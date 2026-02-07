Horoscope Today, 7 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
A short pleasure trip with friends or family will help you relax today. Your creative skills can bring good financial gains if used in the right way. A new look, new outfit or even new friendships may add freshness to your day. Be polite and respectful while dealing with your girlfriend. Overall, the day looks positive. Take some time for yourself to reflect on your weaknesses, as this self-evaluation can bring positive changes in your personality. However, interference from relatives may slightly disturb marital harmony. This is also a favourable day to begin a new work or project. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Feed reddish-brown ants with sugary items like khand or mishri to maintain peace and happiness in family life.
Taurus
Stay calm and tension free today. Handle all commitments and financial dealings with extra care. Your relatives are likely to support you and extend a helping hand when needed. Your partner’s eyes may convey something meaningful and heartfelt today. Overall, the day looks positive. Spend some time alone to assess your shortcomings, as this self-reflection can bring positive changes in your personality. However, there are chances of misunderstandings affecting the bond with your spouse. Open communication is essential to resolve differences, or the situation may worsen. Enjoying a good movie at a lavish multiplex can be a perfect way to relax on a holiday. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Feed jaggery to cows to improve your financial condition.
Gemini
A toothache or stomach problem may trouble you today. Consult a physician immediately to get quick relief. You are likely to have a good amount of money, which will also bring mental peace. Some issues with family members may arise, but do not let them disturb your inner calm. Checking your partner’s recent social media posts could bring a pleasant surprise. Avoid wasting your valuable time and remember to make the most of every moment, as lost time never returns. Love will be in the air today, making everything feel brighter and more colourful. You will also have warm and friendly conversations with your father, which will make him happy. Lucky Colour: Rose Pink Auspicious Time: 11:15 am to 1:00 pm Remedy: Establish a gold idol of your personal or family deity at home to ensure happiness and harmony in family life.
Cancer
Spend quality time with your children to reduce stress. Their presence will have a healing effect on you, leaving you refreshed and emotionally stronger. Avoid overspending on entertainment or cosmetic improvements today. You may plan or carry out major changes in and around your home. An unexpected romantic feeling may arise. Spending more time with friends than necessary may not be beneficial and could create problems later. Your parents may bless your spouse with something special, which will strengthen your married life. At work, your efforts are likely to be appreciated by seniors, bringing you satisfaction and happiness. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 9:45 am to 11:15 am Remedy: Distribute, gift, donate or use items like perfume, fragrance, incense sticks and camphor to improve your financial condition.
Leo
You are likely to stay active in sports today to maintain your physical stamina. Your financial position will remain strong, and the favourable placement of planets and nakshatras may bring several opportunities to earn money. Family matters are expected to run smoothly, with full support for your plans. You may get into an argument with your partner while trying to prove your point, but their understanding nature will help calm the situation. You may plan to go out with your spouse, but this may not be possible due to their ill health, which could keep you worried. The stars also indicate a short and enjoyable trip nearby with people close to you. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm Remedy: Always keep a picture of Lord Ganesha with you to strengthen love and bonding with your girlfriend or boyfriend.
Virgo
You may face some emotional stress today, and it will require courage and inner strength to deal with it. A positive and optimistic attitude will help you overcome these challenges. An exciting new situation may arise, bringing financial benefits as well. A visit to a religious place or a relative is likely. You may experience the joy of love and emotional closeness. Spending time at a park or shopping mall with younger family members will lift your mood. The love and support of your spouse will help you forget past hardships. With proper encouragement from you, your children are likely to perform well in their studies. Lucky Colour: Light Green Auspicious Time: 12:15 pm to 1:45 pm Remedy: Distribute sweets at a blind school or among differently-abled children to maintain happiness and peace in life.
Libra
Do not rely on fate alone—focus on improving your health, as fortune favours effort, not complacency. Seek the blessings of your elders before stepping out today; their goodwill will work in your favour. Domestic responsibilities may feel exhausting and could lead to mental strain, so pace yourself. Your beloved is likely to feel like a true blessing today—treasure these tender moments. You may, however, receive some unpleasant news from your in-laws’ side, which could dampen your mood and leave you lost in thought for a while. Emotional closeness will deepen intimacy with your life partner, making shared moments especially fulfilling. If you have a melodious voice, singing a song for your partner can bring immense joy. Remedy: Include foods with higher liquid content in your diet to promote better health. Lucky Colour: Light Pink. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Scorpio
Friends will be supportive and help keep your spirits high. Your financial position is likely to improve, and if you had lent money to someone, there are strong chances of recovering it today. The health of an infant may cause some concern, so extra care is advised. Nurture your relationship with the same care you would give to something precious. To make the best use of your free time, step away from the crowd and indulge in activities you truly enjoy—this will bring positive changes to your life. Your spouse may take you down memory lane, reviving playful and mischievous moments from your teenage years. You may also find yourself missing someone special today. Remedy: Apply a saffron tilak on your forehead to promote happiness and harmony in the family. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.
Sagittarius
You will feel energetic, active, and agile today, with your health fully supporting you. A neighbour may approach you for a loan; it would be wise to assess their credibility carefully before lending, as there is a risk of financial loss. Paying attention to your children’s concerns and offering them support will be important. A phone call from your beloved or spouse is likely to lift your mood and brighten your day. Be genuine in your conversations—pretence will take you nowhere. Those who claim marriage is only about physical intimacy are mistaken; today may give you a deeper understanding of what true love really means. Following the same routine every day can lead to mental fatigue, and you may begin to feel its effects—consider making a small change to refresh your mind. Remedy: Wearing silver jewellery more often will help ensure a peaceful and harmonious family life. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Capricorn
Despite your high spirits, you may find yourself missing someone who couldn’t be with you today. Financially, the day looks promising—you may see progress that helps you clear debts or ongoing loans. Your cheerful and engaging attitude will uplift the home environment and fill it with positive energy. If you seize the moment, today could become truly unforgettable, especially in matters of love and emotional closeness. However, neglecting important responsibilities and spending time on trivial matters could prove costly, so stay focused. Your marital life appears particularly harmonious and fulfilling. Also, do not dismiss advice from someone younger than you—it may offer an important life lesson. Remedy: Feed green fodder to a cow or offer it at a cowshed to help ease feelings of loneliness. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 3.30 pm.
Aquarius
Your health will flourish as you share joyful moments with others, but do not take it lightly—neglect could lead to problems later. You may spend generously on a get-together with friends today; even so, your financial position is likely to remain stable and strong. A family member’s behaviour might disturb your peace of mind, making an honest and calm conversation necessary. Your love life looks especially rewarding, and emotional warmth will deepen your bond. You may choose to spend time with a friend, but it is best to avoid alcohol, as it will only waste your time and energy. Physical intimacy with your spouse will be particularly fulfilling today. In your free moments, you may find simple joy in gazing at the clear open sky from your rooftop, enjoying peace and quiet. Remedy: Avoid accumulating unnecessary items at home and declutter regularly to maintain a happy and contented family environment. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.
Pisces
Today, you are wrapped in a hopeful and optimistic frame of mind. However, your financial situation may not be very favourable, making it difficult to save money. A dominating attitude towards family members could spark unnecessary arguments and invite criticism, so it is best to remain patient and considerate. Your love life may take a significant turn, as your partner could raise the topic of marriage. If this happens, weigh every aspect carefully before arriving at a decision. You will have ample time to spend with your spouse, and the affection and attention you shower will leave your partner deeply touched. You are likely to feel especially grateful for your married life today. At home, elders may speak highly of your good qualities, boosting your confidence. Remedy: To accelerate financial progress, offer prayers to Lord Bhairav. Lucky Colour: Light Blue. Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6.15 pm.