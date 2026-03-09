Horoscope Today, 9 March 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

5 /12

Try to eliminate negative thoughts before they affect your mental well-being. Engaging in charity or donation work today can help bring inner peace and satisfaction. Those who had borrowed money from a relative may need to repay it today under any circumstances, so be prepared for that responsibility. Children may cause some disappointment due to their lack of interest in studies or school activities. In personal relationships, harsh words from your beloved might disturb your mood. It is better to stay calm and avoid reacting emotionally. On the professional front, the day is favourable for putting new ideas, projects, and plans into action. You may also spend some enjoyable time with younger family members by visiting a park or a shopping mall. However, there may be moments when you feel that your life partner is giving less attention to your family members compared to their own relatives, especially during times of need. Lucky Colour: Copper Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm Remedy: Store water in a copper vessel, or in copper and gold if possible, and drink from it to promote peace and harmony in family life.