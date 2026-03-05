Horoscope Today, 5 March 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Health may need extra care today, so avoid negligence and focus on maintaining a balanced routine. Those who live away from home for work or studies should stay cautious about people who tend to waste their time and money. Social gatherings can prove beneficial, offering a chance to strengthen connections with influential and important individuals. Your partner may look for commitment, but it is wise not to make promises that may be difficult to fulfil later. At work, adopting new techniques can help improve your efficiency. Your distinctive approach and style of handling tasks are likely to attract the attention of people observing your work. However, you may end up spending your free time in unnecessary arguments, which could leave you feeling disturbed by the end of the day. Differences within the family may also have an impact on your married life. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm Remedy: Donating a cow is believed to bring improvement in health. If that is not possible, you may donate an amount equal to the cost of a cow at a temple or hermitage.
Taurus
Your straightforward and fearless opinions may hurt the pride of a friend today, so try to express your views with care. If you have borrowed money from a family member, it would be wise to repay it today. Otherwise, the matter could lead to serious disagreements or even legal complications. Before taking any important decision, consult your family members. Acting on your own may create unnecessary problems. Maintaining harmony at home will help achieve better results. There is a possibility of sudden romance if you step out with friends in the evening. Spending time with experienced and well-established people can give you valuable insight into future opportunities and trends. Do not hesitate to share your opinion when asked, as your views are likely to be appreciated. You may also realise today how supportive and caring your spouse truly is. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Remedy: Feed monkeys with jaggery and gram, which is believed to promote good health.
Gemini
Financial concerns may create some tension today, but investments made earlier to secure your future are likely to bring positive results now. Someone you live with could feel irritated by your recent behaviour, so it would be better to handle matters calmly and thoughtfully. A phase of loneliness that has troubled you for a long time may come to an end, as there is a strong chance of meeting someone who truly understands you. Your efforts at work will be recognised and appreciated by others. People born under this zodiac sign may prefer spending time alone rather than socialising today. You may use your free time to organise or clean your home. If you have been longing for affection from your spouse, the day may bring warmth and closeness in your relationship. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm Remedy: Engrave the Mangal (Mars) Yantra on a gold ring and wear it, as it is believed to help maintain good health.
Cancer
Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are strong today, which may also encourage you to take part in sports or physical activities. Keep your anger under control and maintain a polite attitude with colleagues at the workplace. Any deviation from this approach could create problems at work and may even affect your financial stability. Be respectful towards guests visiting your home. Rude behaviour could upset family members and create distance in relationships. Your love life appears strong, and no one will be able to come between you and your partner. If you plan to take a day off from work, there is no need to worry, as things are likely to run smoothly in your absence. Even if an issue arises, you will be able to handle it easily after returning. The day calls for careful decisions. Use your mind more than your emotions while dealing with important matters. Harmony between partners will be strong, bringing warmth and understanding in your relationship. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: Keep black or white marbles or pebbles in plant pots at home, which is believed to bring happiness and harmony in family life.
Leo
Engage your mind by reading something interesting or learning something new today. People who have been spending money carelessly may realise the importance of saving, as an unexpected expense could arise during a period of financial constraint. There may also be opportunities to attend social gatherings, where you could come in contact with influential individuals. Romantic feelings are likely to dominate your thoughts. Support from female colleagues may help you complete new tasks at the workplace. Your communication skills will remain strong, helping you express your ideas clearly and effectively. The day may also bring a special and unusual experience in your married life, making it memorable. Lucky Colour: Blue Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Clean your teeth with alum, as it is believed to strengthen financial stability.
Virgo
You may finally feel relief from the tension that has been troubling you. However, financial worries could affect your ability to think clearly and make constructive decisions, so handle money matters carefully. The day is favourable for reconnecting with relatives and strengthening family bonds. There may be a special opportunity to express your love, and making the most of it could create a memorable moment in your life. A little smart negotiation or adjustment in your dealings may also bring unexpected gains. Positive planetary influences are likely to give you several reasons to feel happy and satisfied today. At the same time, avoid unnecessary arguments with your spouse over minor matters, as repeated disagreements could harm the relationship in the long run. It would also be wise not to blindly trust every suggestion or advice given by others. Lucky Colour: Orange Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: For financial stability, chant “Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha” 11 times every day.
Libra
Financial concerns may cause stress today, so it would be wise to handle money matters carefully. Traders and businesspersons dealing with foreign connections should remain cautious, as there is a possibility of financial loss. Think carefully before making any major decision. Comfort and emotional support can be found in the company of your spouse, which may help you feel relaxed. However, a sudden shift in romantic mood could leave you feeling upset. Businesspeople should also avoid sharing confidential details of their plans or proposals with others, as this may lead to complications later. In the middle of a busy routine, finding personal time often becomes difficult, but today you may finally get enough time to focus on yourself. There is also a chance that your spouse may appear a little insensitive towards your health, so it would be better to take proper care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Brown Auspicious Time: 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm Remedy: Feeding rotis or bread to dogs is believed to help improve health and well-being.
Scorpio
Outdoor sports may attract your interest today, while meditation and yoga can bring mental peace and positive energy. Your financial condition is likely to improve. If you had lent money to someone earlier, there is a good chance of getting it back today. A letter or message may also bring joyful news for the entire family. This may not be the right time to share your personal feelings or secrets with your beloved. At work, you will get opportunities to display your abilities and talents. Your polite and charming behaviour will help you deal with people who come your way, though only a few will truly understand the secret behind your appeal. However, you may feel worried or stressed due to concerns about your spouse’s health. Lucky Colour: Purple Auspicious Time: 9:30 am to 11:00 am Remedy: Distribute chocolates to poor and needy young girls, which is believed to help maintain harmony in your romantic relationship.
Sagittarius
Your spouse’s health may need proper care and attention today, so be supportive and attentive. On the financial front, you are likely to earn money through your own efforts without needing assistance from others. Taking part in social events can help you expand your circle of friends and acquaintances. You may realise today that love has the power to replace many other things in life. Spending time with experienced people will be beneficial, as their advice and insights can guide you in the right direction. While it is important to keep pace with changing times, do not ignore the value of family. Try to spend meaningful time with your loved ones. Your spouse may also surprise you with something truly special, making the day pleasant and memorable. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Remedy: Throw a faulty or impure coin into a flowing river, which is believed to help improve health.
Capricorn
Those planning to step out for entertainment or leisure are likely to experience joy and excitement today. However, people who have been spending money carelessly should start controlling their expenses and focus on saving for the future. Some disagreements with family members may arise, but it is important not to let these issues disturb your peace of mind. The day may bring happiness through a pleasant message or good news. At the workplace, there could be some opposition from senior officials, yet it will be important to remain calm and handle the situation wisely. Avoid repeating actions or habits that no longer hold importance in your life, as doing so may only waste your valuable time. In the evening, you and your spouse may share a deep and heartfelt conversation, bringing emotional closeness and understanding in your relationship. Lucky Colour: Silver Auspicious Time: 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm Remedy: Toss a bronze coin with a hole in it into flowing water, which is believed to increase happiness among family members.
Aquarius
You may take interest in sports or physical activities today, which will help you stay fit and energetic. However, there is a possibility of financial loss, so remain careful while making transactions or signing important documents. Elderly relatives may place demands that seem unreasonable, which could create some tension. You might end up arguing with your partner while trying to prove your point, but their understanding nature will help calm the situation. At the workplace, the quality of your work may impress senior officials and bring appreciation. Students under this zodiac sign may spend excessive time watching television or using mobile phones, which could result in unnecessary loss of time. On the personal front, your spouse’s affection will help ease your worries and make you feel comforted. Lucky Colour: Turquoise Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm Remedy: Eat your meals while sitting on a small wooden stool or chowki without wearing footwear. This practice is believed to help maintain happiness in family life.
Pisces
Some people may think that you are too old to learn new things, but this is far from the truth. Your sharp and active mind will help you grasp new ideas quickly. Businesspersons under this zodiac sign should be cautious today and avoid lending money to family members who often ask for financial help but fail to return it later. Visiting a relative who has been unwell may also be on your agenda. You may feel the presence and memories of a friend even in their absence. Attending lectures or seminars today could give you fresh ideas and inspiration for personal and professional growth. After returning from work, you may spend time on your favourite hobbies, which will help you relax and feel calm. In your relationship, avoid putting pressure on your partner for anything, as it may create emotional distance between both of you. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm Remedy: Soak the roots of the Vidhara tree in a pot of water overnight and drink the water the next morning. It is believed to bring harmony and happiness in family life.