Horoscope Today, 6 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

An evening at the movies or a quiet dinner with your spouse will keep you relaxed and in high spirits today. Financially, you may not need to spend your own money, as support could come from an elder in the family. This is a good time to soften any dominating tendencies at home. Working closely with family members and sharing both joys and challenges will strengthen bonds and bring them immense happiness. You are also likely to be captivated by natural beauty around you today. At work, adopting new techniques will enhance your efficiency. Your distinctive style and approach are likely to attract positive attention from those observing you closely. Take time to reassess your strengths and reflect on your future plans. On the personal front, your spouse may rekindle memories of the early days of love and romance, making the day especially heartwarming. Remedy: Offer prasad at the Shree Lakshmi Narayan Temple and donate food items to the needy to invite happiness and harmony into family life. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.