horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 6 November 2025, Thursday.

Aries: This Thursday offers a chance to relax and soak in enjoyable moments. Be cautious about property investments—today isn’t ideal for making bold moves in real estate. An old friend may surprise you with a cheerful visit. In romance, choose your words carefully to avoid friction. You’re in the spotlight to showcase your talents, and the day allows for personal hobbies and your favorite pastimes. Keep an eye on your partner's health and support them as needed. Remedy: Add a pinch of red chili to your meals for good fortune.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM.

Taurus: A calm and steady day with opportunities to shore up your finances as delayed dues return your way. Relief comes when you share your worries with family, and hardworking Taureans can expect appreciation at work. This is a favorable moment to plan investments or get advice from experienced mentors. The evening brings closeness with loved ones and happiness at home. Remedy: Light a sesame oil lamp in the southeast part of your home for abundance.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM.

Gemini: Your social skills sparkle, drawing new contacts and opening networking doors. Financially, a pleasant surprise may arrive, and your wit attracts both professional praise and romantic attention. Let your creativity shine—you’re well supported in collaborations and new ventures. Staying optimistic keeps good opportunities flowing. Remedy: Adorn yourself with something yellow or gold to boost Mercury’s blessings.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM.

Cancer: Domestic bliss makes home a haven today. Reliable effort leads to possible professional growth, while prudent money management pays off over time. Invest energy in nurturing family bonds and enjoy moments of rest. Improvements in real estate could also be on the horizon. Remedy: Offer white flowers to the moon for harmony at home.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM.

Leo: Express your creativity freely—people are drawn to your charismatic presence. Romantic chemistry heats up and you may receive positive news about a child or creative work. Social events and entertainment bring you joy. Your confidence attracts fortune, especially in artistic pursuits. Remedy: Meditate before sunset to strengthen your inner Sun.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM.

Virgo: A harmonious and warm household welcomes you. Property matters take a positive turn, and careful planning brings greater financial stability. Connect with family over happy gatherings, and consider investing time or resources in home improvement. Small details make all the difference today. Remedy: Place a kalash with unbroken rice in the north of your home for growth.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM.

Libra: Your intellect is at its peak, and conversations flow with clarity. Short travels or learning activities bring pleasant twists. Strengthen bonds with siblings or neighbors and use your charm in negotiations or communications. The day could yield financial gains through commerce or ideas. Remedy: Wear something green or a green gemstone for eloquence and luck.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM.

Scorpio: An auspicious day for increasing your assets and appreciating life’s comforts. Income may come from fresh sources and your self-worth grows. Enjoy little luxuries but keep spending balanced. Investments and savings show gradual improvement, especially when you express gratitude for what you have. Remedy: Keep a coin or note in your wallet’s inner pocket to attract wealth.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM.

Sagittarius: Your magnetic self draws recognition and admiration. Confidence peaks, helping you to progress boldly towards your ambitions. It's a great day to launch new projects or accept leadership roles. Social circles and professional avenues light up. Remedy: Greet the sunrise with a simple meditation to activate inner power.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM.

Capricorn: A contemplative and restful day favors background efforts and spiritual pursuits. Listen to your intuition and use time in solitude to recharge. Dreams may carry significant messages, and discreet financial dealings are likely to be fruitful. Remedy: Light a lamp in a quiet space before sleeping to calm your mind.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM.

Aquarius: Connections and collaboration bring joy and advancement. Group ventures flourish, and your humanitarian outlook finds expression through community activities or service. Wishes may manifest as you work together with supportive networks. Remedy: Spend time with kindred spirits or volunteer for blessings.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

Pisces: Recognition arrives from consistent dedication at work. Higher-ups notice your contributions, and career growth is possible. Leadership roles may be offered. Your public image is polished and ambitions gain momentum. Remedy: Light incense or pray to your career deity for ongoing success.

Lucky Colour: Teal.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM