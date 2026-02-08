Horoscope Today, 8 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Channel your high energy into productive pursuits today. Financially, you will remain strong, and the favourable alignment of planets and nakshatras may bring multiple opportunities to earn or enhance your income. An invitation to your child’s award function will fill you with pride and happiness, as you see your dreams taking shape through their achievements. However, your partner may feel upset by one of your habits and express annoyance, so patience and understanding will be important. At work, unfinished tasks from the past could draw criticism from seniors, requiring you to devote part of your free time to completing official responsibilities. Despite this, meaningful conversations with your partner will help you rediscover the depth of your love and emotional connection. Spending time by a riverbank or visiting a place of worship will bring mental calm and inner peace. Remedy: Offer a mixture of water, rice, and milk to the Moon to dispel negative thoughts and promote emotional balance. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 5.15 pm.
Taurus
If possible, avoid long journeys today, as your energy levels may be low and travel could leave you feeling even more drained. While people generally hesitate to lend money, extending financial help to someone in need will give you a sense of relief and inner satisfaction. Some individuals may try your patience—choose to ignore them and conserve your mental peace. A warm smile will brighten your lover’s day and strengthen your bond. You are likely to enjoy a relaxed day with plenty of free time, which you may happily spend watching movies or television programmes. Your spouse will be affectionate and energetic, adding warmth to the day. Family will take centre stage, and spending quality time with them will bring comfort and joy. Remedy: For improved health and positive energy, offer water to a Peepal tree and light a ghee lamp (diya). Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.
Gemini
Practising meditation and yoga today will bring both spiritual calm and physical vitality. Business prospects look extremely positive, with strong chances of significant profits and the opportunity to take your venture to new heights. You will also enjoy ample quality time with family members and friends, strengthening personal bonds. A thoughtful message or meaningful conversation with your beloved or spouse will lift your spirits and boost your confidence. Completing your work on time and heading home early will prove beneficial—it will refresh your mind and bring happiness to your family as well. Relationships are especially harmonious today, with emotional understanding flowing effortlessly between partners. There may be a family shopping trip on the cards, though it could leave you feeling slightly tired by the end of the day. Remedy: To maintain good health, wash a piece of copper or silver with milk and rice, bury the metal in the ground, and pour the milk and rice on a plant outside your home. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 8 am to 11 am.
Cancer
Expectant mothers should be especially cautious while walking on slippery surfaces, and it is advisable to avoid standing near anyone who is smoking, as it could negatively affect the unborn child. Financially, you are likely to earn well by opting for safe and conservative investments. This is a favourable day to draw positive attention effortlessly, without having to try too hard. There is a strong possibility of experiencing love at first sight, adding excitement to the day. A pleasure trip will prove enjoyable and refreshing. If you have been feeling burdened or unlucky for a long time, today may bring a sense of relief and blessings. Spending a holiday watching a good movie at a luxurious multiplex can turn out to be the perfect way to unwind. Remedy: To promote good health, engrave a Mangal (Mars) Yantra on a gold ring and wear it. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Leo
Today calls for relaxation and finding joy in the company of close friends and family. Travel may feel hectic and tiring for some, but it is likely to prove financially rewarding. You may also get opportunities to attend social gatherings, bringing you into contact with influential people. A surprise message could fill your heart with pleasant thoughts and sweet dreams. During your free time, you may enjoy watching a web series on your mobile. Your spouse is likely to shower you with special attention, strengthening your bond. You might also receive a long-awaited phone call from someone you have wanted to speak to for quite some time, reviving old memories and taking you back to cherished moments. Remedy: For financial stability, greet the rising Sun while chanting ॐ घृणि सूर्याय नमः (Om Ghrini Suryaya Namaha). Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 9.15 am to 11 am.
Virgo
Your health will remain excellent today. However, financial concerns could lead to some discord within the family. In such situations, think carefully before speaking and seek the advice of family members rather than reacting impulsively. Give priority to their needs and make an effort to share in both their joys and sorrows, helping them feel valued and cared for. Your love life is set to blossom beautifully today. A walk in the park may unexpectedly bring you face to face with someone from your past with whom you once had differences. Emotional intimacy will deepen, and love will feel most fulfilling when it is strengthened by a genuine emotional bond with your life partner. While spending extra time with family can sometimes lead to minor friction, try to remain patient and avoid unnecessary arguments today. Remedy: Share your food with elderly Brahmins to help improve your financial prospects. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 9.15 am to 11 am.
Libra
Cast aside the gloom that has been surrounding you and holding back your progress. Traders and businesspersons dealing with foreign countries should exercise caution today, as there are chances of financial loss—think carefully before making any major moves. Unexpected gifts or pleasant surprises from relatives and friends will lift your spirits. A pleasure trip is likely and will help rejuvenate your energy and passion. Your magnetic and outgoing personality will draw attention and place you in the spotlight. Your life partner will go the extra mile to make you feel truly happy today. You may feel a bit lazy during the first half of the day, but once you gather the courage to step out, you’ll find that you can accomplish much more than expected. Remedy: Donate red bangles and clothes to young girls to attract multiple financial benefits. Lucky Colour: Light Orange. Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3 pm.
Scorpio
Put your strong confidence to constructive use today. Even though the day may be hectic, you will still manage to regain your energy by the end of it. Financial gains are likely later in the day, as money lent earlier may be returned unexpectedly. Be mindful of your words—saying the wrong thing at the wrong time could hurt those you care about. You may feel the absence of true love today, but don’t lose heart. Time has a way of changing everything, including your romantic life. Stay away from people who only waste your time and drain your energy. If you make plans without consulting your spouse, it could invite an unfavourable reaction. On a positive note, a friend may step in and help you avoid a major problem today. Remedy: Include more yellow-coloured foods such as turmeric, saffron, and pumpkin in your diet to strengthen understanding and harmony between you and your beloved. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3.30 pm.
Sagittarius
Do not neglect your health today—especially avoid consuming liquor. Investing money in religious or spiritual activities can bring you mental peace and emotional stability. Support from family members will help take care of your needs and ease your responsibilities. You will find yourself perfectly in tune with your partner’s emotions today—a clear sign that love is deepening. Time moves swiftly, so use it wisely and make the most of every moment. You will also realise just how sweet and caring your life partner truly is. Your ability to respect everyone in a social setting helps you present yourself gracefully and maintain a positive image in front of others. Remedy: Grow and nurture white flowering plants at home to promote good health and positive energy. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.
Capricorn
Your health will remain stable despite a busy schedule, but don’t take life for granted—caring for your well-being is the true commitment you must honour. Unexpected money from an unknown source may come your way today, helping ease several financial worries. Children may test your patience and make the day feel demanding. Handle the situation with affection rather than pressure, and avoid unnecessary stress—remember, love only grows through love. You may find it difficult to keep certain promises today, which could leave your lover feeling upset. A chance encounter with someone from your past, with whom you once had differences, is also possible during a walk in the park. Married life may feel a bit suffocating due to a lack of comfort or understanding. An open and honest conversation can resolve much of this. If stress begins to affect your health, don’t ignore the signs—consult a doctor if needed without delay. Remedy: Serve physically challenged or differently abled individuals and offer them sesame-based savouries to promote happiness and harmony within the family. Lucky Colour: Pale Yellow. Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.
Aquarius
Your childlike side will come to the fore today, putting you in a cheerful and playful mood. Those running small-scale businesses may receive valuable advice from close ones, which could prove financially beneficial. Guests may fill your home, making the evening pleasant and lively. This is an ideal day to resolve a long-pending dispute—delaying it further may only complicate matters. Your willingness to help others will earn you respect and appreciation. However, unnecessary interference from others could affect your relationship with your spouse, so it’s best to set clear boundaries. Spending some time playing a musical instrument or engaging with music can uplift your spirits and add joy to the day. Remedy: Recite any mantra of Lord Shiva for a blissful love life. Worship of Lord Shiva helps reduce the malefic effects of Mars and brings harmony and positivity. Lucky Colour: Cream. Auspicious Time: 11.45 am to 2.25 pm.
Pisces
Your sense of humour will inspire someone today, helping them realise that happiness does not lie in material possessions but comes from within. Financial worries are likely to ease with the support of friends. It’s a favourable day to reconnect with old contacts and revive past relationships. Sharing a meal with your beloved in a candlelit setting will add warmth and romance to the day. The morning may feel a bit tiring, but as the day progresses, positive outcomes will start showing. By evening, you’ll be able to carve out some personal time and spend it meeting someone close to your heart. Your spouse will make you feel that heaven truly exists on earth. While it’s wise to maintain a safe distance from people you don’t know well, make an effort to nurture closer bonds with those who genuinely wish you well. Remedy: Feed a black dog wheat bread and milk to promote peaceful sleep and mental calm. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.