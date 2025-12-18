Horoscope Today, 4 March 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

3 /12

Gemini

The day promises fun, relaxation and light moments. Financial gains are likely, especially for those involved in speculation. Without making much effort, you may naturally draw attention and appreciation from people around you. Your partner could miss you deeply today, so planning a heartfelt surprise can turn it into one of your most memorable days. Those working in creative fields are likely to receive the recognition they have been waiting for. Fame and appreciation may finally come their way. Later in the evening, while spending quiet time with your spouse, you may realise the true value of giving them more attention and care. A pleasant development in the morning could set a positive tone for the rest of the day. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 9:15 am to 10:45 am Remedy: Keep a conch shell in your pooja room and worship it daily to strengthen your financial stability.