Horoscope Today, 6 January 2026, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time for all Zodiac Signs

1 /12

Aries

Make a conscious effort to stay optimistic today. Positive thinking will boost your confidence and help you adapt better to changing situations. At the same time, try to let go of negative emotions such as fear, jealousy, hatred, or thoughts of revenge. This inner shift will bring mental peace. Your financial condition is likely to improve. If you have lent money to someone earlier, there are strong chances of recovering it today. Some personal issues may trouble you deeply, but people around you may not fully understand what you are going through, possibly because they feel it is your personal matter. On the relationship front, your partner may want to express their feelings rather than listen to you, which could leave you feeling a bit upset. Stay calm and give space to honest communication. Success is within reach, provided you bring important changes step by step instead of rushing. Time moves fast, so use it wisely and make the most of every opportunity. The day is favourable for heartfelt conversations, and you and your partner may openly share your beautiful emotions with each other. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm Remedy: Donate a gold or bronze idol of your family deity to a temple or any sacred institution to strengthen family harmony and happiness.