horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 7 November 2025, Friday.

Aries

Engage in sports and outdoor activities, but guard your time and money wisely to avoid upcoming challenges. Suspicions regarding your partner may escalate into conflict, while businessmen should keep sensitive details confidential. Social gatherings with friends will bring encouragement and compliments your way.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Taurus

Overcome feelings of frustration as today brings opportunities to raise capital and collect outstanding debts for new projects. Love and companionship flourish with delightful romantic prospects on the horizon. Your spouse will make you realize that heaven exists on earth with their affection.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Gemini

Your receptive mind opens doors to positive opportunities, especially in residential investments that will yield profitable returns. Proper dialogue with your spouse strengthens your relationship while romance fills your heart with joy. Urgent official work may disrupt your personal plans, but quality time with your spouse will make the day exciting.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer

Focus on health and fitness, and invest in land or real estate projects that require your attention today. After a long time, you and your partner will share a peaceful day together without conflicts, only love and affection. Be cautious of your luggage if traveling, as domestic harmony prevails.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Leo

Make your life sublime by releasing worry, as those who invested on unknown advice may gain significant benefits today. Your extravagant lifestyle could create tensions at home, so avoid late nights and excessive spending on others. This is a day to find peace and enjoy the richer aspects of life.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Virgo

A spiritual person brings blessings and peace while you make valuable purchases with your spouse that may tighten finances temporarily. People will recognize your endeavors at work, and love surrounds you as cupid rushes toward you. A truly beneficial day awaits as you and your spouse experience excitement together.

Lucky Colour: Light Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Libra

Sheer pleasure awaits as you live life to the fullest while staying away from friends who ask for loans without repaying them. Influential people at social functions will come within your reach, and you'll discover your love partner is your soulmate for eternity. Share love and good food with your spouse for the most meaningful day.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Scorpio

You are under a spell of hope today and will gain benefits from commissions, dividends, or royalties through good fortune. Change your dominating attitude in family matters and cooperate with loved ones to share life's ups and downs. Although romance may seem inviting, maintain professional distance at the office for your image's sake.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 2 pm.

Sagittarius

While inheritance concerns arise, remember that adversity strengthens character more than prosperity does. Consult experts before committing to attractive investment schemes, and expect frustration if someone takes advantage of you. You'll gain plenty of personal time today to fulfill desires and enjoy quiet moments with loved ones.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn

Others' needs may interfere with self-care, so indulge in relaxing activities you enjoy and express your true feelings freely. Past happy memories will fill your day as guests crowd your home for a pleasant evening, and land sales may yield good returns. Spend peaceful time away from relatives and feel fortunate to be married.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Aquarius

Your quarrelsome behavior risks adding to your enemy list, so avoid actions you'll regret when angry; focus on making extra cash instead. Encourage healthy relationships with your children and embrace bright times ahead as your efforts bear fruit. An exciting call from your beloved awaits, and your spouse will put sincere effort into making you happy.

Lucky Colour: Sky.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Pisces

Your sharp mind easily learns new things despite others thinking you're too old, but legal disputes with someone close may drain hard-earned savings. Domestic life remains peaceful and adorable while your mood stays good throughout the day, allowing brilliant future planning. Evening guests will interrupt your plans, but you'll spend beautiful time with your beloved companion.​

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.