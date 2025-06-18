Horoscope Today, 5 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

8 /12

Scorpio

A flare-up of temper could lead to arguments or unnecessary confrontation today, so staying calm will help avoid trouble. Influential people may be willing to fund ideas or projects that reflect quality and class. However, your stubborn attitude could disturb peace at home, especially with your parents. Listening to their advice and being a little more flexible will help maintain harmony. You may feel the absence of true love today, but there is no need to lose heart, as time has a way of changing everything, including your romantic life. Continue working silently towards your goals and avoid revealing your plans until success is achieved. Make an effort to give quality time to the relationships that matter most to you. You might initially feel ignored by your spouse, but by the end of the day you will realise that their busyness was actually for making special arrangements for you. Lucky colour: White Auspicious time: 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Remedy: To maintain peace and balance in the family, switch on a white zero-watt bulb in the northwest direction of your home.