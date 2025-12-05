Horoscope Today, 5 December 2025: Astrological Predictions, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

Aries
You can begin your day with yoga and meditation, which will help you stay energetic and balanced. There are chances of gaining financially, but setting aside some amount for charity will bring you mental peace. At home, be mindful of others’ feelings and adjust to the needs of your family. Those planning a short trip with their partner are likely to create beautiful memories. Avoid daydreaming and focus on your responsibilities because depending on others could lead to setbacks. You may come across an old item at home that brings back childhood memories and makes you nostalgic. Married individuals can expect a truly wonderful day with their spouse. Remedy: Offer water to a sacred peepal tree and light a lamp near its roots in the evening for career growth. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Your long-held wish is likely to come true, though you should keep your excitement in check since overexcitement could create unnecessary issues. Today you will realise the true value of money and how careless spending can affect your future. If you are hosting a party, invite your close friends, as their presence will lift your spirits. Your romantic life may face some disapproval. It is a good day for fun and relaxation, but if you are working, stay alert while handling business matters. You might discover an old item at home that takes you back to childhood and fills you with nostalgia. Your plans for the day may change because of your spouse’s urgent commitments, but in the end you will see that it worked out for the better. Remedy: Add more jaggery and lentils to your daily diet to strengthen your love life. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.
Gemini
Even with your cheerful mood, you may find yourself missing someone who is not with you today. The day may not be very favourable, so keep an eye on your finances and avoid unnecessary spending. Some of you might buy jewellery or a household item. You will feel affectionate, so plan something special with your partner. Your professional skills could come under scrutiny, which means you need to stay focused to achieve the results you want. You value personal space and will get plenty of free time today. Use it to play a game or hit the gym. Despite differences between men and women, today is set to bring harmony and closeness. Remedy: Keep a piece of silver or a silver coin in your pocket to attract financial gains. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Cancer
You will feel relaxed today and in the right frame of mind to enjoy the day. An old investment may bring good returns, reminding you of the benefits of investing wisely. Stay alert while dealing with both friends and unfamiliar people. A sudden romantic encounter is possible. New job opportunities or fresh business proposals could lift your mood. Your keen observation will help you stay ahead of others. Your partner may show extra care and affection, making you feel truly supported. Remedy: Reading the Parvati Mangal Stotra will help you enjoy a harmonious family life. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.
Leo
Try not to dwell on your health issues. Keep yourself busy so your mind doesn’t focus too much on the discomfort, as talking about it repeatedly may make you feel worse. You may feel like travelling or spending money, but it is better to avoid it or you could regret it later. Children may make the day challenging, so handle them with warmth to avoid unnecessary stress. Love creates love, and you will continue to show care even if your partner reacts negatively. At work, you may discover that someone you assumed was against you is actually supportive. With determination, nothing remains out of reach. Your spouse may raise a concern based on something heard in the neighbourhood. Remedy: Use a red carpet or bedsheet. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 11.30 am.
Virgo
Recognise that your abilities are strong and what you need most is determination. Avoid making decisions related to land or property today, as such investments may turn unfavourable. Family responsibilities need your immediate attention, and ignoring them could lead to problems. There is a risk of straining a friendship, so stay mindful in your interactions. You may manage to finish several small but important pending tasks. The day may bring both pleasant and stressful moments, leaving you a bit drained. Your spouse’s harsh behaviour could weigh on you. Remedy: Recite the Gayatri Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra regularly to support steady financial growth. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Libra
Personal issues may affect your peace of mind, so try engaging in activities that stimulate your thoughts, such as reading something interesting, to ease the pressure. Some unemployed individuals of this sign may find job opportunities today, improving their financial situation. Helping your wife with household work will lighten her load and create a sense of shared happiness. Being away from your partner may feel difficult. You might also feel less creative and struggle to make decisions. You will have plenty of time for yourself today, which you can use to pursue your interests, read a book or enjoy your favourite music. A minor dispute involving relatives may arise, but the day will end on a positive note. Remedy: Supporting visually challenged individuals and distributing sweetened rice in orphanages will contribute to a successful career and professional growth. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Scorpio
You are likely to enjoy good health today, which will help you achieve your goals. Avoid anything that could sap your energy. Keep your temper in check and treat colleagues with respect. Not doing so could put your job at risk and affect your finances. A family gathering may place you in the spotlight. Be careful, as hidden relationships could harm your reputation. Focus on improving your work habits because any slip could create a negative impression on your boss. Your competitive spirit will help you succeed in any contest or challenge you take up. Your spouse’s demands may cause some stress. Remedy: Immerse revadi in water for a harmonious love life. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.
Sagittarius
Be mindful of others’ feelings when making judgments. A wrong decision could hurt someone and leave you stressed as well. Before stepping out today, seek the blessings of your elders, as it may bring positive results. An evening social event is likely to go better than expected. You may feel the absence of love, but work matters appear to be in your favour. To enjoy a pleasant evening, stay focused and work sincerely through the day. If you overlook small gestures your partner wants, such as a favourite treat or a simple hug, it may upset them. Remedy: Use a red carpet or bedsheet. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Capricorn
It is a favourable day for your health. Your positive mood will act as a boost and keep your confidence high. Avoid spending too much on entertainment or personal grooming. If you become overly generous, people close to you may take advantage. Strong emotions in love may make it hard for you to sleep. You may struggle to persuade your partners to follow your plans. This is a good time to try out new ideas. Your spouse’s poor health may slow down your work, but you will still manage your responsibilities. Remedy: Donate pure ghee and camphor at religious places to bring harmony in your family life. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.
Aquarius
Work and home pressures may leave you feeling irritable. Investing in antiques and jewellery could bring profit and prosperity. With a mix of charm and smart thinking, you can influence people in your favour. Keep your emotions in check, as excessive passion may affect your love life. Your work will progress smoothly with full support from colleagues and seniors. Today you may not care much about others’ opinions and might choose solitude in your free time. Your spouse is likely to lift your mood with pleasant surprises. Remedy: Distribute stationery items such as pens, notebooks and pencils to underprivileged students for better health. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Pisces
Do not leave your health to luck. Make conscious efforts to improve it, as relying on fortune will not help. Money you saved over a long period may be needed today, though spending it could dampen your mood. This is also a suitable time to share your new plans and projects with your parents and seek their confidence. Your love life may face some complications. Those who deserve recognition at work may receive promotions or financial rewards. It is a favourable moment to try out new ideas. Your spouse’s behaviour might create some strain in your professional interactions. Remedy: Allow ample sunlight into your home to support good health. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.