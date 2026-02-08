Horoscope Today, 8 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

8 /12

Scorpio

Put your strong confidence to constructive use today. Even though the day may be hectic, you will still manage to regain your energy by the end of it. Financial gains are likely later in the day, as money lent earlier may be returned unexpectedly. Be mindful of your words—saying the wrong thing at the wrong time could hurt those you care about. You may feel the absence of true love today, but don’t lose heart. Time has a way of changing everything, including your romantic life. Stay away from people who only waste your time and drain your energy. If you make plans without consulting your spouse, it could invite an unfavourable reaction. On a positive note, a friend may step in and help you avoid a major problem today. Remedy: Include more yellow-coloured foods such as turmeric, saffron, and pumpkin in your diet to strengthen understanding and harmony between you and your beloved. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3.30 pm.