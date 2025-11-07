Horoscope Today, December 20, 2025: Daily Zodiac Predictions, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time

Aries
You may feel the urge to leave work early today and spend time doing things you truly enjoy. Some important plans are likely to move forward, opening the door to fresh financial gains. However, be cautious, as someone close to you may overreact over money-related issues, which could create brief tension at home. A meaningful message or conversation with your spouse or beloved will lift your spirits and boost your confidence. You may also choose to step out alone for a while without informing anyone. Even in solitude, your mind will remain active with many thoughts. Though jokes about married life often appear on social media, today you may feel emotional as you realise the deeper and more beautiful truths of your own married life. There is also a chance of being scolded by your father or elder brother for a mistake. Instead of reacting, try to understand their advice and use it to improve yourself. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm Remedy: Place raw turmeric and five peepal leaves under your pillow before sleeping to promote harmony and happiness in family life.
Taurus
Your self-improvement efforts are likely to bring positive results today. You will feel more confident and satisfied with yourself. Financial gains are also indicated, but donating to charity or helping others will give you inner peace along with material benefits. Be careful while dealing with relatives, as some may try to take advantage of your generous nature. Generosity is good, but crossing limits may lead to problems or deception. Keep control over your emotions and decisions. Amid the rush of daily life, you will realise how lucky you are to have such a supportive and loving partner. An unexpected visit by a distant relative may take up a large part of your time. Married life will be especially romantic today, bringing warmth and closeness between partners. Despite all this, you may feel low or sad without any clear reason. Try to stay calm and give yourself time to understand your emotions. Lucky Colour: Light Blue Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 12 pm Remedy: Regular recitation of Ramcharitmanas and Sundarkand will help maintain peace and harmony in family life.
Gemini
Outdoor activities will prove beneficial for you today. Staying confined to a guarded lifestyle and worrying too much about security can slow down both physical and mental growth, and may also increase nervousness. Try to be more open and active. Money-related transactions will continue throughout the day. By evening, you are likely to save a decent amount, bringing satisfaction. Spend quality time with your family in a calm and peaceful atmosphere. If people come to you with their problems, it is better to ignore them for now and keep your mind stress-free. This day can turn into a memorable one if you do not miss the chance to express love to your partner. Elderly people of this zodiac sign may meet old friends and relive pleasant memories. Married life looks happy and fulfilling today. You may also plan an outing with your younger brother. This will bring joy and strengthen your bond with him. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm Remedy: Use pure honey regularly to maintain good health.
Cancer
Pay special attention to your diet today. Those suffering from migraine should not skip meals, as this may lead to unnecessary emotional stress. Married people of this zodiac sign are likely to receive financial benefits from their in-laws. The day is favourable for domestic matters. You can complete pending household work and bring order to your surroundings. On the emotional front, you will realise that your partner’s love is deep and genuine. Time moves very fast, so use it wisely and make the most of every moment. Life will feel more beautiful today as you enjoy meaningful moments with your partner. However, you may feel disappointed, thinking that friends are not supporting you when you need them the most. Stay patient and avoid overthinking. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm Remedy: Help students, teachers and small children wholeheartedly to maintain happiness and positive energy.
Leo
Your health is likely to improve when you share happiness and positivity with others. Avoid taking hasty decisions today, especially while dealing with important financial matters or negotiations. A close relative may seek extra attention, but their intentions will be caring and supportive. Setbacks in love will not weaken your spirit, and you will continue to stay emotionally strong. While taking care of family responsibilities, you often forget to focus on yourself. Today, however, you may find some personal time and even think about starting a new hobby. In married life, your spouse may express frustration over a lack of romance, which could lead to tension. If you have children, a complaint related to them may also disturb your peace of mind. Stay calm and handle family matters with patience and understanding. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm Remedy: Feed cows yellow gram to strengthen love and harmony in relationships.
Virgo
Starting meditation and yoga will help improve your physical health, especially your mental strength. You will clearly realise today that money stays with you only when you control unnecessary and extravagant spending. Do not let family tensions distract you. Difficult times often teach valuable lessons and help us grow stronger. Avoid reacting with anger or revenge in matters of love. Staying calm and expressing your true feelings will bring better results. To make good use of your free time, spend it away from crowds and focus on activities you truly enjoy. This will bring positive changes in your life. Your partner’s laziness may slow down some of your work and cause mild irritation. The day will begin on a very positive note, filling you with energy that will last throughout the day. Lucky Colour: Orange Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9 am Remedy: Eating meals together in the kitchen will help strengthen love and bonding in relationships.
Libra
Your generous nature will prove to be a blessing in disguise, helping you rise above negative tendencies such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, lack of faith, greed, attachment, ego, and jealousy. Financial transactions are likely to continue throughout the day, and by day’s end, you will still manage to save a reasonable amount. For some, the arrival of a new family member will create moments of joy, celebration, and togetherness. You may also receive an unexpected compliment that lifts your spirits. Spending some quiet time at a temple, gurudwara, or any place of worship will help you stay away from unnecessary worries and conflicts. A pleasant and meaningful transformation is indicated in your married life, bringing greater intimacy and emotional closeness. Expressing what is truly in your heart will further deepen love and understanding. Remedy: Chant ॐ बृं बृहस्पतये नमः (Om Bhram Bruhaspatayai Namaha) 11 times. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 11.30 am.
Scorpio
Keep a close watch on your health, especially your weight, and avoid overeating. Money saved over a long period may be put to use today; however, increased expenditure could dampen your mood slightly. Family members will continue to occupy a central and meaningful place in your life. When spending time with your partner, be natural and authentic in both appearance and behaviour. The day is favourable for social as well as religious engagements. A romantic atmosphere—complete with soulful music, fragrant candles, good food, and a few drinks—will add warmth and intimacy to your time with your spouse. You may also devote considerable time to self-care, such as a new hairstyle or a spa session, leaving you feeling refreshed and confident. Remedy: Offer prasad in the form of jaggery and gram (chana) to improve health. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Sagittarius
You are likely to find relief from a long-standing health issue. Today is a good time to seek guidance from senior family members on financial management and savings, and to apply their advice in your daily life. Guests may fill your home, turning the evening into a pleasant and enjoyable affair. Work may take a temporary back seat as you find comfort, joy, and emotional fulfillment in the company of your beloved. You may also sit down with family members to discuss important matters of life. While your words may initially seem uncomfortable to some, they will ultimately help in reaching meaningful solutions. For those in a stable married life, the day will feel like a delightful treat, bringing warmth and closeness. Your family will value your presence at home today, so make a conscious effort to spend quality time with them. Remedy: Plant sunflowers at home and nurture them regularly to invite success. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11.30 am.
Capricorn
Keep your quarrelsome behaviour in check, as it could cause lasting damage to your relationships. Cultivating an open mind and letting go of prejudices will help you restore harmony. Married individuals should pay special attention to their children today, as there are indications of possible health concerns that may lead to unexpected medical expenses. Support from friends and your spouse will bring comfort and happiness, otherwise the day may feel slow and uneventful. Romance looks exciting—reach out to the one you love and make the most of the moment. Although you may wish to spend quality time with family later in the day, a disagreement with someone close could dampen your mood. Your spouse will be especially supportive and affectionate, possibly surprising you in a pleasant way. You may also find yourself missing someone who holds a special place in your heart today. Remedy: Include white-coloured clothes in your daily attire to promote good health. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.
Aquarius
Excessive worry and stress could take a toll on your health and may even lead to issues such as hypertension, so try to stay calm and balanced. If you are looking to earn some extra income, investing in safe and reliable financial schemes would be a wise choice. Your sharp wit and cheerful nature will help lighten the mood and create a pleasant atmosphere around you. Be cautious in matters of love, as there may be chances of disappointment. Taking a break from work to spend quality time with your spouse will prove beneficial, though a revelation from your past could momentarily hurt their feelings. Handle such situations with sensitivity and honesty. Your family members may need your presence and support at home today, so make a conscious effort to give them time and attention. Remedy: For better health, distribute white, fragrant sweets to poor and needy children, especially young girls. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 3.20 pm to 4.30 pm.
Pisces
Recognise your true potential—you are not short of strength, only determination. Businesspersons heading out for work should keep their money securely stored today, as there are chances of loss or theft. Be mindful of people who make big promises but fail to deliver; it is best to distance yourself from empty talk and focus on results. Exercise extra care in your behaviour, as even a small lapse could upset your lover today. You can make productive use of your free time by engaging with the younger members of the household, which will prove refreshing. A slight mood swing from your spouse may cause some irritation, but patience will help ease the situation. The day will begin on a very positive note, filling you with energy and enthusiasm that will carry you through the rest of the day. Remedy: Showing kindness and offering help to those suffering from leprosy will strengthen your love life. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.