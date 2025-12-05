Horoscope Today, 5 December 2025: Astrological Predictions, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

2 /12

Your long-held wish is likely to come true, though you should keep your excitement in check since overexcitement could create unnecessary issues. Today you will realise the true value of money and how careless spending can affect your future. If you are hosting a party, invite your close friends, as their presence will lift your spirits. Your romantic life may face some disapproval. It is a good day for fun and relaxation, but if you are working, stay alert while handling business matters. You might discover an old item at home that takes you back to childhood and fills you with nostalgia. Your plans for the day may change because of your spouse’s urgent commitments, but in the end you will see that it worked out for the better. Remedy: Add more jaggery and lentils to your daily diet to strengthen your love life. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.