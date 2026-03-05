Horoscope Today, 5 March 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

4 /12

Cancer

Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are strong today, which may also encourage you to take part in sports or physical activities. Keep your anger under control and maintain a polite attitude with colleagues at the workplace. Any deviation from this approach could create problems at work and may even affect your financial stability. Be respectful towards guests visiting your home. Rude behaviour could upset family members and create distance in relationships. Your love life appears strong, and no one will be able to come between you and your partner. If you plan to take a day off from work, there is no need to worry, as things are likely to run smoothly in your absence. Even if an issue arises, you will be able to handle it easily after returning. The day calls for careful decisions. Use your mind more than your emotions while dealing with important matters. Harmony between partners will be strong, bringing warmth and understanding in your relationship. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: Keep black or white marbles or pebbles in plant pots at home, which is believed to bring happiness and harmony in family life.