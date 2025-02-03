Horoscope Today, 9 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for 12 Zodiac Signs

5 /12

Leo

This is a very favourable day to give up the habit of drinking. You should understand that alcohol seriously harms health and reduces work efficiency. Financial gains are likely through commissions, dividends, or royalties. Interfering in your wife’s personal matters may lead to anger, so it is better to take her consent and avoid unnecessary arguments. Emotional sensitivity may be high today, and you may strongly miss the company of someone close to your heart. Artists and working women are likely to have a productive and rewarding day. In your free time, you may think of starting something new and get so involved in it that other matters may be ignored. Work pressure had been affecting your married life for a long time, but today misunderstandings are likely to clear and harmony will return. Lucky colour: Yellow Auspicious time: 10:00 am to 11:30 am Remedy: To strengthen family relationships, gift yellow or saffron-coloured clothes to your Guru, teachers, or saintly persons.