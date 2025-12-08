Horoscope Today, 8 December 2025: Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

12 /12

Pisces

Find comfort in the company of children today—their innocence and joyful energy can ease your worries and calm your mind, whether they are your own or those of others. You may encounter some financial concerns, so consider seeking guidance from your father or a father figure you trust. A letter or message arriving by post is likely to bring uplifting news for the whole family. Be at your most understanding and patient with your partner, as their mood may be unpredictable. Professionally, you may find yourself in a strong position to negotiate important land deals or manage large teams in creative or entertainment-related projects. Remember to make time for friends; life feels richer when you stay connected, and isolation will only make challenges feel heavier. Stress from your spouse could affect your health, so try to maintain peace and balance at home. Remedy: Wearing blue-coloured clothes often can help encourage harmony in your love life. Lucky Colour: Bright Red. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.