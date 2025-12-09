Horoscope Today, 9 December 2025: Know Astrological Prediction, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time

Aries
You will find enough time today to focus on improving your health and appearance. An unexpected gain of money will help you clear pending bills and meet urgent expenses. Spending time with your grandchildren will bring you great joy. Minor issues may crop up at home, so avoid pointing out small faults in your partner. You may find yourself handling important property deals and coordinating people involved in entertainment-related work. You will think of spending your free time on a hobby you enjoy, but an uninvited guest may disrupt those plans. Your spouse may remain occupied with friends, which could leave you feeling a bit disappointed. Remedy: Donate leather shoes to someone in need for better harmony in your love life. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Taurus
You will stay energetic and alert throughout the day, and your health will offer full support. A fresh inflow of money may ease several financial concerns. A visit to a religious place or to a relative appears likely. Set aside unnecessary worries and enjoy quality time with your partner. Avoid being overly forceful at work, as it could lead to tension. Try to understand others’ needs before making decisions. You may come across an old item at home that lifts your mood and keeps you busy cleaning it. Today will also remind you that marriage is not just about physical closeness because you will experience the depth of true love. Remedy: For a prosperous career, offer water to a sacred peepal tree and light a lamp near its roots in the evening. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.
Gemini
Celebrating a recent achievement will bring you immense joy, and sharing the moment with friends will make it even more enjoyable. Avoid making long-term investments for now and instead spend some refreshing time with a close friend. Stepping into your wife's personal matters may upset her, so seek her consent before offering suggestions to prevent any friction. Love will blur the line between dreams and reality today. If you are thinking about entering a new business partnership, make sure you gather all necessary information before committing. You will be brimming with good ideas, and the activities you choose are likely to bring results that exceed your expectations. Your married life will feel especially pleasant today, so plan a special evening for your spouse. Remedy: Wrap two handfuls of lentils in a red cloth and donate them to someone in need. This is believed to enhance happiness within the family. Lucky Colour: Grey. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Cancer
Work on maintaining a calm and balanced attitude to overcome negative feelings, as they can harm you more deeply than you realise. Avoid impulsive travel or spending because you may regret it later. Tension may arise at home if you do not give enough time to your family. You may miss a close friend and be reminded of their presence even when they are not around. Your hard work and sincere efforts are likely to bring positive outcomes. Today, you will not be bothered by others’ opinions and may prefer to spend your free time alone, enjoying some peaceful moments. You will also feel fortunate about your marriage. Remedy: Feed fish with balls made of barley flour to promote prosperity and happiness in the family. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Leo
Today is a favourable day to pursue religious or spiritual activities. Influential people may be willing to support any project that carries distinct merit. Your children’s achievements will make you feel proud. Love will uplift your spirits and strengthen your emotional bond. Work will progress smoothly as colleagues and seniors offer full support. A family member may strongly request your time today. You will agree, but it may take up more hours than expected. With a bit of effort, this could turn out to be one of the most memorable days of your married life. Remedy: Fix copper nails at the four corners of your bed for better health. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.
Virgo
Slow down and reassess your ambitions so you can truly enjoy life. Practising yoga can help you stay balanced physically, mentally, and spiritually, which will also improve your temperament. You will realise today that money serves you better when you avoid unnecessary spending. Time spent with friends will be enjoyable, though you should be cautious while driving. Your love life will be especially delightful, so cherish the moments. At work, handle situations with care, patience, and sound judgment. Any travel plans may be delayed because of sudden changes in your schedule. Today, you will feel the joy of being with your soulmate and appreciate your spouse even more. Remedy: Recite ॐ नमो भगवते वासुदेवाय either 28 or 108 times for better results in your professional life. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.
Libra
Libra: Your mind will stay open to positivity today. Take time to look deeper into the investment opportunity that has caught your attention, and seek advice from trusted experts before making any commitments. A visit from guests is likely to brighten your home and bring warmth to your day. Romance may slow down for now, as your partner could be more demanding than usual. However, your colleagues will show better understanding and cooperation, making your workload easier to handle. Try to finish your tasks on time—someone at home is waiting for your attention and care. Be prepared for a small inconvenience if your domestic help takes the day off, as it may lead to minor stress with your life partner. Remedy: Walk barefoot on green grass to enhance your financial well-being. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 3 pm.
Scorpio
Keep a close watch on your diet today and avoid overeating. Travel may feel hectic and tiring for some, but it is likely to bring financial gains. It’s also a favourable day for handling domestic matters and completing long-pending household tasks. Your love life shines brightly—expect warmth, affection, and deeper connection with your partner. You’ll also find opportunities to showcase your talents, so make the most of them. Take some time to reflect on your shortcomings and work on self-improvement; it will benefit you in the long run. Intimacy with your life partner will feel especially meaningful when emotions and understanding flow naturally between you. Remedy: Offer help to someone in need, and share your time, energy, and wisdom. This positive karma will support steady improvement in your financial situation. Lucky Colour: Dark Red. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.
Sagittarius
You may experience occasional fatigue or minor health issues today, so make sure to get complete rest and give your nervous system the care it needs. Your plan to save money is likely to succeed, as today offers a good opportunity to put aside funds wisely. Spending the evening with friends will bring joy and may even inspire some exciting holiday plans. Small gestures of kindness and affection will make the day feel truly special. At some point, you might feel a dip in creativity or struggle with decision-making, but this phase will pass. Someone from your past may reach out, turning the day into a memorable one. You and your spouse may also receive wonderful and uplifting news. Remedy: For better health, wash a copper or silver item with milk and rice, bury it in the ground, and pour the milk and rice over a plant outside your home. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 5.45 pm.
Capricorn
Your long-cherished dream is likely to come true today, but try to stay balanced—excessive excitement may bring its own challenges. Those with pending loans might face some difficulty in repayment, so manage your finances carefully. Things look harmonious on the family front, and you can expect complete support for your plans. In matters of love, avoid being too assertive and let things unfold naturally. Today offers a valuable chance to connect with experienced individuals—listen closely and learn from their insights. The day may start on a tiring note, but it gradually improves, bringing positive outcomes your way. By evening, you’ll find time for yourself, possibly reconnecting with someone close. However, your spouse may be deeply occupied with work, which could leave you feeling a bit disappointed. Remedy: Strengthen your bond by gifting your partner something made of steel or iron. Lucky Colour: Black. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Aquarius
You may experience persistent neck or back pain today—don’t overlook it, especially if it comes with general fatigue. Ample rest will be essential for your well-being. Your expenses may increase, so creating a smart budget will help you manage financial challenges more effectively. Family responsibilities could feel heavier than usual, adding some mental strain. On the brighter side, romance is in the air, and your heart may feel especially warm and receptive. Professionally, this is a great time to build connections abroad and expand your network. Spending time with younger family members—perhaps at a park or a shopping mall—will bring joy and relaxation. By the end of the day, you and your spouse may receive wonderful news that lifts your spirits. Remedy: Drink water from a silver vessel to support good health. Lucky Colour: Cream. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.
Pisces
Your strong intellectual abilities will help you overcome current challenges, and maintaining a positive mindset will be key to navigating them successfully. Today, you may realise that past investments are turning out to be profitable, bringing a pleasant sense of relief. Unexpected good news from your children will brighten your day. Matters of the heart may weigh heavily on your mind, leaving you a bit restless. At work, your energy levels might dip due to family-related concerns, so pace yourself. If you’re in business, stay alert—your partners may not have your best interests at heart. Despite a busy routine, you’ll find time to step out with your spouse, which will feel refreshing. However, minor disagreements may arise, especially if you make plans without discussing them first. Remedy: Keep a small piece of black-and-white cloth in your pocket or wallet to support success in your career. Lucky Colour: Grey. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 1 pm.