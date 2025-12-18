Horoscope Today, 6 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Health remains stable today. Those running a business with close friends or relatives should stay alert, as a small lapse can lead to financial loss. The health of an infant in the family may need extra attention. A meeting with your dream girl fills you with happiness and excitement. The day is favourable for putting new plans and ventures into action. Seeking legal advice or visiting a lawyer will be beneficial. You are also likely to spend some of the most memorable moments with your spouse today. Lucky colour: Yellow Auspicious time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Mix turmeric in milk and add it to your bathing water. This is believed to bring peace and harmony to family life.
Taurus
Pressure from seniors at the workplace and tension at home may cause stress today, affecting your focus on work. Those who have taken loans could face difficulty in repaying the amount. Be cautious before sharing confidential matters with your spouse, as there is a chance it may be revealed to others. A romantic meeting will be exciting but may not last long. Efforts made in the past are likely to bring results and rewards today. Do not hesitate to share your views when asked, as your opinion will be valued. You may initially feel uncomfortable about something your spouse does, but later you will understand that it was for the best. Lucky colour: Light green Auspicious time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: Chant ॐ बृं बृहस्पतये नमः (Om Bhram Bruhaspatayai Namaha) 11 times to reduce stress and improve clarity of mind.
Gemini
The health of your spouse may become a cause of worry and anxiety today. Long-term investment in stocks and mutual funds is advisable and can bring good returns in the future. Your witty and cheerful nature will make you popular at social gatherings. You may strongly miss a close friend today and feel their presence even in their absence. There is a chance of receiving good news at the workplace. You may plan to reorganize your home and clear the clutter, but a busy schedule will not allow you much free time. Your spouse will surprise you by showing a caring and angelic side today. Lucky colour: Red Auspicious time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Offer Sindoor ka Chola to the idol of Hanumanji to bring peace and positivity in family life.
Cancer
A smile will help you overcome most problems today. You will clearly realise that controlling unnecessary spending is the key to making your money work for you. Children may cause some disappointment as they focus more on outdoor activities than on planning their future. Your beloved will make special efforts to keep you happy. If you are taking a day off, do not worry, as work will continue smoothly in your absence. Even if an issue comes up, you will be able to handle it easily after you return. Travel plans may get delayed due to last-minute changes in your schedule. Actions by people around you may help your life partner fall in love with you all over again. Lucky colour: Sky blue Auspicious time: 9:45 am to 11:15 am Remedy: Serve physically challenged and differently abled persons and offer them sesame-based savouries to bring happiness and harmony in the family.
Leo
Recovery from a physical ailment looks promising today, allowing you to take part in sports or physical activities. Your focus should be on matters related to land, real estate, or cultural projects. Family responsibilities need immediate attention, as any negligence could lead to problems. Love life shows positive and encouraging vibes. Listening to experienced people and applying fresh ideas at work will bring benefits. Travel will help you explore new places and connect with influential individuals. Your life partner will make sincere efforts to keep you happy today. Lucky colour: White Auspicious time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Light a lamp and add both black and white sesame seeds to it. This is believed to restore family happiness and strengthen bonds among family members.
Virgo
Stress may lead to minor health issues today, so spending time with friends and family will help you relax. If you wish to be financially secure in the future, this is the right time to start saving seriously. The visit of an old friend later in the day will brighten your evening and revive pleasant childhood memories. Love is in the air, and positive romantic vibes surround you, but you need to stay aware of what is happening around you. At work, circumstances remain in your favour and progress is likely. Understand the value of your time and avoid people who are difficult to deal with, as staying around them will only create more problems. Married life brings warmth and affection, proving that love after marriage is very much alive today. Lucky colour: Pink Auspicious time: 6:15 pm to 7:45 pm Remedy: Show affection and offer help to widows, as this is believed to improve health and bring inner peace.
Libra
Leisure travel and social gatherings will lift your spirits, leaving you relaxed and cheerful. Long-term investments in stocks and mutual funds are likely to prove rewarding. Improved understanding with your spouse will bring harmony, peace, and prosperity at home. Your love life is set to blossom today, filling you with a deep sense of affection and emotional fulfilment. You are likely to be in the spotlight, with success well within reach. You will also find time to clear pending tasks that were left unfinished earlier. Today brings a realisation of what it truly means to be with your soulmate—you will feel assured that your spouse is the one. Remedy: Enhance your love life by gifting your partner white flowers such as roses, carnations, or jasmine. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.
Scorpio
An evening at the movies or a quiet dinner with your spouse will keep you relaxed and in high spirits today. Financially, you may not need to spend your own money, as support could come from an elder in the family. This is a good time to soften any dominating tendencies at home. Working closely with family members and sharing both joys and challenges will strengthen bonds and bring them immense happiness. You are also likely to be captivated by natural beauty around you today. At work, adopting new techniques will enhance your efficiency. Your distinctive style and approach are likely to attract positive attention from those observing you closely. Take time to reassess your strengths and reflect on your future plans. On the personal front, your spouse may rekindle memories of the early days of love and romance, making the day especially heartwarming. Remedy: Offer prasad at the Shree Lakshmi Narayan Temple and donate food items to the needy to invite happiness and harmony into family life. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.
Sagittarius
This is the right time to turn to spirituality to ease mental stress. Practices such as meditation and yoga will strengthen your mind and enhance inner resilience. Financial matters are likely to improve as the day progresses. News related to the arrival of a new family member may fill you with excitement and joy, prompting celebrations or plans for a gathering. However, you may momentarily feel the absence of love or emotional closeness today. For IT professionals, opportunities will arise to demonstrate skills and capability. Stay focused and work consistently to achieve success. Those who have been extremely busy over the past few days will finally get some personal time to relax. You are likely to spend a calm and comforting day with your spouse. Remedy: Lovers can gift each other crystal beads (sphatik) to maintain positivity and harmony in their relationship. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Capricorn
It is important to address negative thoughts before they take a toll on your mental well-being. Engaging in charity or donation-related activities can help clear your mind and bring deep inner satisfaction. Those who had invested in land and are now planning to sell it may find a suitable buyer today and secure a favourable deal. Domestic circumstances, however, could leave you feeling slightly disturbed or unsettled. For some, a new romantic connection will lift spirits and keep the mood light and cheerful. At work, there is a possibility of sudden scrutiny or inspection, and any mistakes could prove costly, so remain cautious. Businesspersons may find this a good time to rethink strategies and give a fresh direction to their ventures. If you have been waiting for positive changes or excitement in life, today is likely to bring some relief. And if you have been longing for affection from your spouse, the day promises warmth and emotional fulfilment. Remedy: Worship and offer prayers to Lord Shiva, Bhairava, and Hanuman to invite harmony and happiness into family life. Lucky Colour: Brown. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Aquarius
Your courteous and polite behaviour will win appreciation, and many are likely to praise you openly. If you have borrowed money from a family member, it would be wise to repay it today to avoid misunderstandings or complications later. Spending the evening with friends or going shopping will be enjoyable and full of excitement. On the emotional front, matters of love may bring some discomfort or disappointment, so handle feelings with care. For businesspersons, the day looks promising, with chances of sudden gains or unexpected profits. Business-related travel undertaken today is likely to yield long-term benefits. Overall, the day offers a sense of relief and calm after a challenging phase in married life. Remedy: Feed and care for a brown or reddish-brown dog to attract financial stability and success. Lucky Colour: Brown. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.
Pisces
Some may assume you are too old to pick up new skills, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Your sharp and active mind will help you learn new things with ease. Established and well-known businesspersons of this zodiac sign should be especially cautious and invest their money very thoughtfully today. Those seeking emotional reassurance may find comfort and support from elders in the family. You are likely to experience the joy of deep, soulful love today—make time to cherish it. At the workplace, it is advisable to speak only when necessary, as unnecessary remarks could affect your image. Businesspersons may face losses stemming from past investments, so proceed carefully. Avoid engaging with people who drain your time and energy. Overall, the day may bring disagreements on multiple issues, which could strain relationships if not handled calmly and patiently. Remedy: To attract positive results in your professional life, donate a silver cow idol to the female members of your family. Lucky Colour: Grey. Auspicious Time: 12.15 pm to 2 pm.