Horoscope Today, 6 January 2026, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time for all Zodiac Signs

Aries
Make a conscious effort to stay optimistic today. Positive thinking will boost your confidence and help you adapt better to changing situations. At the same time, try to let go of negative emotions such as fear, jealousy, hatred, or thoughts of revenge. This inner shift will bring mental peace. Your financial condition is likely to improve. If you have lent money to someone earlier, there are strong chances of recovering it today. Some personal issues may trouble you deeply, but people around you may not fully understand what you are going through, possibly because they feel it is your personal matter. On the relationship front, your partner may want to express their feelings rather than listen to you, which could leave you feeling a bit upset. Stay calm and give space to honest communication. Success is within reach, provided you bring important changes step by step instead of rushing. Time moves fast, so use it wisely and make the most of every opportunity. The day is favourable for heartfelt conversations, and you and your partner may openly share your beautiful emotions with each other. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm Remedy: Donate a gold or bronze idol of your family deity to a temple or any sacred institution to strengthen family harmony and happiness.
Taurus
Your energy level will remain high throughout the day, helping you stay active and focused. However, stay alert and avoid getting involved in doubtful or risky financial deals. Grandchildren, or younger members of the family, will bring you great joy and emotional satisfaction. This is a good time to refresh old friendships by recalling and sharing happy memories from the past. The day will be busy and socially engaging. People around you will seek your advice and are likely to trust your words without hesitation. You will be filled with creative ideas today, and the activities you choose can bring gains much higher than expected. On the personal front, your spouse will prove to be a true support system. Pay attention and you will realise how special their presence is in your life. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: Offer help and service to patients in a hospital to maintain strong financial stability and inner satisfaction.
Gemini
Stay calm and do not let nervousness affect your confidence when interacting with influential or high profile people. Confidence is as important for good health as capital is for running a business. Be cautious with money matters and stay away from unnecessary spending or suspicious financial schemes. For those who are eligible, matrimonial alliances may move forward positively. There is also a strong chance of meeting someone interesting today. Lectures or seminars you attend are likely to offer fresh ideas that can support your personal and professional growth. Your outgoing and magnetic personality will leave a strong impression on others. On the personal front, your partner may do something wonderful without even trying, creating a moment that will remain truly unforgettable. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Prepare sweet rotis in a tandoor or clay oven and distribute them among needy people to improve your financial condition.
Cancer
Channel your energy into self improvement activities that help you become a better version of yourself. Financial gains are likely from multiple sources, bringing some relief and confidence. Social gatherings will give you a good chance to strengthen ties with influential and important people. In personal relationships, avoid using emotional pressure on your partner. At work, admitting your mistakes will work in your favour, but it is equally important to analyse where you went wrong and how you can improve. If you have hurt someone, offering a sincere apology will help ease tensions. Everyone makes mistakes, but wisdom lies in learning from them and not repeating them. Long pending issues need to be resolved, and the process has to begin somewhere. Stay positive and start making efforts from today itself. Married life may bring a few challenges or side effects today, but handling them calmly will help maintain harmony. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 9:45 am to 11:15 am Remedy: Donate green clothes to people from economically weaker sections to improve harmony and happiness in love life.
Leo
Your childlike side will come out today, keeping you cheerful and playful. An inflow of money is likely, which can ease several financial worries and bring much needed relief. Guests may visit your home, making the evening pleasant and memorable. For some, a new romantic connection will lift the mood and add excitement to the day. This is a time to move carefully, so avoid sharing your ideas until you are fully confident about their success. Travel may bring benefits, but it could also turn out to be costly. On the personal front, your life partner will be exceptionally supportive and loving, making the day truly special. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Engrave a Rahu Yantra on a piece of lead and keep it in your wallet or pocket to improve progress in work and business.
Virgo
Your hopes will blossom beautifully today, filling you with optimism and positive energy. However, be cautious in financial matters. A friend may ask for a large loan, and helping beyond your capacity could put you under financial strain. Think carefully before making any commitment. Good news may arrive through a letter or message, bringing happiness to the entire family. Plan something special for the evening and try to make it romantic and memorable. At the workplace, stay alert, as someone may attempt to interfere with your plans. Keeping a close watch on developments around you will help avoid complications. Children may remain busy playing sports throughout the day. Parents should pay attention, as there is a possibility of minor injuries. On the personal front, your spouse is likely to do something truly special, making the day even more meaningful. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 6:15 pm to 7:45 pm Remedy: Prepare kheer using milk, rice, and sugar, and distribute it among young girls to attract strong financial benefits and prosperity.
Libra
Cast aside the gloom that has been weighing you down and hindering your progress. Exercise caution before lending money, as doing so without due thought could lead to complications later. Support and warmth from friends and your spouse will bring comfort and joy to an otherwise slow-paced day, and a call from your beloved is likely to lift your spirits. Interactions with influential or experienced people may offer valuable ideas and fresh plans. However, it would be wise to keep your emotions to yourself for now. Your spouse, meanwhile, will be energetic, affectionate, and supportive throughout the day. Remedy: To strengthen financial prospects, drink milk or water infused with saffron. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7.30 pm.
Scorpio
Shape your thoughts toward positivity and confront your fears with confidence, or they may gradually weaken your resolve. Business gains are likely to cheer traders and entrepreneurs today. Make time to visit friends who may need your support. A picnic or short outing with your beloved will help you relive cherished moments. Exercise caution before taking up any new project, and think through all implications carefully. If you are travelling, ensure all essential documents are in order. Overall, the day holds the potential to become one of the most memorable in your married life. Remedy: For success in professional life, offer water to a Peepal tree while chanting: मूलतो ब्रह्मरूपाय मध्यतो विष्णुरूपिणे, अन्ततः शिवरूपाय वृक्षराजाय ते नमः Lucky Colour: Light Yellow. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.
Sagittarius
Do not let frustration take control of your thoughts. Your financial position is likely to improve as the day progresses. It is important to realise that anger and frustration will only disturb your peace of mind and could ultimately lead to losses. Staying away from your lover may feel particularly difficult today. Remain alert in business matters to protect yourself from any form of deception. Despite a busy schedule, you will manage to carve out some personal time and may use it for a creative pursuit. Family-related issues could momentarily affect your married life, but with maturity and understanding, both of you will handle the situation wisely. Remedy: To enhance professional growth, offer green Dhruv grass to Lord Ganesha. Lucky Colour: Sea Green. Auspicious Time: 5.20 pm to 6.20 pm.
Capricorn
The day appears favourable, and you may find relief from a long-standing health issue. If you are involved in a money-related legal matter, the court is likely to rule in your favour, bringing financial gains. Your ability to impress others will work to your advantage and yield rewards. There is also a strong chance of experiencing love at first sight. At the workplace, this will be a particularly satisfying day, with colleagues appreciating your efforts and your boss expressing happiness with your progress. Businesspersons can expect profitable outcomes as well. Some students may choose to unwind by watching a movie on a laptop or television. Overall, the day promises to be one of the best in your married life. Remedy: For good health, incorporate white clothing into your daily attire. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 6.35 pm to 7.35 pm.
Aquarius
Your mind will be open and receptive to positive influences. Those connected with the milk and dairy industry are likely to see financial gains today. Family matters will progress smoothly, with full support for your plans. You will be in a romantic frame of mind, making it an ideal day to plan something special with your beloved. You may also take on additional responsibilities at work, which could lead to higher earnings and an improved position. The day is favourable overall, allowing you to spend some quality time for yourself despite other commitments. Today will remind you that marriage goes far beyond physical aspects, as you experience the depth of true love. Remedy: To ensure a steady flow of income, avoid consuming bananas on Thursdays. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 1 pm.
Pisces
Emotionally, you may feel somewhat unsettled today, so it would be wise to remain cautious in both your words and behaviour, especially in front of others. There is a possibility of financial gain, but an aggressive approach could prevent you from achieving the returns you expect. An important message received by post is likely to bring happiness to the entire family. The chances of meeting someone who strongly appeals to your heart are high today. Your creative efforts will impress those around you and earn you genuine appreciation. Some students may choose to relax by watching a movie on a laptop or television. On the personal front, life will feel especially joyful as your spouse sets aside past differences and embraces you with warmth and affection. Remedy: Feed cows green millets such as jvaar (sorghum) to attract positive benefits. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.45 pm.