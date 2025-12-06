Horoscope Today, 6 December 2025: Check Astrological Prediction, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time

12 /12

Pisces

Don’t take life for granted—recognising its value is a true commitment to yourself. If you’ve borrowed money from a relative, you may need to repay it today, regardless of the circumstances. Keeping yourself occupied with household tasks will help maintain your rhythm, but remember to make time for recreation as well to recharge your energy. Romantic possibilities may arise, though they are likely to be fleeting. This could be one of your most productive days, offering you the clarity to plan for a prosperous future; however, an unexpected guest in the evening may disrupt your schedule. Your spouse may delight you with a wonderful surprise, adding joy to your day. If you attend a wedding, avoid consuming alcohol, as it could have harmful consequences. Remedy: Use Gangajal for auspicious health benefits and to bring positive energy into your life. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11.15 am.