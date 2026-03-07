Horoscope Today, 7 March 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
You may recover from a prolonged illness today, bringing some relief and renewed energy. However, stay cautious around a selfish and short-tempered person, as their behaviour could create tension and affect your peace of mind. One of your siblings might approach you for financial help. Though you may agree to lend money, it could add pressure to your own finances. Household responsibilities are likely to keep you busy for most of the day. Try to handle matters calmly, as your spouse may not be in a pleasant mood. Students of this zodiac sign may spend a lot of time on their mobile phones today. There is also a possibility that your spouse could disrupt one of your plans or projects, so patience will be important. Despite these challenges, your positive qualities may earn you appreciation from people around you. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm Remedy: To improve financial prospects, avoid consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food. Also stay away from violent or critical behaviour and dishonest practices.
Taurus
The day may bring some relief, especially for those suffering from a prolonged illness. People who have been facing financial difficulties for a long time may unexpectedly receive money today, helping them overcome several problems at once. Be cautious while sharing personal or confidential matters with your spouse, as there is a possibility that the information could be shared with others. A setback in love may occur, but it will not discourage you for long. You may also get enough free time today to relax and watch movies or television programmes. Your spouse might raise an issue based on something heard in the neighbourhood, which could lead to unnecessary discussion. Students should stay calm, as getting into an argument with a senior at school may create trouble. It is important to control anger and respond patiently. Lucky Colour: Blue Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm Remedy: Take care of a black dog to help bring positive energy and harmony in your love life.
Gemini
Your spouse’s cheerful mood may bring happiness and warmth to your day. Financially, the day looks favourable as you may find it easy to raise capital, recover pending dues, or seek funds for new projects. There may also be chances to attend social gatherings, allowing you to interact with influential people and expand your network. If you have been rude in your relationship, it would be wise to apologise and clear misunderstandings. You are likely to spend pleasant moments with your spouse, though an old unresolved issue could lead to a brief disagreement. The day may offer ample time to share romantic moments with your partner, but take care of your health and avoid overexerting yourself, as doing more than your capacity could prove harmful. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Remedy: To strengthen love and harmony in your relationship, gift items associated with the moon such as white or silver coloured fabrics, pearls, or sweets.
Cancer
Your strong intellectual ability will help you deal with any physical or personal limitations. Keeping a positive mindset will be important in overcoming challenges. You may need to spend a significant amount of money on the health of one of your parents today. While this could affect your financial situation, it will strengthen family bonds. Some difficulties may arise during the day, so it is wise to remain practical and avoid expecting miracles from those who offer help. The power of love will give you a meaningful reason to cherish your relationship. Overall, the day appears favourable and events may turn in your favour, bringing a sense of satisfaction. You may also realise how supportive and caring your spouse truly is. Expressing heartfelt words can boost your partner’s confidence in your love and deepen the bond between you. Lucky Colour: Gold Auspicious Time: 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm Remedy: Wearing gold, according to your affordability, may help bring steady improvement in your financial condition.
Leo
Your polite and courteous behaviour will win appreciation from others, and many people may praise you for your attitude. Financially, the day looks promising as you may receive benefits in business or work with the help of a person of the opposite sex. However, be careful about your words at home, as a small misunderstanding could create tension in the family. A special friend may offer comfort and support during an emotional moment. You may also receive compliments that you have long wished to hear. The day could turn out to be one of the most memorable in your married life, bringing moments of deep love and happiness. At the same time, remember that you must find practical solutions to your life’s problems on your own, as others can only offer advice. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 11:30 am to 1:00 pm Remedy: For harmony and happiness in family life, chant “Om Bhraam Bhreem Bhroum Sah Rahave Namaha” 11 times.
Virgo
Keep yourself engaged in activities that help you remain calm and composed. At the beginning of the day, there is a possibility of a financial loss, which might affect your mood for the rest of the day. Friends may interfere more than necessary in your personal matters, so it would be wise to maintain clear boundaries. On a positive note, your love life is likely to flourish and bring pleasant moments. Avoid associating with people who could harm your reputation. You may also share a deep and emotional conversation with your spouse today, strengthening your bond. At an important moment, a friend may step in and help you avoid a major problem. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Share the prasad offered at a Durga temple with needy people to bring harmony and happiness in family life.
Libra
Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are strong today, which may allow you to take part in sports or other active pursuits. Financially, the day looks promising, and money you had previously lent to someone may finally be returned. A thoughtful gesture or gift from a relative living abroad is also likely to lift your spirits. You may come to realize that love has the power to fill many gaps in life. While your family might try to share their concerns with you, you could find yourself absorbed in your own thoughts and spend your free time doing something you truly enjoy. However, minor disagreements with your spouse could arise and may escalate if not handled with patience. Try not to rely too heavily on what others say or advise today, as it may lead to misunderstandings. There is also a possibility that a family member’s words may hurt your feelings, so maintaining emotional balance will be important. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 1.40 pm to 3 pm. Remedy: Keep small pieces of white marble in the bathroom or in the corners of your home to promote peace and happiness.
Scorpio
Guidance from a spiritually inclined or wise person may bring you peace of mind and emotional comfort today. Financially, caution is advised. Those who have invested money in betting or gambling could face losses, so it is best to avoid such activities altogether. In recent days, your focus may have been largely on personal matters, but today you may feel drawn toward social causes. Engaging in charity or helping someone in need could bring a sense of fulfillment. At the same time, circumstances may require you to set aside thoughts of a loved one and face practical realities. People who have been extremely busy over the past few days will finally find some time to relax and enjoy moments for themselves. Although neighbours may attempt to create misunderstandings in your married life, the strength of your bond with your spouse will help you overcome such disturbances. Sharing your joy and positivity with others will also uplift the people around you. Lucky Colour: Cream. Auspicious Time: 11.45 am to 2.25 pm. Remedy: For better financial stability, avoid consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food. Also try to stay away from violent behaviour, harsh criticism, and dishonest tendencies.
Sagittarius
Your persistent positive thinking is likely to bring rewarding results today, as your efforts have a strong chance of succeeding. It is also a favorable time to make important decisions related to your business, and someone close to you may offer financial support to help strengthen your plans. However, spending money on unnecessary items could upset your spouse, so it would be wise to be mindful of your expenses. On a positive note, you may come to realize that love can fill many gaps in life and bring deep emotional satisfaction. You might also feel inclined to spend some quiet time alone today—perhaps relaxing in a room with a good book. This peaceful solitude could turn out to be your ideal way to spend the day. Your spouse may express special affection today, making you feel truly valued and cherished. If you have a pleasant singing voice, expressing your feelings through a song could bring joy to your loved one. Lucky Colour: Grey. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm. Remedy: Clear out clutter from your home by discarding old clothes, newspapers, and other unused items. This can help create a more harmonious and happy family environment.
Capricorn
Your health is likely to improve when you share happiness and positive moments with others. A constructive discussion with your spouse about finances could help both of you plan your savings and secure your future more effectively. You may also feel motivated to make positive changes in your home environment, bringing a fresh and pleasant atmosphere. However, your love life might experience some misunderstandings or sensitive moments today, so patience and clear communication will be important. A family member may strongly wish to spend time with you today. Although you may agree, it could take up a significant part of your schedule. Meanwhile, stress related to your spouse might have a slight impact on your health, so try to stay calm and balanced. Today is also a good time to nurture your creative side. If you enjoy photography, work on sharpening your skills—you may capture some memorable moments that you will cherish later. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm. Remedy: To strengthen your romantic bond, consider gifting white chocolates to your partner.
Aquarius
It can turn out to be a beneficial day, and you may finally experience relief from a prolonged illness. A sudden inflow of money is likely to help you manage pending bills and immediate expenses. Spend some relaxed and pleasant moments with family members, as their company will uplift your mood. However, your partner may remain upset today due to certain family-related issues. Try to comfort them with patience and understanding through a calm conversation. You may plan to spend quality time with your spouse and even think of taking them out somewhere, but their ill health could disrupt those plans. In the morning, you might face small inconveniences—such as a power cut or other delays—while getting ready, but your spouse will step in to help you manage the situation. Be mindful of your habits today, as careless actions or unhealthy routines could create problems later. Staying disciplined and cautious will work in your favor. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm. Remedy: Offer sweets made of green grams (ladoos) at a temple of Lord Ganesh and distribute them among children. This is believed to bring warmth and memorable moments into your love life.
Pisces
You are likely to enjoy good health today, which will help you perform your tasks with energy and confidence. However, avoid activities or habits that could drain your strength or harm your well-being. The day is favorable for real estate matters and financial transactions, and you may find progress in these areas. Later in the day, unexpected good news could bring joy and excitement to the entire family. Romance, however, may not go as smoothly as expected. Even thoughtful gifts or gestures may fail to create the desired impact today. On a positive note, religious rituals, havans, or other auspicious ceremonies may take place at home, bringing a spiritual atmosphere. Be mindful of interference from relatives, as it could affect the harmony of your married life. Despite a few challenges, the day may end on a cheerful note, as you might step out with friends to watch a movie and unwind. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm. Remedy: Gift your partner a marble-based item, curio, or souvenir. This is believed to strengthen mutual understanding and bring greater harmony to your love life.