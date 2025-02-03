Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 4 February 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: Take care of your health. If you're planning to go out with friends, be mindful of your spending to avoid financial loss. Enjoy quality time with your family, as social activities will bring happiness. Romantic memories may keep you occupied throughout the day. Stay alert—someone might try to take credit for your work. Businesspersons may prefer spending time with family rather than at work, fostering harmony at home. Your spouse will make special efforts to keep you happy today. Remedy: Support your grandparents and elderly figures to enhance your professional growth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Taurus: Take care of your mental health, as it is essential for a fulfilling spiritual life. The mind acts as the gateway to life, influencing both good and bad experiences. A clear and focused mind helps in solving problems and provides necessary guidance. If you make smart decisions today, you could earn some extra money. A visit to a religious place or a relative’s house is likely. Love life will bring positive energy. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to upgrade your skills with the latest technologies. You may feel disappointed about not having enough time for family and friends, and today might be no different. However, your parents may bless your spouse with something special, adding joy to your married life. Remedy: Donate white-coloured clothes or fabrics to women to improve your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Gemini: Practising meditation and yoga will benefit both your spiritual and physical well-being. Financial gains are likely today, but increased expenses may make saving difficult. Trying to meet everyone's demands might leave you feeling overwhelmed. However, your love bond remains strong and unshakable. You will realize that your family's support plays a key role in your success at work. A pleasant trip will bring joy and satisfaction. Your partner may unintentionally do something wonderful, making the day truly memorable. Remedy: Share your food with elderly Brahmins to enhance your financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

Cancer: A misunderstanding with a friend may lead to an unpleasant situation, so take a balanced approach before making any judgments. Today, consider seeking financial advice from your elders and applying their wisdom to your daily life. Visiting a relative who is unwell would be a thoughtful gesture. Nostalgic memories may keep you occupied. At work, new challenges may arise, especially if situations aren’t handled diplomatically. If you go shopping, you might find a beautiful dress material for yourself. Love is in the air, making it a perfect day to enjoy romantic moments with your partner. Remedy: Wrap equal amounts of black and white sesame seeds in a multicoloured cloth and keep it with you for excellent health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Leo: Spending time outdoors will be beneficial for you. Living in constant worry about security can hinder both your physical and mental growth, potentially making you more anxious. Avoid making hasty decisions, especially when handling major financial matters. Surround yourself with positive and supportive friends. If you’re single, you might meet someone special today, but be sure to clarify their relationship status before taking things forward. Stay attentive when interacting with influential people, as you may come across a valuable piece of advice. You might plan to leave work early to spend time with your partner, but heavy traffic could disrupt your plans. Expect a romantic gesture from your spouse today. Remedy: Improve your health by immersing raw coal in water during the evening.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 6:35 pm to 7:45 pm.

Virgo: Be mindful of your posture while sitting to prevent injuries. Good posture not only enhances your personality but also contributes to better health and confidence. A financial inflow today may help ease your monetary worries. The cheerful mood of your family members will create a joyful atmosphere at home. Your partner’s eyes will reveal something special, strengthening your bond. Work-related matters will go smoothly. You might spend the evening with a colleague, but by the end of it, you may feel the time wasn’t well spent. Your spouse will make you believe that marriages are truly made in heaven. Remedy: Drink water from a silver vessel to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Libra: Your kindness will create joyful moments throughout the day. If you have borrowed money, be prepared to repay it, as financial obligations may impact your budget. Your spouse will make an effort to bring happiness, making it a delightful day. However, clear communication is key—persuade your partner gently to avoid misunderstandings. Attending lectures and seminars could introduce fresh ideas for personal growth. If you're seeking peace of mind, reading spiritual books in your free time may help resolve inner concerns. Expect your spouse to be filled with love and enthusiasm. Remedy: To enhance financial prosperity, consider donating and incorporating curd and honey into your daily routine.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: Your kindness will bring many joyful moments today. A member of the opposite sex may help you gain financial benefits in your business or job. Pay close attention to your parents' health, as they may need extra care. If you face disappointment in love, don’t be disheartened—relationships have their ups and downs. A colleague might surprise you with a kind gesture at work. Due to unfinished tasks, you may need to dedicate your evening to work. A lighthearted conversation with your partner could unexpectedly turn into an argument over an old issue. Remedy: Support physically challenged individuals and offer them sesame-based treats to promote harmony and happiness in your family.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: Excess excitement and intense emotions may take a toll on your nervous system, so try to stay calm and balanced. If you have extra funds, consider investing in real estate. Use positive thoughts and constructive words to support and uplift your family. A simple smile can brighten your lover’s day. A kind gesture at work could turn rivals into friends. Spend your free time with close friends for a refreshing break. Your spouse will shower you with appreciation and admiration, deepening your bond. Remedy: Chant 'ॐ शं शनैश्चराय नमः' (Om Sham Shanaishcharaaya Namah) 11 times for positive energy and stability.

Lucky Colour: Off-White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Capricorn: Pay close attention to your diet, especially if you suffer from migraines—skipping meals may lead to unnecessary stress. Today, prioritize matters related to land, real estate, or cultural projects. An evening at the movies or a dinner date with your spouse will help you unwind and uplift your mood. Your partner may have certain expectations that you might not be able to fulfill, which could lead to disappointment—handle the situation with care. Leverage your connections to navigate any challenging situations. You'll have ample personal time today, which you can use to indulge in your interests, read, or enjoy music. Avoid pressuring your partner, as it may create emotional distance. Remedy: Applying a tilak of white sandalwood will promote good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Your friends may introduce you to someone special who could have a profound impact on your thoughts. Make investment decisions carefully and wisely. Be mindful of your words in group settings, as impulsive remarks may invite criticism. Your sincere and unconditional love holds the power to create something beautiful. A single act of kindness at work could turn adversaries into allies. Pay attention to the advice of others—it might prove valuable today. The evening with your spouse could turn out to be one of the most memorable moments of your life. Remedy: Worship Goddess Saraswati with blue flowers to bring harmony and positivity to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: Be mindful of others' feelings when making judgments—any wrong decision could not only harm them but also cause you unnecessary stress. You may splurge on a party with friends today, but your financial stability will remain intact. A female family member’s health may require your attention. Love and warmth will surround you today. Avoid excessive daydreaming, as it could hinder your progress—take responsibility for your tasks instead of relying on others. You value personal space, and today, you'll have plenty of free time to enjoy activities like gaming or hitting the gym. Your spouse will be exceptionally loving and wonderful today. Remedy: Prepare a dessert with milk, rice, and sugar, and enjoy it in the moonlight after moonrise to enhance family harmony and happiness.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 10 pm.