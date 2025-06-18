Horoscope Today, 5 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Your gentle and kind nature will bring several happy moments today. Stay calm at the workplace and deal politely with everyone. Losing your temper or straying from this approach could put your job at risk and affect your financial stability. You are likely to enjoy pleasant moments with family and friends. There are strong chances of forming a new romantic connection, but avoid sharing personal or confidential details too soon. Focus silently on your goals and do not reveal your plans until you achieve success. You will be full of creative ideas today, and the activities you choose are likely to bring gains beyond expectations. By the end of the day, you will clearly realize how important you are to your life partner. Lucky colour: Red Auspicious time: 9:30 am to 11:00 am Remedy: Offer red flowers to the Sun God in the morning to attract better financial growth.
Taurus
Keep yourself motivated and stay positive. An optimistic attitude will boost your confidence and make you more adaptable, while also helping you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy and thoughts of revenge. Be cautious in financial matters today, as tax evasion or similar acts can land people in serious trouble. It is better to stay strictly within the rules. The day is favourable for renewing bonds and strengthening ties with relatives. Your love life remains strong and no one can create a distance between you and your partner. If you focus properly on your work, you can even double your productivity. However, there is a chance you may spend a large part of the day on unnecessary or unimportant activities. You are likely to receive special attention and care from your spouse today. Lucky colour: Green Auspicious time: 10:00 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: To improve financial stability, offer a whole bulb of garlic and an onion in flowing water.
Gemini
Today is an ideal day to restart efforts to improve your health. Financially, you are likely to benefit if you invest your savings in safe and conservative options. Aim to be focused and perfection-oriented in both life and work. Your strong human values, warm nature, and natural willingness to guide and help others will help bring harmony at home. However, interference from a third person may create tension between you and your beloved, so handle the situation carefully. Spending time with experienced and well-established people can give you valuable insights into future opportunities. Overall, it will be a cheerful day filled with laughter, as most things are likely to go according to your plans. At the same time, unnecessary interference by others may affect your relationship with your spouse. Lucky colour: White Auspicious time: 8:45 am to 10:15 am Remedy: Gift a pair of white or crystal artificial ducks to your lover to strengthen your love life.
Cancer
Maintain your mental health, as it is essential for spiritual growth. The mind acts as the gateway to life, filtering both positive and negative influences. A calm and balanced mind helps you resolve problems and brings clarity and inner light. You may feel like travelling and spending money today, but it would be wise to control this urge, as it could lead to regret later. Children will lend a helping hand in completing household work. Sharing a candlelight meal with your beloved will deepen emotional bonding. This is a very positive day at the workplace, where colleagues will appreciate your efforts and your boss will be pleased with your progress. Businesspersons are also likely to earn profits today. Use your free time wisely by reconnecting with old friends. There are chances of a pleasant and surprising moment that will add joy to your married life. Lucky colour: Yellow Auspicious time: 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm Remedy: To increase the flow of income, donate curd and honey and also make use of them in daily life.
Leo
Your consistent positive thinking is likely to be rewarded today, as success in your efforts looks promising. Make smart use of your creative ideas to earn some extra income. Those who are eligible may receive proposals or progress in matrimonial matters. A meaningful message or good communication from your beloved or spouse will lift your mood and boost your confidence. Be careful and use sound judgment before committing to any expensive project or investment. If you feel emotionally unsettled by money, relationships, or family matters, meeting a spiritual guide can bring inner peace and clarity. By the end of the day, you may rediscover love and affection for your spouse in a fresh way. Lucky colour: Yellow Auspicious time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Remedy: Keep a yellow piece of cloth or a yellow handkerchief in your pocket or wallet to bring positive results in business life.
Virgo
Fill your mind with a bright, beautiful, and inspiring picture to lift your mood and strengthen your inner energy. Financially, today brings some relief, as an elder in the family may support you, reducing the need to spend your own money. While offering advice to others, stay open to listening and accepting guidance in return. Romance is likely to blossom as a friendship takes a deeper emotional turn. Spending time with experienced and well-established people can help you gain valuable insights into future trends. If you are married and have children, they may express disappointment about not getting enough of your time, so try to be more attentive. At the same time, unnecessary doubts about your partner’s sincerity should be avoided, as they can disturb the peace and happiness of your married life in the days ahead. Lucky colour: Blue Auspicious time: 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Remedy: Wear blue-coloured clothes regularly to maintain harmony and balance in your love life.
Libra
Develop a calm and harmonious nature to overcome feelings of hatred, as such negativity can be more harmful to you than anything else. Hatred weakens both the mind and body, while inner balance brings strength. Financially, you are likely to remain stable and strong. Favourable planetary and nakshatra positions may open up several opportunities to earn money today. Someone you trust may not be completely truthful, but your ability to communicate and convince others will help you handle upcoming challenges. Interference from a third person could create tension in your relationship with your beloved, so stay patient and avoid misunderstandings. Your steady hard work is set to bring rewarding results. Sports and physical activity are beneficial, but do not overdo them at the cost of education or important responsibilities. You may feel mentally stressed today due to concerns about your spouse’s health. Lucky colour: Yellow Auspicious time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Grow and take care of yellow flowering plants at home to strengthen love and harmony in your relationship.
Scorpio
A flare-up of temper could lead to arguments or unnecessary confrontation today, so staying calm will help avoid trouble. Influential people may be willing to fund ideas or projects that reflect quality and class. However, your stubborn attitude could disturb peace at home, especially with your parents. Listening to their advice and being a little more flexible will help maintain harmony. You may feel the absence of true love today, but there is no need to lose heart, as time has a way of changing everything, including your romantic life. Continue working silently towards your goals and avoid revealing your plans until success is achieved. Make an effort to give quality time to the relationships that matter most to you. You might initially feel ignored by your spouse, but by the end of the day you will realise that their busyness was actually for making special arrangements for you. Lucky colour: White Auspicious time: 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Remedy: To maintain peace and balance in the family, switch on a white zero-watt bulb in the northwest direction of your home.
Sagittarius
Trust your inner voice today. You know what is best for you, so stay confident, take quick decisions, and be ready to accept their outcomes. Financially, speculation is likely to bring profits. You may learn valuable life lessons from your children, whose innocence, joy, and positive energy can influence everyone around them. Your love life will feel special and refreshing today, filled with warmth and sweetness. While taking important business decisions, do not give in to pressure from others and rely on your own judgment. You may wish to spend time caring for your mother, but an urgent matter could prevent this, causing some emotional discomfort. Overall, married life looks pleasant and fulfilling today. Lucky colour: White Auspicious time: 11:30 am to 1:00 pm Remedy: Feed cows white sweet items to improve performance in job and business.
Capricorn
Your positive outlook and confidence will help you leave a strong impression on people around you today. Health concerns in the family may lead to financial pressure, but your main focus should remain on the well-being of your loved one rather than expenses. Children may test your patience and make the day challenging, so handle them with affection to keep stress under control. Remember, love always creates more love. Interference from a third person could cause tension between you and your beloved, so stay cautious and avoid misunderstandings. New ventures may look attractive and hold the promise of good returns, but move ahead with careful planning. Be polite and charming with everyone you meet, as only a few will understand the real strength behind your pleasant manner. Your partner’s laziness may slow down several of your planned activities today. Lucky colour: Silver Auspicious time: 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm Remedy: Gift platinum-based jewellery or an accessory to your lover or partner to strengthen and energise your love life.
Aquarius
Take extra care while sitting today to avoid any strain or injury. Maintaining good posture not only improves your appearance but also plays an important role in boosting health and self-confidence. You may choose to invest money in religious or spiritual activities, which is likely to bring mental peace and inner stability. Give priority to the needs of your family members and actively share in their joys and sorrows, as this will reassure them of your care and concern. You are likely to experience pure and meaningful love today. It is also a favourable day to put new plans and projects into action. However, the day may feel tense at times, with differences arising among close associates. On a brighter note, your spouse will revive memories of the early days of love and romance, adding warmth to your married life. Lucky colour: Copper Auspicious time: 9:00 am to 10:30 am Remedy: Wear a copper bangle to maintain good health and positive energy.
Pisces
Meditation and self-realisation will bring positive results today and help you stay balanced. An improvement in your financial situation is also likely. It is a good day to reconnect and communicate with people you do not meet often. You may feel disappointed if a planned outing or date does not work out as expected, but do not let it affect your mood for long. Your artistic and creative talents will draw appreciation from others. Despite a busy schedule, you will manage to spend quality time with your children, and this will make you realise what you have been missing. Make it a habit to surprise your partner, as regular gestures of care will help them feel valued and important. Lucky colour: Yellow Auspicious time: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Remedy: Offer whole turmeric (साबुत हल्दी) in flowing water to remove obstacles from your love life.