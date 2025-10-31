horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 31 October 2025, Friday.

Aries

Tomorrow brings vibrant energy and romance into your life. Financial matters see improvement as old payments are finally received. Family happiness may arrive via a message or news. Any lingering relationship complaints will vanish, making way for joy. Working with experienced people will help you learn something valuable. You’ll make time for yourself, even if it doesn’t go exactly as you hope. Your spouse will make you feel uniquely cherished.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Taurus

Expect an active and agile day, supported by good health. Financial growth allows you to take care of dues and bills. Practice patience with younger or less experienced people. Social plans may not work out, and colleagues may be unable to offer much support, but you’ll find peace in nature and fresh air. Romance may blossom, though some minor health issues could appear.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Gemini

A balanced diet is key for good health. If you’ve been seeking a loan, success is likely. Domestic issues require attention. Romantic excitement is promised but may be short-lived. Loyalty and perfection at work lead to recognition. You’ll find leisure for your favorite hobbies, though absence of domestic help might stress your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2.45 pm to 3.50 pm.

Cancer

Work pressure and possible family discord could bring stress. Consider investments in stocks or mutual funds for long-term gain. Be patient with children or inexperienced people. Any romantic encounter will be exciting but fleeting. Avoid new joint ventures and seek advice if needed. Communication is your strength—avoid harsh words with your spouse to keep the peace.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.30 pm.

Leo

You’ll feel energised and enthusiastic, using opportunities to your advantage. Financial support helps with important business decisions. Plan a family outing to a historical site; compliments and recognition will come your way. Tasks will be completed swiftly. Prioritise family despite your busy schedule. Romantic time with your spouse awaits.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Virgo

Rely on supportive friends for happiness. Avoid lending money to family who don’t repay. The home atmosphere will be jovial. Don’t let your partner down today, or you may regret it. Colleagues will offer love and support at work. Enjoy quality moments with your partner, even if there are minor disagreements; the day ends beautifully.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Libra

Work on enhancing your health and personality for better living. Loan approval is likely. Watch out for people who may take advantage of your generosity. Romantic encounters will be exciting but brief. A good day for creative expression. After a busy stretch, you’ll finally get some well-deserved personal time. Married life may need extra space today.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Scorpio

Be compassionate when judging others, as wrong decisions can bring mental stress. Seek financial advice from family elders and use it wisely. Rekindle old relationships and enjoy some social holiday planning. Your partner’s actions may speak volumes in romance. Hard work pays off nicely; shopping and activities will keep you busy. The intoxication of love makes everything more vibrant.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Sagittarius

Low willpower may affect your attitude. Financial benefits are likely, especially if you engage in charity. Reconnect with old friends or contacts. Romantic feelings will be strong, like spring. New problems may arise at work requiring diplomatic skills. Travel may not be favorable. Expect rain-like romantic joy throughout the day with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Capricorn

Your spouse’s loyalty ensures happiness. Increased income from previous investments is expected. Affection from siblings will encourage you, but avoid losing your temper over small issues. Love life blossoms beautifully. A formerly incompatible colleague will be approachable. Spend time with younger family members for family harmony. Exciting plans with your spouse are underway.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Aquarius

Minor tensions may cause some irritation. Financial status is solid, but avoid unnecessary spending. Don’t neglect your social life—attend family gatherings for stress relief. Candlelight sharing with your beloved adds warmth. Reconciliation at work might lead to positive changes. Enjoy some good personal time. Marriage shows signs of improvement.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces

Meditation provides relief from stress. Watch impulsive entertainment spending. Family may not behave as expected, and arguments are possible; stay calm. Spread love and positivity. Pause and reflect before starting new ventures. If you carve out time after a busy routine, use it wisely to shape a better future. Rekindled love with your spouse awaits you tomorrow.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.