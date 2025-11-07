Horoscope Today, 4 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

5 /12

Leo

Motivate yourself to stay positive today. Optimism builds confidence and flexibility, and it also helps you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and the urge for revenge. Those who have been spending money carelessly may realise its true value today, as an unexpected expense can arise. Family matters should be given top priority. Discuss issues without delay, as resolving them will make life at home more comfortable and help you gain the support of family members. You may notice a new and pleasant side of your partner, which will strengthen your relationship. Use your intelligence wisely, as it will help you complete professional tasks and generate fresh ideas. If you feel dissatisfied with money, relationships, or family matters, you may seek peace by meeting a spiritual guide today. If you and your spouse have been feeling low recently, today brings chances of fun and joyful moments together. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm to 3:45 pm Remedy: Tie seven black grams, seven black peppercorns, and a piece of raw coal in a dark blue cloth and bury it in a quiet place to improve financial stability.