horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 5 November 2025, Wednesday.

Aries

Quit coffee especially if you have heart conditions. Sudden inflow of funds will cover your bills and urgent expenses. Spend your free time with children, even if it takes effort. Lovers will show extra consideration for family feelings. Major professional gains as you complete important projects. Help others, but don’t intrude in unrelated matters. Romantic energies will be strong today. Remedy: Save coins in an earthen piggy bank and help children and pilgrims with them for enhanced health benefits.​

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Taurus

Enjoy some sporting activity for fitness. Avoid long-term investments; instead, spend a pleasant time with a good friend. Don't let outdoor activities ruin your studies or career planning. Romantic life may be complicated. You might finally have a desired conversation with a colleague. Shopping and social activities dominate your day. An unexpected guest may disrupt plans but will bring joy. Remedy: Switch on a white-light zero watt bulb in the Northwest direction to maintain harmony in the family.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 11.45 am.

Gemini

Be courageous in facing trauma—your optimism will help. With a relative’s help, you may do well in business and gain financially. Be generous and cherish loving family moments. Instant romance awaits if you go out this evening. Difficulties at work will pass with help from colleagues. You may buy a nice dress. You and your spouse might receive excellent news. Remedy: Donate barley equivalent to your weight at a cowshed for family bliss and peace.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer

Your mind will be open to positivity. Consult elders about financial management. Enjoy activities with friends but avoid overspending. Love will reach a new height. New ventures look promising. Spend some me-time for positive changes. Married life will see special significance with affection. Remedy: Recite Ramcharitmanas and Sundarkand regularly for a harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Leo

Recovery from illness is likely. Some travels will be financially rewarding but stressful. Your charm makes new friends. You might yearn for true love, but remember, things change. Professionally, your efforts will be tested. Take time off to relieve work stress. You and your partner might need space. Remedy: Honor and respect your wife to improve financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Virgo

Stress might cause minor illness; relax among friends and family. Be careful if working with relatives, as financial losses are possible. Fun with friends is likely, but avoid excessive spending. Romance is strong. Work life may not bring good results, and betrayal is possible. Avoid unhealthy habits. Spouse will appreciate you greatly today. Remedy: Pour water into a money plant for prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra

Tricky situations may upset you—remember, a little unhappiness highlights joy. Social gatherings can uplift your mood. Beware of theft of movable property. Get involved in youth activities. Communication with your beloved might be lacking. Rivalries at work will resolve. Your marriage or children may need attention. Spouse might cause you some loss. Remedy: Offer raw turmeric in running water for financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Scorpio

Relieve your stress today. Investments today boost prosperity. Family disputes over money could arise—encourage financial clarity. Romantic links will boost happiness. Those in foreign trade succeed. Make use of all your talents at work. Personal improvement efforts pay off. Married life will be exciting and loving. Remedy: Keep a silver bowl with white sandalwood, camphor, and a white stone in the bedroom for family peace.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Sagittarius

Smile as the best antidote to problems. Avoid friends who borrow but don’t repay. Friends might let you down. Your love life improves. Be careful about overcommitting your time. Don't be shy with opinions; you'll be appreciated. Married life feels truly soul-connected today. Remedy: Adopt a disciplined lifestyle for family harmony.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.

Capricorn

Share and resolve family issues with your spouse. Harmony at home will affect children positively. Financial improvements make paying bills easier. Partner will be highly supportive. Romantic prospects are good. Trade shows and seminars expand business prospects. Recognized for past helpfulness. Your spouse will be especially wonderful today. Remedy: Feed seven types of whole grains to birds for good health.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius

Frustration over the past may hurt your health—try to relax. Parental support solves financial issues. Children may be challenging; take a loving approach. Lover’s erratic behavior may upset you. Progressive changes at work are supported by colleagues. Motivate others for progress at work. Seek reliable solutions for personal problems. Spouse may share tough feelings with you today. Remedy: Wear a bronze or brass bangle for good health.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces

Rest and recreation are important—mental strain has been high. Saving and investing money now will help in difficult times. A family secret may be revealed. Avoid criticizing your spouse over minor issues. Friends will offer timely work assistance. Medical transcriptionists will have a good day. Some may take exhausting but rewarding journeys. Spouse may be less accommodating today. Remedy: Accept rice and silver from your mother and keep them at home for better finances.

Lucky Colour: Pastel.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.