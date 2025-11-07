Horoscope Today, 4 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
A short temper may lead to arguments or confrontation today, so staying calm will be important. At a social gathering, you may meet someone who offers useful advice that can help improve your financial position. It is better to stay away from controversial topics, especially while talking to close family members, as such discussions can create unnecessary tension. Your positive attitude will spread warmth and affection among people around you. You will have both the energy and the skills needed to increase your income. You are different by nature and enjoy spending time alone. Although you may get some personal time today, office-related work could keep you engaged. Those who are married may realise today that married life is not just about compromises but one of the best things that has happened to them. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Wear white clothes regularly to maintain good health.
Taurus
Your mind will remain open to positive thoughts today. You may choose to invest money in religious or spiritual activities, which is likely to bring mental peace and emotional stability. Grandchildren will be a major source of happiness and comfort. There are chances of sharing sweets and joyful moments with your loved one. It is a day to move cautiously, so avoid presenting your ideas unless you are confident about their success. Spending your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or any religious place can help you stay away from unnecessary stress and disputes. Your spouse may express their feelings through kind words, reminding you of your importance in their life. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 9:45 am to 11:15 am Remedy: Show love, respect, and care towards your mother to achieve growth and success in your career.
Gemini
Avoid wasting time by criticising others, as this habit can affect your health. Before investing in any scheme that looks attractive, study it carefully and seek advice from experts before taking a final decision. Support and encouragement from friends and family will boost your confidence. Today, you may realise that love is deeply spiritual and closely connected to devotion and faith. You have the potential to achieve a lot, so make the most of the opportunities that come your way. Homemakers may find some free time after finishing household work and can relax by watching television or using their mobile phones. Married life will feel joyful today, and you may experience warmth and closeness in your relationship. Lucky Colour: Light Blue Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: For good health, keep a container filled with milk near your head at night and pour it near a tree the next morning.
Cancer
From a health point of view, today will be a very good day. Your cheerful and positive mindset will act like a tonic, keeping you confident throughout the day. For success, it will be beneficial to invest money based on the advice of experienced and innovative people. Try to spend your free time with children, even if it requires some extra effort, as it will bring happiness. Stay alert, as someone may try to harm your image. New offers may look attractive, but avoid taking quick or emotional decisions. Travel, entertainment, and social interactions are likely to keep you busy today. However, you may feel slightly disturbed due to some issues with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Keep red flowers in a copper vase to strengthen your love life.
Leo
Motivate yourself to stay positive today. Optimism builds confidence and flexibility, and it also helps you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and the urge for revenge. Those who have been spending money carelessly may realise its true value today, as an unexpected expense can arise. Family matters should be given top priority. Discuss issues without delay, as resolving them will make life at home more comfortable and help you gain the support of family members. You may notice a new and pleasant side of your partner, which will strengthen your relationship. Use your intelligence wisely, as it will help you complete professional tasks and generate fresh ideas. If you feel dissatisfied with money, relationships, or family matters, you may seek peace by meeting a spiritual guide today. If you and your spouse have been feeling low recently, today brings chances of fun and joyful moments together. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm to 3:45 pm Remedy: Tie seven black grams, seven black peppercorns, and a piece of raw coal in a dark blue cloth and bury it in a quiet place to improve financial stability.
Virgo
Your mind will remain open to positive thoughts today. Business profits are likely and may bring happiness to many traders and businessmen. However, your spouse’s health could be a cause of concern and may create some stress. The excitement of meeting a close friend after a long time may make you feel emotionally charged. It will be a good day to connect with creative people who share similar ideas and goals. Try to step out and interact with influential people, as this can help you in the long run. Overall, the day has the potential to become one of the most memorable days of your married life. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 10:00 am to 11:30 am Remedy: Soak the roots of the Vidhara tree in a pot of water overnight. Drink the water the next morning to enjoy peace and happiness with your family.
Libra
Maintain your fitness by avoiding overeating and making regular visits to a health club. Those who have been facing a prolonged financial crunch may receive money unexpectedly today, helping resolve several pressing issues at once. Take a break from your routine and spend some time with friends—you may even receive a pleasant compliment. At the workplace, stay focused and refine your approach to tasks, as carelessness could create a negative impression in your boss’s eyes. Make an effort to complete your work on time, remembering that someone at home is waiting for you and needs your presence. Today will also bring a deeper realization of the joy and contentment that come with a happy married life. Remedy: To remove obstacles in business and professional life, fix four silver nails at the four legs of your bed. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.
Scorpio
Do not allow negative or unwanted thoughts to dominate your mind. Stay calm and free from tension, as this will strengthen your mental resilience. Financially, the day looks promising—you may earn well, but be mindful not to let money slip away through careless spending. Participating in group activities can help you make new friends and widen your social circle. Avoid reacting with revenge or anger toward your lover; instead, keep a cool head and express your true feelings with clarity and patience. Businesspersons are likely to benefit today, with chances of sudden or unexpected gains. You will also find time to be with your partner and share your emotions openly. However, be cautious, as your spouse’s behaviour may have some impact on your professional relationships today. Remedy: Donate a black-and-white flag at a Lord Ganesha temple to enhance success in matters of love. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.
Sagittarius
Support from highly influential people will significantly boost your morale and confidence today. Well-established and reputed businesspersons of this zodiac sign should invest their money with extra caution, as thoughtful decisions will be crucial. Spending the evening with friends will be enjoyable and refreshing. Your love life is set to bring something truly wonderful, filling you with positivity. However, you may feel that your creativity has dipped, making decision-making more challenging than usual. The day is favourable for social as well as religious engagements. Be mindful in your personal life, as tensions with your spouse could escalate and may have long-term implications for the relationship if not handled carefully. Remedy: Offer eight pieces of coal in flowing water to attract positive results in professional, work, and business matters. Lucky Colour: Crimson. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Capricorn
Try to leave your office early today and spend time doing things you truly enjoy. Those who invested money on the advice of an unfamiliar person are likely to see gains now. However, your spouse’s health may be a cause for concern and could require medical attention. Planting a sapling today will bring positive energy. The day is favourable for starting a new venture in partnership, and mutual benefits are indicated—but think carefully before committing or joining hands with partners. You will also be able to use your free time well by interacting and chatting with the younger members of your household. Be cautious, as interference from relatives could disturb marital harmony today. Remedy: To enhance happiness and peace within the family, offer water to the Shivling regularly. Lucky Colour: Off-White. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Aquarius
You will be filled with boundless energy and enthusiasm today, using every opportunity to your advantage. However, stay cautious and avoid getting involved in dubious financial deals. Give priority to the needs of your family members and actively share in their joys and sorrows to let them know how much you care. Romance will dominate your heart, while new ventures may appear attractive and promise good returns. You might choose to watch a movie in your free time, but it may leave you feeling that the time was not well spent, as it may not meet your expectations. On the personal front, you will realize today that your spouse is truly your angel. Remedy: Worship a picture or idol of Goddess Durga (Simhavahini, riding a lion) to maintain stable economic conditions. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 12 pm.
Pisces
Your personality will be especially attractive today, leaving a lasting impression on others. Those who have been facing a prolonged financial crunch may receive money from an unexpected source, instantly resolving several long-standing issues. Family members will continue to occupy a central place in your life. However, you may find it difficult to keep certain promises today, which could leave your lover feeling upset. Attending seminars or lectures will help you gain new knowledge and insights. After returning from work, spending time on your favourite hobbies will help you relax and restore inner calm. Remember, marriage is not just about sharing a home—it’s equally important to spend meaningful time with your partner. Remedy: Help and serve visually challenged people to invite positive energy and harmony into your love life. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.