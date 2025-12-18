Horoscope Today, 4 March 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Value your life and remember that protecting it is your true commitment. Today, you may have to spend money on your partner’s health. There is no need to feel stressed, as the savings you built up over time will support you now. Your pleasant nature and confidence will help you connect with new people. Love will be on your mind, and you are likely to find meaningful moments with someone special. Those involved in foreign trade can expect positive outcomes. Working professionals of this zodiac sign will get the chance to showcase their skills and make the most of opportunities at the workplace. The day is likely to move smoothly, bringing smiles and satisfaction. Emotional bonds between couples will grow stronger, creating warmth and harmony. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm Remedy: For better health, wear gold or a yellow thread in any form.
Taurus
Health and fitness activities will help you stay active and improve your overall shape. It is wise to make proper use of what you already own instead of spending unnecessarily. Guests may keep you engaged in the evening, adding warmth to your home. Love will fill your heart today, and you will deeply feel your partner’s affection, making it a truly beautiful day. Connecting with influential and experienced people can inspire fresh ideas and practical plans. If you have been feeling that you are not giving enough time to your family, you may try to plan special moments with them. However, unexpected responsibilities could disrupt your schedule. On a brighter note, your spouse’s simple and sweet gestures will bring immense joy and make the day memorable. Lucky Colour: Blue Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Remedy: Worship Lord Krishna to bring happiness, satisfaction and peace to your home.
Gemini
The day promises fun, relaxation and light moments. Financial gains are likely, especially for those involved in speculation. Without making much effort, you may naturally draw attention and appreciation from people around you. Your partner could miss you deeply today, so planning a heartfelt surprise can turn it into one of your most memorable days. Those working in creative fields are likely to receive the recognition they have been waiting for. Fame and appreciation may finally come their way. Later in the evening, while spending quiet time with your spouse, you may realise the true value of giving them more attention and care. A pleasant development in the morning could set a positive tone for the rest of the day. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 9:15 am to 10:45 am Remedy: Keep a conch shell in your pooja room and worship it daily to strengthen your financial stability.
Cancer
Workplace pressure from seniors and tension at home may leave you feeling stressed, affecting your focus. However, there is a strong chance of receiving money from an unexpected source, which could ease several financial concerns. It is also a favourable day to reconnect with old friends and revive past relationships. Be mindful in your interactions with your partner, as even small issues may upset them. On the professional front, this is the time to use your authority and skills wisely to move ahead in your career. Success seems within reach if you put in your best efforts. You may also find enough personal time today to relax, read a book or enjoy music. At the same time, you could witness a firm and assertive side of your spouse, which might make you slightly uncomfortable. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Recite the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Ashtak to bring positivity and harmony into your love life.
Leo
The day is highly favourable for giving up harmful habits, especially alcohol. It is important to realise that drinking affects both health and efficiency. Taking a firm decision now can bring long term benefits. Investments in antiques or jewellery are likely to bring profits and add to your prosperity. Your knowledge and cheerful nature will leave a positive impression on others. While spending time with your partner, maintain respectful behaviour to keep harmony intact. It is also a promising day to begin a new business venture in partnership, as all sides may benefit. However, think carefully before finalising any agreement. Avoid wasting time on unproductive activities, as ignoring important responsibilities could create problems. An outsider may try to create misunderstandings between you and your partner, but with trust and understanding, both of you will handle the situation well. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: Wearing a Rudraksha in a copper chain can strengthen mutual understanding between you and your partner.
Virgo
Concerns about your spouse’s health may leave you feeling anxious today. However, there is a possibility of receiving money from an unexpected source, which can ease your financial worries. Home life will remain calm and pleasant, offering emotional comfort. A friendship may blossom into romance, bringing warmth and excitement. You will also have the energy and practical skills needed to improve your income. Some may have to undertake sudden travel, which could feel tiring and demanding. On a positive note, after a long gap, you will finally get enough time to sit back and enjoy meaningful moments with your life partner. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 4:15 pm to 5:45 pm Remedy: Seek blessings from your mother, grandmother or elderly women in the family to maintain good health and wellbeing.
Libra
Today, your presence will be quietly captivating, leaving a pleasant impression wherever you go. Seek the blessings of your elders before stepping out, as their goodwill will work in your favour. Be attentive to the needs of others, but avoid excessive indulgence with children, as it may invite unnecessary trouble. Romantic thoughts and memories from the past may occupy your mind, adding a dreamy touch to the day. At work, you are likely to stay ahead and handle matters with confidence. Keep your emotions private for now rather than expressing them openly. Your spouse will admire you, showering praise and rekindling affection. Lucky Colour: Rose Pink. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm. Remedy: Donate 1.25 kg of barley at a goshala or cowshed to promote harmony and happiness in the family.
Scorpio
Do not rely on fate alone—focus on improving your health, as good fortune favours those who take initiative. If you are involved in a money-related legal matter, court decisions are likely to go in your favour, bringing financial relief. Address personal issues with patience and by understanding each other’s perspectives; avoid making them public, as it could harm your reputation. You may need to set aside romantic expectations and face practical realities. Stay away from joint ventures or partnerships for now. Today offers an opportunity to sit with family members and discuss important matters of life. Your words may initially sound harsh, but they will eventually help in finding workable solutions. Your spouse may remain occupied and have limited time for you. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm. Remedy: Donate a flag or banner at a religious place to maintain good health.
Sagittarius
You will feel energetic and alert throughout the day, with your health fully supporting your activities. Expenses may arise on multiple fronts, so it is important to plan a sensible and efficient budget to manage financial challenges smoothly. Be patient with children and those who lack experience, as your guidance will make a difference. A pleasure trip is likely, helping you recharge your energy and enthusiasm. Stay cautious in business dealings to avoid being cheated. Remember, nothing is impossible when there is a strong will to overcome obstacles. Today is set to be one of the most memorable and fulfilling days of your married life. Lucky Colour: Lemon. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am. Remedy: Apply a white sandalwood mark on your forehead to enhance success in job or business.
Capricorn
Your willpower is likely to be rewarded as you handle a challenging situation with determination. While taking emotional decisions, make sure you stay calm and do not lose your balance. A family member’s illness may lead to unexpected expenses, but at this moment their health should take priority over financial concerns. Small children will keep you engaged and fill your day with happiness. Avoid being forceful or impatient in matters of love. It is a promising day for those in creative fields, with chances of long-awaited recognition and appreciation. If you are travelling, ensure all important documents are carried along. Your married life may need a little personal space today. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm. Remedy: Wear green-coloured shoes to bring harmony and happiness in your love life.
Aquarius
Unnecessary thoughts may crowd your mind today, so keep yourself engaged in physical activity—an active body helps calm a restless mind. Financial worries are likely to ease as your parents step in with support. Small children will keep you occupied and fill your day with happiness. You will be in a romantic mood, making it a good time to plan something special with your beloved. This is also a favourable day to meet influential and respected people and share your new ideas with them. You may choose to watch a movie or a match at home with your siblings, which will strengthen mutual bonding. Your spouse is likely to do something truly special for you today. Lucky Colour: Grey. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm. Remedy: Keep Khirni roots wrapped in a white cloth to promote good health.
Pisces
Avoid confusion and frustration to maintain mental clarity throughout the day. Your financial position is likely to improve as the day progresses. Spending the evening with friends will uplift your mood and do you a lot of good. Matters of the heart may bring moments of emotional pain, so handle them with care. At work, do not submit important files to your boss until you are completely satisfied that everything is in order. People of this zodiac sign should stay away from alcohol and cigarettes today, as they could waste valuable time and energy. Although things may not go exactly as you wish, you will still enjoy a warm and pleasant time with your better half. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm. Remedy: For sustained good health, keep a copper coin or a small piece of copper with you at all times.