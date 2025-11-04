horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 4 November 2025, Tuesday.​

Aries

Pay attention to your health and avoid unwise financial moves unless suggested by someone experienced. Joyous family news arrives, and romance may strike unexpectedly. Work feels harmonious; elders may wish to reconnect with old friends. You and your partner may cherish close moments together.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus

Try not to worry about your health to avoid worsening conditions. Promising opportunities for financial growth could emerge. Reconnect with relatives for strengthened bonds. Your loved one feels extra romantic today, and a workplace encounter could be exciting. Evening obligations at work might take your time, but your spouse provides bliss and comfort.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Gemini

Family health expenses may rise, but clever planning could earn you extra money. Be generous but cautious with children; too much leniency could backfire. Love shines brightly, but you may feel let down by colleagues. Someone's betrayal may bother you, so strive for clear understanding. Your partner may pleasantly surprise you.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Cancer

Let go of stubbornness for a happier home life. You’ll feel urged to travel or spend, but be cautious with money. A joyful mood uplifts everyone around. If you embrace today’s romantic chance, memories will be unforgettable. Progress happens by making steady, thoughtful changes. Listen to others' advice for real gains. Married life glows with color.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Leo

Limit daydreaming and focus your efforts for meaningful results. Financial strength improves, aided by beneficial cosmic alignments. Quality time with family and friends reenergizes you. Love and devotion are abundant. Unexpected scrutiny at work may reveal past errors. New ventures in business beckon, while travel holds promise for the future. Appreciate marital happiness.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Virgo

Quick action inspires those around you; evolve your ideas to unlock success. Overseas property could bring profits. Invigorate yourself with friends and nourish your mind. Love and imagination intermingle. Handle major expenses cautiously. Pleasurable journeys delight, matched with delicious food and romance.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 10 pm.

Libra

Mind your health, as neglect could worsen issues. Significant business gains are possible—thank those who've supported you. Expressing gratitude boosts positivity. Romantic bonds feel deeply harmonious. Support from seniors and peers elevates your spirits. Avoid travel today. Your spouse reinforces the beauty of togetherness.

Lucky Colour: Hue Pink.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Scorpio

Banish pessimism for better balance and well-being. Repaying debts may strain finances, so manage resources carefully. Strive not to offend family and meet their needs. Travel deepens romantic connections. Pending tasks leave little time to rest. Enjoy hobbies from childhood, and your partner expresses great affection.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

Sagittarius

Ample time awaits for enhancing health and appearance. Friends may facilitate monetary gains. Don’t enforce decisions on others—patience yields the best outcomes. Dress considerately to avoid upsetting your partner. Speak less at work, as over-sharing might affect your reputation. Take time to reflect and grow, while old memories may ease marital tiffs.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.15 pm.

Capricorn

Drop a serious attitude to life and embrace optimism. Investments now increase prosperity. Enjoy delightful company at home, but avoid risky romance. Work feels positive, and family demands your presence—though it may be time-consuming, it’s worthwhile. Doubts about your spouse dissipate by day's end.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 10 pm.

Aquarius

Your spouse lifts your spirits, and guidance from your father boosts your professional endeavors. Seek comfort and affection in your partner; you may even fall in love at first sight. Business prospects shine today. Overall, things turn in your favor for a rewarding day.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces

A joyful outing with loved ones brings relaxation, and assistance from siblings results in financial benefits. Home feels festive—join the fun rather than being a mere observer. Messages fill your day with joy. Rely on your inner strength at work, and business travel will pay off in the long run. Love’s harmony highlights the day.

Lucky Colour: Light Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.