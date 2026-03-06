Horoscope Today, 6 March 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

9 /12

Sagittarius

Your pessimistic outlook may be holding you back from making meaningful progress. It is time to recognise that constant worry can limit your ability to think clearly and make sound decisions. Try to focus on the brighter side of situations—you may notice a positive shift in your perspective and judgment. A function or gathering at home could lead to significant expenses today, which might put some pressure on your finances. However, valuable advice from family members may prove beneficial. Romantic gestures may not bring the desired response, so it may be better to focus your energy elsewhere. This is a favourable time to use your professional strengths to advance your career. With dedication and skill, you could achieve notable success in your field. Be mindful of spending excessive time on television or mobile devices, as it may lead to unnecessary loss of time. On a brighter note, your partner may lift your spirits with a pleasant surprise, helping improve your mood. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm. Remedy: Keeping a piece of silver or a silver coin with you is believed to attract financial stability and prosperity.