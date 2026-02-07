Horoscope Today, 7 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

8 /12

Scorpio

Friends will be supportive and help keep your spirits high. Your financial position is likely to improve, and if you had lent money to someone, there are strong chances of recovering it today. The health of an infant may cause some concern, so extra care is advised. Nurture your relationship with the same care you would give to something precious. To make the best use of your free time, step away from the crowd and indulge in activities you truly enjoy—this will bring positive changes to your life. Your spouse may take you down memory lane, reviving playful and mischievous moments from your teenage years. You may also find yourself missing someone special today. Remedy: Apply a saffron tilak on your forehead to promote happiness and harmony in the family. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.