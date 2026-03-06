Horoscope Today, 6 March 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
A little sadness in life is sometimes necessary, just as salt enhances the flavour of food. Only after experiencing such moments do we truly understand the value of happiness. You may feel a strong urge to earn quick money today. However, the atmosphere at home may not remain completely peaceful, which could cause some concern. Set aside unnecessary worries and spend quality time with your romantic partner. People associated with art and theatre are likely to come across new opportunities that allow them to showcase their creativity. You may also prefer spending time alone today, perhaps reading a book quietly in your room, which could feel very relaxing. The day looks positive for married life, so express your love openly and let your partner know how much they mean to you. Lucky Colour: Blue Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm Remedy: Maintain good values and strong character, as this will help bring more happiness and harmony into your family life.
Taurus
Pressure at work and some disagreement at home may cause stress today. Stay cautious while dealing with financial matters and avoid getting involved in any doubtful money transactions. You may feel disappointed if friends fail to support you when you need them the most. However, the power of love will inspire positive feelings and strengthen your relationships. Taking bold steps and making firm decisions can bring favourable results. It would also be wise to distance yourself from people who waste your time or do not add value to your life. Your married life may bring a special and unusual experience today, making the day memorable. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 11:30 am to 1:00 pm Remedy: Keep a red glass bottle filled with water in sunlight and drink this water daily to help maintain vibrant health.
Gemini
Try to control your emotions and overcome fear as early as possible, as stress and anxiety may negatively affect your health and prevent you from enjoying good well-being. Some businesspersons may receive financial benefits today with the help of a close friend, which could help resolve several ongoing problems. A new relationship formed today may turn out to be long lasting and beneficial. Avoid giving in to unnecessary emotional demands from your lover. The knowledge you gain today will help you stand out while dealing with colleagues. Although you may plan to take some time for yourself despite a busy schedule, urgent official work could disrupt those plans. Stress caused by your spouse may also affect your health, so try to remain calm and balanced. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: Add red sandalwood to your bathing water to help maintain stability and harmony in your love life.
Cancer
Your health is likely to remain good, though some mental pressure may persist. Financial gains may come through commissions, dividends, or royalties, bringing a sense of relief. A letter or message received by post could bring joyful news for the entire family. Your love life may blossom today, reminding you of the beauty of genuine affection. People associated with art and theatre may come across new opportunities to showcase their creative talent. According to the position of the Moon, you may have plenty of free time today, but you might find it difficult to use it the way you wish. In married life, the day may help you realise that true love goes far beyond physical attraction. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Wearing red clothes more often may help maintain good health.
Leo
Your health is expected to remain excellent today. However, traders and businesspersons who deal with foreign countries should remain cautious, as there are chances of financial loss if decisions are taken without careful thought. Some family members may not meet your expectations, so instead of insisting on things your way, try adjusting your approach to handle situations better. In matters of love, stay cheerful and face emotional ups and downs with courage. The day is favourable for implementing new projects and plans. You might have to go on an unexpected journey, which could disrupt your plan to spend time with family. Your daily schedule may also get disturbed due to your spouse’s urgent work, but eventually you may realise that the situation turned out to be beneficial. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm Remedy: Share the prasad offered at a Durga temple with needy people to help bring happiness and harmony to your family life.
Virgo
You may get the chance to enjoy some leisure and relaxation today. Unemployed people of this sign might receive a job opportunity, which could help improve their financial situation. A festive atmosphere at home may help reduce stress and lift your mood. Take part in the celebrations instead of staying as a silent observer. In matters of love, avoid showing off your feelings too much, as it may sometimes harm the relationship rather than strengthen it. The day is favourable for starting a new venture in partnership, and it can bring benefits to everyone involved, but think carefully before choosing your partners. It is also a good time to test new ideas and plans. Your married life is likely to bring pleasant and fulfilling moments today. Lucky Colour: Orange Auspicious Time: 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm Remedy: For better financial prospects, place seven soft copper pins beneath your shoes carefully without hurting yourself.
Libra
Strengthen your mental resilience to lead a more contented and balanced life. It may be wise to avoid long-term investments today and instead spend some enjoyable time with a close friend. Be mindful not to let your children take undue advantage of your generosity. You may also come to realise the depth of your partner’s affection today. With the right energy and understanding, you could find opportunities to enhance your earning potential. An unexpected visit from a distant relative may take up much of your time. However, a sense of mistrust could arise between you and your spouse, which may create some strain in the relationship. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm. Remedy: Add a small amount of turmeric to milk and mix it with your bathing water. This is believed to promote harmony, peace, and positivity within the family.
Scorpio
Health concerns may affect your mood today and could become a source of worry. It is important to address the issue promptly so that harmony and happiness can return to the family. Financial gains are likely through your children, which may bring you a sense of joy and satisfaction. However, spending excessive time at the workplace could strain your domestic life, so try to maintain a healthy balance. Your sincere and unconditional love holds a powerful and positive influence. The day is favourable for putting new plans and ventures into action. Travel may not yield immediate rewards, but it can lay the groundwork for future benefits. Overall, your marital life is likely to feel especially fulfilling and joyful today. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 1.15 pm to 2.30 pm. Remedy: Wearing a seven-mukhi Rudraksha is believed to promote good health and help you stay free from ailments.
Sagittarius
Your pessimistic outlook may be holding you back from making meaningful progress. It is time to recognise that constant worry can limit your ability to think clearly and make sound decisions. Try to focus on the brighter side of situations—you may notice a positive shift in your perspective and judgment. A function or gathering at home could lead to significant expenses today, which might put some pressure on your finances. However, valuable advice from family members may prove beneficial. Romantic gestures may not bring the desired response, so it may be better to focus your energy elsewhere. This is a favourable time to use your professional strengths to advance your career. With dedication and skill, you could achieve notable success in your field. Be mindful of spending excessive time on television or mobile devices, as it may lead to unnecessary loss of time. On a brighter note, your partner may lift your spirits with a pleasant surprise, helping improve your mood. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm. Remedy: Keeping a piece of silver or a silver coin with you is believed to attract financial stability and prosperity.
Capricorn
Adopt an optimistic outlook and focus on the brighter side of things. Your confidence and positive expectations can help turn your hopes and aspirations into reality. Financially, the day looks favourable, and you may find opportunities to clear debts or repay ongoing loans. Make an effort to spend meaningful time with your children—they can bring immense joy and serve as a wonderful source of emotional healing. You may also fondly remember a friend today, even in their absence. Interestingly, someone in your workplace who usually irritates you might display unexpected wisdom or insight. After returning from the office, consider engaging in your favourite hobbies. This will help you relax and restore your inner calm. On the personal front, you are likely to feel the warmth and affection of your partner, making the day emotionally fulfilling. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm. Remedy: Donating raw coal to someone who irons clothes for a living (a dhobi or presswala) is believed to bring harmony and positivity to your love life.
Aquarius
This is an appropriate time for heart patients to consider giving up coffee, as continued consumption may place unnecessary strain on the heart. Avoid excessive spending merely to impress others, and instead focus on financial prudence. Taking up projects that contribute to the well-being and prosperity of your entire family would be beneficial. You may also find joy in strengthening your romantic bond—perhaps by planning a relaxed outing or picnic with your partner. Attending lectures or seminars today could provide fresh ideas and inspiration for personal or professional growth. In your free time, you may enjoy a peaceful walk under the open sky and breathing in fresh air, which can help keep your mind calm and balanced throughout the day. Overall, the day promises moments of deep affection and romance with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm. Remedy: Include more green gram in your diet to support better health and overall well-being.
Pisces
Personal concerns may disturb your mental peace today. To manage the pressure, try engaging your mind in something constructive, such as reading an interesting book or pursuing a stimulating activity. The day may begin on a positive note, but unexpected expenses in the evening could cause some concern. On the brighter side, friends may invite you over for a pleasant and enjoyable gathering. Romance is likely to be exciting, so reaching out to the person you care about could make the day even more special. This is also a favourable time for high performance and visibility in your work. Travel or short trips may prove both enjoyable and educational. Overall, the day has the potential to become one of the most memorable moments you share with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm. Remedy: Avoid alcohol, as it may help strengthen family bonds and maintain harmony at home.