Horoscope Today, 9 March 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Focus your thoughts and energy on turning your goals into reality instead of merely imagining them. The main issue so far has been wishing for things without making an effort. Today, you may face some financial concerns. Seeking advice from your father or a fatherly figure you respect could help you handle the situation wisely. Guidance from family members is likely to prove beneficial and may even bring some gains. Try to keep worries aside and enjoy the company of your romantic partner. If your partner does not keep a promise, avoid reacting emotionally. Sit together and discuss the matter calmly to clear misunderstandings. As you realize how precious time is, you may feel the urge to spend some moments alone and reflect. A little solitude can be refreshing and helpful today. Overall, the day could turn out to be one of the most memorable days of your married life. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm Remedy: Distribute sweets or snacks made from ground yellow chana dal among needy people to promote good health and positive energy.
Taurus
Your confidence and energy will remain high today, helping you handle tasks with ease. A sudden inflow of money may help you clear pending bills and meet immediate expenses. However, the atmosphere at home may not remain completely smooth, so try to stay calm and patient while dealing with family matters. Love will bring joyful moments today as your dreams and reality seem to blend together. If you decide to take a day off from work, do not worry about responsibilities. Things are likely to run smoothly in your absence, and even if a problem arises, you will be able to resolve it quickly once you return. The day also encourages self-reflection. Take some time for yourself and think about your shortcomings. This will help bring positive changes to your personality. Your life partner may show extra care and affection toward you today. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 11:15 am to 12:45 pm Remedy: Offer radish placed on a bronze plate at a temple or give it to beggars sitting near the temple to maintain harmony and balance in the family.
Gemini
Your anxiety is likely to fade as you take control of the situation. You may realize that many worries are as fragile as a soap bubble and disappear once you face them with courage. For success today, it will be wise to invest or manage money based on the advice of experienced and innovative people. Their guidance could prove beneficial. An unexpected piece of news from a distant relative may bring happiness and brighten your mood. You may also feel hesitant about crossing certain social boundaries today. Traders and businesspersons are likely to benefit as demand for their work or products increases. At the same time, stay away from people who tend to waste your valuable time. There may be some tension with your spouse, which could leave you feeling disturbed. Try to remain calm and handle the situation with patience to maintain harmony. Lucky Colour: Silver Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm Remedy: Wearing a pure silver bangle may help improve harmony and positivity in your love life.
Cancer
One of your cherished dreams may come true today, bringing a sense of happiness and satisfaction. However, try to keep your excitement under control, as excessive enthusiasm might lead to small problems. Financial matters are likely to improve as the day progresses, offering some relief. For some people, the arrival of a new member in the family may create a joyful atmosphere and become a reason for celebration. In matters of love, you may feel assured that your partner truly cares for you and will stand by you through life. Relatives may also come forward with new ideas or proposals that could support your growth and prosperity. Travel plans may prove beneficial, though they could be slightly expensive. Married couples may experience moments of closeness and warmth, making the day special in their relationship. Lucky Colour: Saffron Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm to 3:45 pm Remedy: Distribute saffron-coloured sweet pudding among poor and needy people to strengthen love and harmony in relationships.
Leo
Try to eliminate negative thoughts before they affect your mental well-being. Engaging in charity or donation work today can help bring inner peace and satisfaction. Those who had borrowed money from a relative may need to repay it today under any circumstances, so be prepared for that responsibility. Children may cause some disappointment due to their lack of interest in studies or school activities. In personal relationships, harsh words from your beloved might disturb your mood. It is better to stay calm and avoid reacting emotionally. On the professional front, the day is favourable for putting new ideas, projects, and plans into action. You may also spend some enjoyable time with younger family members by visiting a park or a shopping mall. However, there may be moments when you feel that your life partner is giving less attention to your family members compared to their own relatives, especially during times of need. Lucky Colour: Copper Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm Remedy: Store water in a copper vessel, or in copper and gold if possible, and drink from it to promote peace and harmony in family life.
Virgo
Some people may feel that you are too old to learn something new, but that belief is far from true. Your sharp and active mind will help you grasp new ideas easily. There may also be a strong desire within you to earn quick money today, which could motivate you to look for new opportunities. Unexpected good news later in the day may bring happiness and excitement to the entire family. In matters of love, you will feel surrounded by affection and warmth from your partner, making the day pleasant and memorable. At the workplace, a positive change may occur that works in your favour. Students of this zodiac sign may choose to relax by watching a movie on a laptop or television today. After a long time, you may also receive a warm and comforting hug from your spouse, which will make the day even more special. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Remedy: Keep a green coloured glass bottle filled with water in sunlight and later mix this water with your bathing water to promote good health and a disease-free life.
Libra
Reconnecting with an old friend will lift your mood and bring a sense of warmth to your day. Although you may encounter some financial challenges, your practical thinking and good judgment can help you manage the situation and potentially turn a setback into an advantage. The cheerful attitude of family members will create a pleasant and lively environment at home. Today, you will realize how deep and genuine your partner’s love truly is. Those involved in foreign trade are likely to see favorable outcomes, while working professionals of this zodiac sign will have the opportunity to showcase their abilities and make the most of their talents at the workplace. You may feel inspired to try something new during your free time. However, you could become so absorbed in this activity that other responsibilities may temporarily take a back seat. Your married life is set to feel especially joyful and vibrant today. Lucky Colour: Beige. Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm. Remedy: Donating black umbrellas and black shoes to people in need may help bring positive changes to your financial situation.
Scorpio
Your spouse’s cheerful mood will add warmth and positivity to your day. If you are searching for ways to earn a little extra income, consider investing in reliable and secure financial plans. Your brother may prove to be more supportive of your needs than you had expected. However, it would be wise to keep your romantic thoughts private rather than expressing them openly. A change in your professional path could prove beneficial. You may consider leaving your current role and exploring a different field, such as marketing, which may suit your skills and interests better. After returning from work today, you might spend time engaging in your favorite hobbies, helping you relax and regain a sense of calm. During a lighthearted conversation with your partner, an old issue could unexpectedly resurface. What begins as humor may gradually turn into a disagreement if not handled carefully. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3.30 pm. Remedy: Chant “ॐ ऐं ह्रीं श्रीं शनैश्चराय नमः” (Om Aym, Hreem, Shreem Shanaisharaaya Namaha) 11 times, twice a day, to help strengthen intimacy and harmony in your relationship.
Sagittarius
A surge of energy and enthusiasm will keep you motivated today, allowing you to make the most of every opportunity that comes your way. Married individuals of this zodiac sign may receive financial benefits through their in-laws. Your love life will flourish, with companionship and emotional bonding growing stronger. You may also experience a sense of sincere and heartfelt affection. At work, it is best to remain focused on your own responsibilities rather than expecting support from others. Dedication and self-reliance will help you move forward. In your free time, you might decide to watch a movie, but it may not live up to your expectations, leaving you feeling that the time could have been spent more productively. On a brighter note, your life partner will be especially caring and wonderful today, bringing joy and warmth to your relationship. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am. Remedy: Showing kindness to people affected by leprosy, as well as to visually or physically challenged individuals, and sharing multi-colored fabrics with them may help accelerate progress in your professional plans.
Capricorn
Giving up smoking will be beneficial for your overall health and help you stay physically fit. Today, you may need to spend some money on repairing a faulty electronic device. An invitation to attend an award ceremony for your child will bring you great joy, as their achievements may reflect the fulfillment of your hopes and expectations. However, differences of opinion could create tension in a personal relationship, possibly leading to misunderstandings. Pressure from both work and home responsibilities may also make you feel irritable or short-tempered. This could be a good time to pause and reassess your strengths, priorities, and future plans. On the domestic front, a significant expense might lead to a minor disagreement with your spouse, so handling the situation calmly will be important. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm. Remedy: Distributing cooked or sweetened yellow rice among poor and needy people may help improve your financial stability.
Aquarius
Avoid pushing yourself too hard today and make sure you get adequate rest to maintain your well-being. Investing in stocks or mutual funds could prove beneficial for long-term financial growth. Planning a pleasant evening with friends and family members will bring joy and strengthen your bonds with them. You may fondly remember a close friend today, even in their absence, and their presence may feel deeply missed. Professionally, it is a favorable day to send out your resume or attend a job interview, as opportunities may arise. Guidance from a spiritual mentor or an elder could also provide valuable insight and direction. Your spouse will be in a particularly cheerful mood today, which may bring warmth and happiness to your relationship. You might even receive a pleasant surprise from them. Lucky Colour: Pale Pink. Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.45 pm. Remedy: Donating black and white clothing to saints or spiritual individuals may help support good health and overall well-being.
Pisces
Your dedicated efforts, along with timely support from family members, will help you achieve the results you have been hoping for. Continue to stay focused and work diligently to maintain this positive momentum. Investments related to your home or property are likely to bring favorable returns. An old friend may reach out to you in the evening, bringing back fond and nostalgic memories. However, your romantic life may feel somewhat complicated today, requiring patience and understanding. For businesspeople, the day looks promising, as there is a possibility of sudden and unexpected financial gains. When communicating with influential or important individuals, be mindful of your words and express yourself thoughtfully. You may share some beautiful romantic moments today, though minor health concerns could cause a bit of discomfort. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am. Remedy: To promote harmony and understanding in your love life, feed jaggery and roti to brown or reddish-colored cows.