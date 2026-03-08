Horoscope Today, 8 March 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
A slight discomfort may affect your mental peace today, but the support of a friend will help you resolve your worries. Listening to calming music could ease stress and help you relax. Those who have been spending money carelessly may now realize the value of saving, as an unexpected expense might arise. Be cautious of people who make big promises but fail to deliver—avoid relying on such individuals. There are strong chances of forming a new romantic connection, but it is wise not to share personal or confidential information too quickly. After finishing household responsibilities, homemakers of this zodiac sign may spend their free time watching a movie on TV or browsing on their phones. You and your spouse may enjoy a heartfelt and meaningful conversation today. Try not to delay tasks that you can complete now, as staying productive will benefit you. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm. Remedy: For better health and positive energy, offer black grams, black sesame seeds, and a coconut in flowing water.
Taurus
Your health is likely to improve as you spend joyful moments with others. However, do not take your well-being for granted, as neglecting it now could create problems later. Some businesspeople may receive financial gains today with the help of a close friend, which could help ease several of your worries. Try to engage in activities that allow you to meet people who share your interests and outlook. Your beloved may seek a deeper commitment, so be prepared for meaningful conversations about the future. You may end up spending your free time browsing on your phone or watching TV, but this could irritate your spouse if you do not give them enough attention. At the same time, the day holds good potential for romance with your partner. You might also feel stressed because those close to you may not fully understand your thoughts or perspective. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm. Remedy: To avoid unnecessary expenses over the weekend, offer red-colored sweets such as jalebi or imarti to monkeys.
Gemini
Pressure from seniors at work and disagreements at home may create stress today, which could affect your focus and productivity. However, those who have been facing financial difficulties for a long time may receive money from an unexpected source, helping to resolve several problems at once. Consider planning a short trip or picnic to a historical place with your family. It will bring a refreshing break for children and loved ones from their routine life. You may find it difficult to keep certain promises today, which could leave your partner feeling upset. By evening, you are likely to receive encouraging news from a distant place. Family interference might create some tension in your married life, but both you and your spouse will handle the situation wisely. Avoid oversleeping today, as it may leave you feeling low on energy. Stay active and engaged throughout the day to maintain your vitality. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm. Remedy: To help control unnecessary expenses over the weekend, offer red-colored sweets such as jalebi or imarti to monkeys.
Cancer
Engaging in charitable or donation-related activities today may bring you mental peace and inner satisfaction. However, try to control unnecessary spending, especially on entertainment or cosmetic improvements. It’s a great day to plan something fun and exciting with friends, which can lift your mood. Your love life may face some complications or misunderstandings today. Make thoughtful and cautious decisions, relying more on logic than emotions. You may also feel hurt by your spouse’s harsh or insensitive behavior, which could affect your mood. If you find yourself with free time and nothing important to do, consider visiting a public library or reading something meaningful to expand your knowledge and gain wisdom. Lucky Colour: Black. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm. Remedy: To bring more happiness and harmony to your love life, gift a silver ring to your partner.
Leo
Today promises moments of fun, relaxation, and recreation. Your creativity and innovative thinking may help you find new ways to earn some extra income. A social gathering or get-together with family members will lift everyone’s spirits and create a cheerful atmosphere. However, matters of the heart may bring some emotional discomfort today. Despite this, your willingness to help those in need will earn you appreciation and respect from others. Miscommunication might lead to some trouble, but you will be able to resolve it through calm discussion and understanding. You may face a challenging situation today that reminds you of the true value of supportive and trustworthy friends in life. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm. Remedy: Maintain honesty and good character. Avoid lying, causing trouble to others, or giving false statements—especially in legal matters. This will help strengthen and maintain healthy relationships.
Virgo
You may need to show great courage and inner strength today as you deal with certain emotional challenges. However, maintaining a positive and optimistic attitude will help you overcome these difficulties. Success today may come from investing your money wisely, especially by following the advice of experienced and innovative individuals. The health of an elderly person in the family might cause some concern. Your sincere and unconditional love has a powerful and creative energy that can bring positivity into your relationships. It may also be a tense day, as disagreements could arise with close associates or friends. Your spouse might remind you of your teenage days today, bringing back some mischievous and nostalgic memories that could lighten your mood. As the day progresses, you may set aside your worries and allow your creative side to flourish. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Auspicious Time: 12.15 pm to 1.30 pm. Remedy: To maintain happiness and harmony in the family, show respect and donate raw turmeric, five peepal leaves, about 1.25 kg of yellow pulses, saffron, a sunflower, and yellow clothes or fabric to a Brahmin.
Libra
Some family members may irritate you today due to their jealous behavior. However, it is important to stay calm and not lose your temper, as reacting impulsively could worsen the situation. Remember that certain circumstances must simply be accepted with patience. You may also realize the importance of controlling unnecessary expenses, as money truly helps only when it is saved wisely rather than spent extravagantly. The family atmosphere might remain somewhat tense, especially if your responsibilities toward loved ones have been neglected. In matters of love, you may feel particularly sensitive to your partner’s words or remarks. Try to keep your emotions in check and avoid reacting in a way that could escalate misunderstandings. During your free time, you may choose to relax by watching a web series or browsing content on your phone. Your spouse may not appear very supportive during challenging moments today, which could leave you feeling disappointed. However, a pleasant surprise may come your way as your father could bring you a special gift. Lucky Colour: Beige. Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm. Remedy: For better health and positive energy, engrave a Mangal (Mars) Yantra on a gold ring and wear it.
Scorpio
Your health is likely to remain stable even with a busy schedule. However, financial constraints could lead to tension within the family today. In such situations, think carefully before speaking and consider seeking advice or support from family members. Try to avoid a dominating attitude at home, as it may trigger unnecessary arguments and criticism. In matters of love, this may not be the best time to reveal personal feelings or secrets to your partner. Despite a hectic routine, you may find time to spend with your children. These moments will help you realize the value of family and the things you may have been missing in your busy life. Your spouse might display a less pleasant side today, which could affect your mood. By the end of the day, you will realize that your loved ones are your true source of happiness and emotional strength. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3.30 pm. Remedy: Keep a conch shell in your pooja room or altar and worship it daily to promote financial stability and prosperity.
Sagittarius
Keep yourself engaged in activities that help you stay calm and composed. A friend might approach you today asking for a large loan; while helping is noble, it could strain your own finances, so think carefully before deciding. An unexpected message from a distant relative may bring joy and excitement to the whole family. Romantic gestures may not receive the response you expect today. Businesspersons may feel inclined to spend more time with their loved ones rather than staying at work, which will strengthen family harmony. During a light-hearted conversation with your partner, an old issue could suddenly resurface and turn into an argument. Meeting an old friend after a long time may also remind you how quickly time passes. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am. Remedy: For better financial stability, turn off the gas burner at night after pouring a little milk on it.
Capricorn
Open your mind to positive emotions such as love, hope, faith, sympathy, optimism, and loyalty. When these feelings guide your thoughts, you naturally begin to respond to situations with a more positive outlook. Influential individuals may be willing to support or finance ideas that reflect quality and uniqueness. Your talent for impressing others could bring rewarding opportunities today. A small romantic gesture, like placing flowers by your window, can help express your affection. Even with a busy schedule, you will manage to complete important tasks and try to set aside some personal time, although you may not be able to use it exactly as you planned. Today may also remind you that the promises made during marriage were sincere, making you realize how truly special your spouse is. Heavy workloads could lead to mental stress, but taking some time to meditate in the evening will help refresh your mind and restore your energy. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm. Remedy: Practice Surya Namaskar to remain active and refreshed throughout the day.
Aquarius
Avoid high-calorie foods today to maintain your health and stay in good shape. Your financial situation is likely to improve, bringing a sense of relief. Consider taking a meaningful risk for the well-being of your family—do not let fear hold you back, as missed opportunities may not return. Today, it may feel as if everything else—time, work, money, friends, and relatives—takes a backseat while you and your partner focus entirely on each other. However, some things may not progress exactly the way you expect. If you and your spouse have been feeling a bit low lately, today could bring moments of fun and laughter together. Your energetic and enthusiastic approach at work is also likely to leave a positive impression on your colleagues. Lucky Colour: Pale Pink. Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.45 pm. Remedy: Feed food and fodder to cows with black-and-white spots to promote good health.
Pisces
Friends may introduce you to someone special today who could leave a strong and lasting impact on your thinking. There are chances of financial gain, but your aggressive or impulsive approach might prevent you from earning as much as expected. Your spouse and children will offer extra love, warmth, and care, strengthening family bonds. The connection you share with your partner will remain strong and unbreakable. It is also a favorable time to test new ideas and put creative plans into action. Your married life is likely to bring joy, pleasure, and happiness today. You may also plan to go out for lunch or dinner with family or friends at a unique or exotic restaurant—though it might turn out to be a little expensive. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm. Remedy: To improve financial stability, try to avoid feelings of envy and jealousy.