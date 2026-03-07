Horoscope Today, 7 March 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

7 /12

Libra

Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are strong today, which may allow you to take part in sports or other active pursuits. Financially, the day looks promising, and money you had previously lent to someone may finally be returned. A thoughtful gesture or gift from a relative living abroad is also likely to lift your spirits. You may come to realize that love has the power to fill many gaps in life. While your family might try to share their concerns with you, you could find yourself absorbed in your own thoughts and spend your free time doing something you truly enjoy. However, minor disagreements with your spouse could arise and may escalate if not handled with patience. Try not to rely too heavily on what others say or advise today, as it may lead to misunderstandings. There is also a possibility that a family member’s words may hurt your feelings, so maintaining emotional balance will be important. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 1.40 pm to 3 pm. Remedy: Keep small pieces of white marble in the bathroom or in the corners of your home to promote peace and happiness.