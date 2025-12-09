Horoscope Today, 9 December 2025: Know Astrological Prediction, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time

3 /12

Gemini

Celebrating a recent achievement will bring you immense joy, and sharing the moment with friends will make it even more enjoyable. Avoid making long-term investments for now and instead spend some refreshing time with a close friend. Stepping into your wife's personal matters may upset her, so seek her consent before offering suggestions to prevent any friction. Love will blur the line between dreams and reality today. If you are thinking about entering a new business partnership, make sure you gather all necessary information before committing. You will be brimming with good ideas, and the activities you choose are likely to bring results that exceed your expectations. Your married life will feel especially pleasant today, so plan a special evening for your spouse. Remedy: Wrap two handfuls of lentils in a red cloth and donate them to someone in need. This is believed to enhance happiness within the family. Lucky Colour: Grey. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.