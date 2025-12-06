Horoscope Today, 6 December 2025: Check Astrological Prediction, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time

Aries
Health will remain stable even with a busy schedule. Your earnings are likely to rise today, though you should be careful with your spending. You may make small improvements at home to enhance its appearance. A personal relationship could face strain because of differing opinions. Your sense of humor will help you handle situations better. Some demands from your spouse may create pressure. Your partner may prepare a special dish for you at home, helping you feel refreshed. Remedy: To strengthen your bond with your partner, keep one black fish and ten golden fish in an aquarium at home. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.
Taurus
Your health will stay strong today. Take time to study any investment plan that interests you and seek expert advice before making a decision. Spending time on social activities with your family will bring joy. Those in love may feel a deep emotional connection today, one that makes everything else fade into the background. You may want to be with people close to your heart but may not get the chance. Expect good food and pleasant romantic moments. Some family members may ignore your advice or not take your words seriously, which could trigger your anger. Remedy: To support financial stability, wash your feet before meals. If that is not possible, remove your footwear while eating. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.
Gemini
A friend's cold behavior may upset you, but try to stay calm and not let it weigh you down. Your expenses may rise today, so plan your budget carefully to manage any financial challenges. Your children may create an issue at home that seems exaggerated, so check the details before reacting. Thoughts of love may keep you awake at night. You will have enough time for yourself today, which you can use to pursue personal interests, read or enjoy music. High expectations could leave you feeling low in your married life. You may find comfort in sharing your emotions with a trusted friend or relative. Remedy: Feed rotis or bread to dogs to support good health. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Tme: 7 am to 9 am.
Cancer
Your health will remain good even with a busy schedule. Incoming funds today may ease several financial worries. Your family will be in a cheerful mood, making it a good day to plan an evening together. Keep your romantic thoughts to yourself for now. You may spend much of the day resting, only to realise later how valuable your time is. Your spouse’s declining health could cause some stress. You may also reconnect with an old friend and relive fond memories. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, keep a clean white silk or satin cloth in your wallet or pocket. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Leo
Try to keep your emotions in check. Conservative investments may bring you good financial returns. This is a time to realise that anger or frustration will only disturb your peace of mind, which could lead to bigger losses. You may feel the depth of love in a special way today. You might plan an outing with your spouse, but their ill health could prevent it. After several highs and lows, today offers a chance to appreciate your bond with your partner. Those seeking jobs may face challenges in finding the role they want, so greater effort will be necessary. Remedy: For better health, offer black grams, black sesame seeds and coconut in flowing water. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Virgo
Control any impulsive or stubborn behaviour at social gatherings, as it could spoil the atmosphere. You are likely to receive financial support from your mother's side today, possibly from your maternal uncle or grandfather. Issues may arise at home if you do not spend enough time with your family. You may need to set aside thoughts of your beloved as you face certain realities. If you are travelling, take extra care of your belongings. A disagreement with relatives is possible, but it is likely to be resolved by the end of the day. Your mood may shift frequently today, much like the changing weather. Remedy: Enhance positive family energy by using blue curtains at home. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am
Libra
Pleasant outings and warm social gatherings will help you unwind and lift your spirits today. It’s also a favourable day to invest in items that are likely to appreciate in value. Family members may seek more attention than usual, so try to stay patient and balanced. Avoid making overly sentimental remarks to your partner—it may not be the right moment. You may feel indifferent to others’ opinions and choose to enjoy some quiet time alone, which will help you recharge. Your spouse might remain occupied with their own commitments, leaving limited time for you. A heavy workload could strain your eyes, so be mindful and take short breaks. Remedy: Place marbles or coloured pebbles in plant pots and keep them in the corners of your home to create a harmonious environment. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.
Scorpio
You’ll feel relaxed and in the perfect mood to enjoy the day. Staying within your budget will help you avoid any financial pressure. A short visit to a relative will offer comfort and a welcome break from your usual hectic routine. You’ll experience love in its pure and sincere form, and your natural talents will help you make the most of the day. Today, you’ll also realise just how beautiful your marriage truly is. Avoid unnecessary stress and make sure you give yourself enough rest. Remedy: Apply a mark of white sandalwood paste on your forehead to attract financial success. Lucky Colour: Grey. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Sagittarius
Your evening may bring a mix of emotions that could leave you a little tense, but there’s no real cause for worry—your moments of joy will outweigh any brief disappointments. It’s a good day to secure your extra money in a safe investment that can offer reliable returns in the future. Your curiosity and eagerness to learn will help you connect with new people. A phone call from your beloved or spouse will brighten your day and lift your spirits. Spending time with younger family members at a park or shopping mall can bring warmth and laughter. You may also receive a pleasant surprise that enhances your marital happiness. Ending the day with a movie alongside loved ones will make it fun and memorable. Remedy: Place a golden idol of your deity in the pooja room or family altar and offer daily worship to support good health. Lucky Colour: Grey. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Capricorn
Dwelling on past events may only add to your frustration and affect your well-being, so try to relax and give yourself the mental space you need. You may step out with your spouse to purchase some essential household items, though this could temporarily tighten your budget. You’ll find comfort, affection, and understanding in your partner’s company, and the support of a close friend may help lift your spirits if emotions run high. Matters related to tax or insurance may require your attention, so handle them with care. If you’ve ever felt that married life is built on compromises, today you’ll realise how beautifully those compromises strengthen your bond. With challenging days now easing, it’s a good time to consider giving your life a fresh and positive direction. Remedy: Practise Surya Namaskar—twelve Sun Salutations—at sunrise or early morning to enhance your health and vitality. Lucky Colour: Pastel. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Aquarius
A spiritually inclined person may bring blessings and a sense of peace to your day. Make the most of what you already have instead of rushing to purchase new things. A disagreement over money matters could arise within the family, so encourage everyone to be transparent about finances and cash flow. Your partner may feel hurt by something you said, so recognise your mistake early and make amends before emotions escalate. Unexpected travel may turn out to be tiring and stressful for some. However, your spouse will reveal a warm and supportive side, bringing comfort to your day. Time may seem to move slowly, allowing you to rest deeply and enjoy much-needed rejuvenation. Remedy: Use bamboo, cane, or a reed basket or tray to store fruits and rotis. This practice is believed to help remove obstacles and promote harmony in family life. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.
Pisces
Don’t take life for granted—recognising its value is a true commitment to yourself. If you’ve borrowed money from a relative, you may need to repay it today, regardless of the circumstances. Keeping yourself occupied with household tasks will help maintain your rhythm, but remember to make time for recreation as well to recharge your energy. Romantic possibilities may arise, though they are likely to be fleeting. This could be one of your most productive days, offering you the clarity to plan for a prosperous future; however, an unexpected guest in the evening may disrupt your schedule. Your spouse may delight you with a wonderful surprise, adding joy to your day. If you attend a wedding, avoid consuming alcohol, as it could have harmful consequences. Remedy: Use Gangajal for auspicious health benefits and to bring positive energy into your life. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11.15 am.