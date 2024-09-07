Aries: Pressure from superiors at work and tension at home might cause some stress, affecting your concentration. However, if you play your cards right, you could earn some extra money today. A relaxing evening at the movies or a dinner with your spouse will lift your spirits. Romance may not go as planned, and even thoughtful gifts may not have the desired effect today. Completing your tasks on time and heading home early will be beneficial, bringing happiness to your family and leaving you feeling refreshed. If your spouse disrupts a plan or project, stay patient. Take some time to hone your photography skills—you'll cherish the moments you capture today. Remedy: To enhance your love life with positivity and energy, consider serving and feeding black cows.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Taurus: Recent events may leave your mind unsettled. Meditation and yoga will be beneficial for both your spiritual and physical well-being. Today, you might receive help from your brother or sister, leading to some unexpected benefits. If you receive an invitation to a new place, graciously accept it. Romance will be thrilling—reach out to the one you love and make the most of the day. You'll have plenty of time for yourself today, which you can use to fulfill personal desires, read a book, or enjoy your favorite music. Your spouse will rekindle the early days of your love and romance. However, your family members may not take you seriously today, which could provoke your anger. Remedy: Seek blessings from your father or a father-like figure to avoid conflicts with your boss.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Gemini: Engaging in some sporting activity today will help you maintain your physical fitness. Your plan to save money for yourself is likely to succeed, as you'll be able to set aside a good amount. Although the day will be generally beneficial, someone you trust may disappoint you. The thought of reuniting with an old friend might make your heart race with excitement. Time moves quickly, so it's important to use it wisely and make the most of every moment. Your parents might bless your spouse with something wonderful today, which will bring added joy to your married life. If you feel that much of the day has been unproductive, consider planning your time more effectively. Remedy: Worship Goddess Saraswati to help control your anger.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Cancer: Sharing happiness with others can significantly boost your health. New opportunities to make money will be promising. Before making changes to your home, ensure you have the approval of those involved. Romance may not go as planned today, and even thoughtful gifts might not have the desired effect. However, your magnetic and outgoing personality will win hearts. You might see a tougher side of your spouse today, which could leave you feeling a bit uneasy. After a long time, you'll finally get the rest you need, leaving you relaxed and rejuvenated. Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva, Lord Bhairav, and Lord Hanuman to maintain happiness within your family.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Leo: Friends may introduce you to someone special who will have a significant impact on your thinking. Business profits are likely to bring joy to many traders and entrepreneurs today. You'll be in a celebratory mood, eager to spend money on family and friends. Be careful not to use emotional manipulation on your partner. In your free time today, you'll finally tackle tasks you've been planning but haven't yet completed. Your spouse might intentionally hurt your feelings today, which could leave you upset for a while. The stars suggest a fun evening with friends, but remember to keep things in moderation. Remedy: Wearing a pure silver bangle can enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 11.15 am to 12.30 pm.

Virgo: You may find relief from a prolonged illness today. An unexpected guest might visit your home, but their presence could bring you financial luck. It's an auspicious time for considering a matrimonial alliance. Love may transport you to a new world, even while you're standing still. Today is perfect for a romantic getaway. Avoid associating with people who could harm your reputation. Even if the world feels chaotic, you'll find comfort in the embrace of your life partner. Your calm demeanor will help you create a positive atmosphere at home. Remedy: Feed jaggery (gur) to cows to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.15 pm.

Libra: Take some time to relax in the evening. Financially, today may be a mixed bag. You can achieve monetary gains if you work really hard. Consider taking a break from your routine and spending time with friends. Be cautious, as falling in love might feel like a mistake today. You'll likely prefer to spend your day in a peaceful place, away from relatives. A disagreement with your spouse over grocery shopping could arise. Even if a religious ceremony or event takes place at your home, you may still find yourself worried about something. Remedy: Use a gold or copper spoon while eating on a holiday to experience a touch of luxury.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm.

Scorpio: Don't waste your energy on overthinking the impossible; instead, focus it in the right direction. Financial issues may be resolved today, leading to monetary gains. A friend's troubles might leave you feeling worried and upset. Your partner could be hurt by something you said—acknowledge your mistake and make amends before they become upset. Travel will be both enjoyable and highly beneficial today. You'll feel that your partner's love helps you forget life's challenges. Pay no attention to the words of those who don't matter in your life. Remedy: For a blissful family life, engrave a Shukra Yantra on a piece of silver.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Sagittarius: Starting your day with yoga and meditation will be beneficial, helping you maintain your energy levels throughout the day. Be sure to seek the blessings of your elders before leaving the house today, as it will bring you good fortune. Your evening may be occupied by visiting guests. Don't be discouraged by failures—they are a natural and beautiful part of life. You might plan to leave the office early today and enjoy a movie or a park outing with your family. Your spouse may not be very supportive in difficult situations today. Oversleeping could leave you feeling drained, so try to stay active throughout the day. Remedy: Improve mutual understanding with your partner by wearing a Rudraksha in a copper chain.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 7.15 pm.

Capricorn: Your health can thrive by spreading happiness to others. Investing in antiques and jewelry will bring you gains and prosperity. Unfortunately, your friends might disappoint you when you need them most. You may need to let go of your beloved as you face certain realities. To truly enjoy life, make time to connect with your friends. Isolation and disconnection from society won't help you when you need support. If you allow others more control over you than your partner, it could lead to tension in your relationship. The bright morning sun will rejuvenate you both inside and out today. Remedy: For peace and happiness in your family, make sure to respect and love your mother.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Your swift actions will serve as a source of motivation. To achieve success, adapt your ideas over time. This will broaden your perspective, expand your horizons, enhance your personality, and enrich your mind. Financial concerns should ease as you receive support from your parents. You might struggle with controlling your emotions, but avoid nagging those around you to prevent isolation. Expect an exciting day of romance—plan something special for the evening and make it as romantic as possible. Someone from your past may reach out, making the day even more memorable. You'll likely enjoy a wonderful time with your spouse and realize that your loved ones are your constant source of happiness and joy. Remedy: To strengthen family bonds, feed green fodder to cows.

Lucky Colour: Pale Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.45 pm.

Pisces: Try to leave the office early and engage in activities you truly enjoy. If you’re a student considering studying abroad, financial issues at home may cause you stress today. Spend your free time enjoying the company of children, even if it requires extra effort. Neglecting your sweetheart could lead to tense moments at home. While travel may be rewarding, it could also be costly. Your spouse might hurt you intentionally, which could leave you feeling upset for a while. Make sure you have all the necessary details before delegating tasks to others. Remedy: To strengthen love relationships, offer a bowl of milk to puppies or dogs.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.