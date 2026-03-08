Horoscope Today, 8 March 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

7 /12

Libra

Some family members may irritate you today due to their jealous behavior. However, it is important to stay calm and not lose your temper, as reacting impulsively could worsen the situation. Remember that certain circumstances must simply be accepted with patience. You may also realize the importance of controlling unnecessary expenses, as money truly helps only when it is saved wisely rather than spent extravagantly. The family atmosphere might remain somewhat tense, especially if your responsibilities toward loved ones have been neglected. In matters of love, you may feel particularly sensitive to your partner’s words or remarks. Try to keep your emotions in check and avoid reacting in a way that could escalate misunderstandings. During your free time, you may choose to relax by watching a web series or browsing content on your phone. Your spouse may not appear very supportive during challenging moments today, which could leave you feeling disappointed. However, a pleasant surprise may come your way as your father could bring you a special gift. Lucky Colour: Beige. Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm. Remedy: For better health and positive energy, engrave a Mangal (Mars) Yantra on a gold ring and wear it.