnecessary argument today, which could spoil your mood and waste valuable time. Stress related to your spouse may have a slight impact on your health, so try to stay calm and balanced. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: To improve your love life, keep a clean white silk or satin cloth in your wallet or pocket. Make sure it remains neat and tidy.
Cancer
Take part in activities that are exciting and help you feel relaxed and refreshed. Today, success will come by investing or spending money based on the advice of experienced and innovative people. The day is favourable for domestic matters, and you may finally complete long-pending household tasks. Love will feel deeply meaningful today, almost spiritual in nature, making you realise its true value. Your hard work will bring positive results at the workplace, earning you appreciation. During your free time, you may finally take up tasks that you had planned earlier but could not complete. Romance will dominate the day, making everything around you feel brighter and more beautiful under the influence of love. Lucky Colour: Rose Pink Auspicious Time: 9:30 am to 11:00 am Remedy: Use pure honey regularly to help maintain good health and positive energy.
Leo
Today, you will feel surrounded by hope and positivity. Married people may have to spend a significant amount on their children’s education, so financial planning is important. Stay away from any unethical or risky activities, as they can disturb your mental peace. Maintaining honesty will keep your mind calm and focused. The day is favourable for romance, and emotional bonding will grow stronger. New ideas related to money may come to your mind, and using them wisely can bring financial benefits. However, an unexpected journey may disrupt your plan to spend quality time with family. Despite this, after a long gap, you and your partner will enjoy a calm and loving day together, free from arguments and stress. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: Feed jaggery to cows to help improve your financial condition and attract positive energy.
Virgo
Your mind will remain open to positive thoughts and good ideas today. You may take useful advice from senior family members on managing finances and savings and apply it in your daily routine. Appreciate your wife’s achievements and celebrate her success wholeheartedly. Being sincere and generous in praise will strengthen your relationship. Your smile will work like a remedy for your partner’s worries and unhappiness. You may need to use your personal contacts to deal with situations that appear difficult at first. Travel and activities related to education will broaden your understanding and awareness. Your sincere efforts to improve married life will bring results that are even better than expected, filling the day with happiness and satisfaction. Lucky Colour: Silver Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: To gain positive results in your professional life, donate a silver idol of a cow to a female member of your family.
Libra
Friends may introduce you to someone special today who will leave a strong impact on your thoughts and ideas. Your creativity can help you earn extra money, so make good use of innovative plans. You will be full of energy and enthusiasm, which will help you organise gatherings or events and bring people together. The thought of meeting a close friend after a long time may make you emotional and excited. At work, you are likely to stay ahead of others and handle responsibilities confidently. However, your free time may get wasted due to unnecessary tasks, so try to manage your schedule better. Your life partner will be especially caring and supportive today, making your personal life feel truly wonderful. Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: To achieve success in career and business, recite the twelve names of Jyotirling regularly with devotion.
Scorpio
Certain unavoidable situations may cause discomfort today, but it is important to stay calm and avoid reacting impulsively. Maintaining patience will help you handle matters smoothly. Financially, the day looks better than usual, and you are likely to earn well. Parents and friends will make sincere efforts to keep you happy and uplift your mood. A sweet message or gesture will fill the day with joy and positivity. You may face some difficulty in convincing your partners to agree with your plans, so try to communicate patiently. Finding an old item at home may bring back memories, and you could spend a good part of the day cleaning or arranging it. Your efforts to improve married life will bring results beyond expectations, making the relationship more harmonious. Lucky Colour: Light Green Auspicious Time: 8:45 am to 10:15 am Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva to maintain good health and inner peace.
Sagittarius
Your polite and gentle behaviour will earn appreciation today, and many people may praise you openly. If you are looking for ways to earn some extra money, it is a good day to invest in safe and reliable financial schemes. A short visit to a relative’s place will bring comfort and help you relax from your daily routine. You may also plan a pleasure trip, which will refresh your energy and passion. At the workplace, speak only when necessary, as unnecessary talk may affect your image. Businesspersons may face some losses due to past investments, so avoid taking fresh risks. Attending seminars or exhibitions will help you gain new knowledge and useful contacts. Overall, the day may turn out to be one of the best days of your married life, filled with happiness and understanding. Lucky Colour: Light Green Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm to 3:45 pm Remedy: To improve business and professional life, donate books, stationery, or money to schools, orphanages, hostels, or other educational institutions.
Capricorn
Do not worry too much about your health today. A positive mindset will help you stay strong and energetic. The right attitude will help you overcome negative thoughts. Be careful about your habit of spending too much on entertainment and living only for the moment. Avoid sensitive topics that may lead to arguments with your loved ones. Your partner may feel upset about one of your habits today, so try to be patient and understanding. This is a day of strong performance and visibility, especially at work. You may spend quality time with younger family members by visiting a park or a shopping mall. However, lack of support from your spouse during a difficult moment may leave you feeling disappointed. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: Carry a red handkerchief in your pocket to support good health and positive energy.
Aquarius
Efforts made towards self-improvement will bring positive results today, boosting your confidence and overall well-being. Advice from an old friend may help you increase profits in business, and following their guidance can prove beneficial. Children will keep you engaged and fill your day with happiness. Try to understand the emotions of your beloved and respond with care. This is a rewarding day at the workplace, as your hard work will be noticed and appreciated by colleagues, and your boss will also be satisfied with your progress. Businesspersons are likely to see gains today. While you usually stay busy meeting family responsibilities, today you will manage to take some time out for yourself and may even explore a new hobby. The day will end on a joyful note, with you and your spouse creating a beautiful and memorable moment together. Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow Auspicious Time: 8:45 am to 10:15 am Remedy: Chant the mantra Aum Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah to attract positivity and success.
Pisces
Today is ideal for doing things that boost your confidence and make you feel good about yourself. Keep your investment plans and future goals private, as secrecy will work in your favour. You are likely to enjoy attention from people around you, with many opportunities coming your way, though choosing the right one may be challenging. Love will bring happiness, but make sure you do not take your partner for granted. You may plan to leave work early today and spend quality time at home. Watching a movie or visiting a nearby park with family members will bring relaxation and joy. The day will turn out to be memorable, as you spend some of the best moments of your life with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Cream Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Remedy: Fill a coconut with a mixture of flour, unrefined sugar, and ghee, and place it under a Peepal tree to support financial growth.