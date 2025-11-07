Horoscope Today, December 20, 2025: Daily Zodiac Predictions, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time

1 /12

Aries

You may feel the urge to leave work early today and spend time doing things you truly enjoy. Some important plans are likely to move forward, opening the door to fresh financial gains. However, be cautious, as someone close to you may overreact over money-related issues, which could create brief tension at home. A meaningful message or conversation with your spouse or beloved will lift your spirits and boost your confidence. You may also choose to step out alone for a while without informing anyone. Even in solitude, your mind will remain active with many thoughts. Though jokes about married life often appear on social media, today you may feel emotional as you realise the deeper and more beautiful truths of your own married life. There is also a chance of being scolded by your father or elder brother for a mistake. Instead of reacting, try to understand their advice and use it to improve yourself. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm Remedy: Place raw turmeric and five peepal leaves under your pillow before sleeping to promote harmony and happiness in family life.