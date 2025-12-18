Horoscope Today: December 19, 2025 Predictions for All Zodiac Signs

7 /12

Libra

An evening at the movie theatre or a quiet dinner with your spouse will leave you feeling relaxed and uplifted. Guidance or advice from your father is likely to prove valuable at the workplace, helping you make sound decisions. Children may demand extra attention, but they will also bring joy and emotional warmth. On the romantic front, you may playfully tease your partner by stretching out conversations, adding a light and affectionate touch to the relationship. Be mindful that others may seek more of your time than is reasonable; before making commitments, ensure your professional responsibilities are not affected and that your kindness is not being taken for granted. Your competitive spirit will work in your favour, helping you succeed in any contest or challenge you take on. Minor irritation may arise with your spouse over grocery shopping, but it is unlikely to have a lasting impact. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by showing respect, care, and affection toward your sister. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 4.25 pm to 6.45 pm.