Horoscope Today, 8 December 2025: Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Health will remain stable, though you may feel some mental strain. Those who invested money based on advice from someone they didn’t know well are likely to see gains today. Focus on excellence in both life and work. Your warm nature and willingness to help others will naturally create harmony at home. A simple smile can lift your partner’s mood. You will feel deeply satisfied after completing a long-pending project. Do not hesitate to share your views, as people will appreciate them. If you have been longing for your spouse’s affection, the day will bring that warmth. Remedy: Nurture white flowering plants at home for better health benefits. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Taurus
Do not lose heart when faced with a difficult situation. Just as salt gives flavour to food, a little sorrow helps you understand the worth of happiness. Attending a social event may help lift your spirits. Seek the blessings of your elders before stepping out today, as it will work in your favour. Friends will be supportive, though you should choose your words wisely. Avoid forming opinions about your partner based on what others say if you want your relationship to stay strong. Engage in creative tasks and make better use of your free time to avoid falling behind. Your plans may be disrupted by your spouse’s urgent commitments, but you will eventually see the positive side of it. Remedy: Store Gangajal or holy water in a tin container to attract prosperity. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.
Gemini
Some people may assume you are past the age of learning new things, but that is not true. Your sharp mind will help you pick up fresh skills with ease. Watch your expenses today and avoid unnecessary spending. Children will be helpful in completing household tasks. Your partner may delight you with a thoughtful surprise. Work will move faster as colleagues and seniors offer full support. You may receive valuable guidance from an elder or a spiritual figure. Expect a fulfilling day in your married life, marked by affection and good food. Remedy: Use silver plates and spoons to support better health and fitness. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.
Cancer
You will have enough time today to focus on improving your health and appearance. If you are involved in a money-related court case, the judgment is likely to come in your favour, bringing financial relief. The day will revolve around your children and family. Your partner may appear a little irritable, which could weigh on your mind. You will get chances to display your abilities, and your keen observation will help you stay ahead. After a period of misunderstandings, the evening will bring renewed warmth and affection from your spouse. Remedy: Worship a banana tree and light ghee lamps near it on Thursdays for a more fulfilling love life. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.
Leo
Your habit of doubting situations or people may lead to setbacks. Expenses could go up, but an increase in income will help you manage them. Your timely support may prevent someone from facing a difficult situation. If you feel misunderstood by your partner, spend some quality time together and express your feelings honestly. Focus on your work and avoid emotional disputes. Even with a packed schedule, you will manage to find time in the evening for something you enjoy. Your day with your spouse is likely to feel better than usual. Remedy: Keep a red glass bottle filled with water in sunlight and drink this water daily for improved health. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Virgo
Avoid pushing yourself too hard and make sure you get enough rest. Married individuals may find themselves spending significantly on their children’s education today. Your parents’ health will improve, and they will express their affection warmly. If you feel your partner is not understanding you, take time out to be with them and share your thoughts openly. Your sincerity at work will put you in a position to lead and progress. You may receive several interesting invitations today, along with a pleasant surprise. Your spouse will make the day feel especially meaningful. Remedy: Avoid non-vegetarian food for better health. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Libra
Stay patient—your steady efforts, paired with practical judgment, will pave the way for success. Married individuals should pay extra attention to their children’s well-being, as minor health issues may arise and could lead to unexpected expenses. Be mindful in conversations today; misunderstandings or heated exchanges may push you to say something you’ll later regret. Think before you speak. Avoid getting caught up in one-sided attraction, as it may bring unnecessary complications. Positive changes at work are likely to benefit you, and your quick response to challenges will earn you appreciation. However, a misunderstanding with your spouse could leave you feeling unsettled, so approach situations with clarity and compassion. Remedy: Donating black umbrellas and black shoes to those in need is believed to enhance financial stability. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.
Scorpio
Control your anger today—it may turn small issues into major conflicts and unsettle your family. True strength lies in keeping emotions in check, so let go of anger before it overwhelms you. If you run a business with close relatives, stay vigilant as financial setbacks are possible. A friend’s troubles may weigh on your mind, leaving you concerned. Be cautious, as hidden relationships or secret interactions could harm your reputation. Avoid taking your seniors lightly; showing respect will help you avoid unnecessary friction. Spending time with the younger members of your family—perhaps at a park or shopping mall—can bring joy and ease the day’s tension. However, a misunderstanding with your spouse may leave you upset, so approach situations with patience and sensitivity. Remedy: Recite ॐ शुक्राय नमः (Om Shukraaya Namaha) 11 times to support overall well-being. Lucky Colour: Dark Red. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.
Sagittarius
Your health remains strong today. Steer clear of long-term investments for now and instead spend some relaxing moments with a close friend. Try to avoid unnecessary arguments or fault-finding, as it may only create tension. Romance may feel a bit strained, with your partner appearing more demanding than usual. Still, the day brings promising gains at work, giving you a sense of accomplishment. You may plan to indulge in a favourite hobby during your free time, but an unexpected guest could interrupt those plans. On the brighter side, the work stress that has been affecting your married life for some time is likely to fade today, bringing relief and harmony. Remedy: Engage in charitable acts, such as setting up free water kiosks for the poor and needy, to invite good fortune and positivity into your family life. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Capricorn
A demanding work schedule may leave you feeling irritable today. If you have borrowed money, you might need to repay it now, which could strain your finances. Be cautious with your generosity, as those around you may try to take advantage of your kindness. Keep your emotions in check—acting impulsively could create complications in your love life. Some of you may find opportunities for part-time work, offering a helpful boost. You’ll also feel responsible toward those who rely on your support and may make meaningful commitments to them. Remember, marriage is about more than sharing a home; setting aside quality time with your partner is essential to nurture the bond. Remedy: Wear green-coloured clothes to attract positive energy. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Aquarius
Your quick decision-making will inspire progress today. To move closer to success, stay open to new ideas and adapt as circumstances change. This flexibility will broaden your perspective, sharpen your personality, and enrich your thinking. Financial conditions are set to improve later in the day, and a gift from a relative abroad may bring unexpected joy. Avoid giving in to unreasonable demands from your partner, and stay vigilant at work—someone competing with you may try to undermine your efforts. Despite having enough free time, you may struggle to find activities that truly satisfy you. High expectations from your spouse could also leave you feeling a bit disappointed. Remedy: Distribute yellow sweets such as laddoo or boondi in or around sacred places to support professional success. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.
Pisces
Find comfort in the company of children today—their innocence and joyful energy can ease your worries and calm your mind, whether they are your own or those of others. You may encounter some financial concerns, so consider seeking guidance from your father or a father figure you trust. A letter or message arriving by post is likely to bring uplifting news for the whole family. Be at your most understanding and patient with your partner, as their mood may be unpredictable. Professionally, you may find yourself in a strong position to negotiate important land deals or manage large teams in creative or entertainment-related projects. Remember to make time for friends; life feels richer when you stay connected, and isolation will only make challenges feel heavier. Stress from your spouse could affect your health, so try to maintain peace and balance at home. Remedy: Wearing blue-coloured clothes often can help encourage harmony in your love life. Lucky Colour: Bright Red. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.