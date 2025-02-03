Horoscope Today, 9 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for 12 Zodiac Signs

Aries
Keep a check on your weight and avoid overeating today. Guidance from your father may help you take the right decisions at work. Your pleasant nature and confidence will help you make a few new friends. Love life looks positive and exciting, so connect with your partner and enjoy the day. Your self-belief is increasing and progress is visible. You may prefer to stay away from relatives and spend some quiet time at a peaceful place. There are chances of receiving good news related to your spouse. Lucky colour: Blue Auspicious time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm Remedy: To remain happy and healthy, feed fried snacks like pakoda to crows, which are associated with Saturn.
Taurus
Avoid interfering in your wife’s personal matters today, as it may lead to misunderstandings or anger. It is wiser to mind your own work and keep interference to a minimum. Even though money may be spent easily, luck will ensure a steady flow of income. Supportive advice from family members will help reduce mental stress. Love will feel fresh and joyful today, bringing a romantic mood and emotional warmth. A positive atmosphere and affection will also be felt at the workplace. People of this zodiac sign may find peace by reading spiritual books in their free time, which can help resolve ongoing worries. Overall, the day promises happiness and harmony with your spouse. Lucky colour: Green Auspicious time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: For better health, fix copper rivets on the four legs of your bed.
Gemini
It is time to overcome your fears, as they not only affect your mental peace but also weaken your physical strength and overall well-being. Your financial situation is set to improve with the recovery of pending payments. You will enjoy a happy and relaxed time with family and friends. Express your feelings by placing flowers at your window to spread positivity. Support from a senior may help you get a promotion or finally complete a long-pending task. You are likely to have plenty of free time today and may spend it watching movies or television shows. Your spouse is expected to give you special care and attention, making the day more pleasant. Lucky colour: Yellow Auspicious time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: To stay happy and healthy, feed fried snacks like pakoda to crows, which are ruled by Saturn.
Cancer
Those going out for fun and relaxation will enjoy a day full of pleasure and entertainment. Employed people may feel the need for stable savings, but past unnecessary expenses could create some shortage of funds. Spending time in social activities with family will keep everyone happy and relaxed. Love will feel pure, calm, and meaningful today. Focus on your goals silently and avoid sharing your plans until you achieve success. Any travel plans may get delayed due to sudden changes in your schedule. Overall, the day has the potential to become one of the most memorable days of your married life. Lucky colour: Pink Auspicious time: 9:45 am to 11:15 am Remedy: To strengthen your financial condition, show respect and offer help to young girls and noble women.
Leo
This is a very favourable day to give up the habit of drinking. You should understand that alcohol seriously harms health and reduces work efficiency. Financial gains are likely through commissions, dividends, or royalties. Interfering in your wife’s personal matters may lead to anger, so it is better to take her consent and avoid unnecessary arguments. Emotional sensitivity may be high today, and you may strongly miss the company of someone close to your heart. Artists and working women are likely to have a productive and rewarding day. In your free time, you may think of starting something new and get so involved in it that other matters may be ignored. Work pressure had been affecting your married life for a long time, but today misunderstandings are likely to clear and harmony will return. Lucky colour: Yellow Auspicious time: 10:00 am to 11:30 am Remedy: To strengthen family relationships, gift yellow or saffron-coloured clothes to your Guru, teachers, or saintly persons.
Virgo
Go for a long walk today to stay fit and improve your overall health. Those who have been spending money carelessly should start controlling expenses and focus on saving from now on. Spending quality time with family through social activities will create a relaxed and cheerful atmosphere at home. Be cautious in love matters, as your partner may use sweet words to seek attention or reassurance. At the workplace, things are likely to move in your favour and bring positive results. People of this zodiac sign should take some time out for themselves, as too much work can cause mental stress. You may realise today that married life is not just about compromises, but one of the most rewarding parts of your life. Lucky colour: Sky Blue Auspicious time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Consuming foods with high liquid content will help improve your health.
Libra
Your hope will blossom like a rare, fragrant flower, filling you with quiet confidence and optimism. Financially, gains are indicated, though rising expenses may keep you alert. Someone at home may feel upset if household responsibilities are neglected, so a little care and involvement will go a long way. Make sure to express your feelings to your beloved today—delays may lead to missed moments. Positive changes at work will work in your favour. As you become more aware of how precious time is, you may feel drawn toward solitude, and spending some time alone will prove refreshing and beneficial. You are likely to spend generously with your spouse today, but the joy and memories created will be truly worth it. Remedy: For harmony in family life, remove and discard old or torn books from your home. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.30 pm.
Scorpio
Maintain your patience—steady effort combined with common sense and understanding will surely lead you to success. Unexpected financial gains from an unknown source may ease many of your money-related concerns. Time spent with relatives will prove beneficial and reassuring. Romance, however, may feel lacklustre today, and even thoughtful gifts may fail to create the desired impact. Avoid entering into joint ventures, as partners could try to take undue advantage of you. You may choose to spend time with a friend, but it would be wise to stay away from alcohol, as it will only drain your time and energy. Your spouse’s behaviour might create some tension that could spill over into your professional relationships. Remedy: Feeding spinach to cows can greatly help in improving your love life. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.
Sagittarius
Avoid alcohol today, as it could disturb your sleep and deprive you of proper rest. Money may be needed at any time, so plan your finances wisely and begin saving as much as you can. Children may look to you for help with their school projects, and your support will mean a lot to them. If you are planning to spend some pleasant moments with your beloved, pay attention to your attire—carelessness in this regard could cause irritation. The day is favourable for putting new plans and ventures into action. You are also likely to find ample time for yourself; use it to fulfil personal interests, read a book, or enjoy your favourite music. A minor disagreement with your spouse may arise if you forget to share something important today. Remedy: To maintain good health, tie a black and white thread on the toes of both feet. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.
Capricorn
Nature has endowed you with exceptional confidence and sharp intellect—make the most of these strengths. Long-pending arrears and dues are likely to be recovered at last. Someone may attempt to cause you harm, and with strong forces working against you, it would be wise to avoid actions that could lead to confrontation. If matters ever need to be settled, do so with dignity and restraint. You may find yourself mesmerised by the beauty of nature today. Through hard work and patience, you will steadily move closer to your goals. Your free time can be pleasantly spent interacting with the younger members of the family. By the end of the day, the love and support of your spouse will help you forget past struggles and worries. Remedy: To maintain harmony and happiness in family life, worship Lord Shiva, Lord Bhairav, and Lord Hanuman. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.
Aquarius
Involve yourself in sports or physical activity, as it is the secret to lasting youth and vitality. Refrain from consuming alcohol or any intoxicating substances today, as carelessness could lead to the loss of personal belongings. News of a family secret may come as a surprise. When spending time with your beloved, be natural and true to yourself in both appearance and behaviour. Through hard work and patience, you will steadily achieve your goals. Students of this zodiac sign may find it difficult to focus on studies today and could end up wasting valuable time with friends. Overall, the day feels like the springtime of your life—filled with romance, warmth, and special moments shared with your better half. Remedy: To improve financial conditions, place reeds over windows and doors. Lucky Colour: Golden. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.
Pisces
Friends may introduce you to someone special who will leave a lasting impression and strongly influence your thoughts. Well-established and reputed businesspeople of this zodiac sign should handle investments with extra caution today. Children are likely to spend more time engaged in sports and outdoor activities. Personal relationships may remain delicate and require careful handling. Your ability to learn and absorb new things will be especially strong. You may feel drawn toward activities you loved during your childhood, bringing a sense of nostalgia and joy. However, interference from others could create strain in your relationship with your spouse. Remedy: To enhance love and harmony, keep red flowers in a copper vase. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.