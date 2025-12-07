Horoscope Today, December 7, 2025: What the Stars Have in Store for You

Aries
Outdoor activities and sports will energise you today, while meditation and yoga will bring you clarity and emotional balance. Some unemployed individuals of this sign may receive promising job opportunities, strengthening their financial stability. Plan something fun and entertaining for the second half of the day to lift your spirits. Romance is in the air, and you may find yourself struck by Cupid’s arrow. Remember, time moves quickly—use it wisely and make the most of every moment. Your spouse or partner may delight you with a pleasant surprise, adding joy to your day. Make good use of the time you have by completing pending tasks now so that you can relax without worry tomorrow. Remedy: For harmony and smoothness in your love life, donate a coconut and seven almonds at a religious place. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.
Taurus
Just as food draws its flavour from a pinch of salt, a little unhappiness in life helps you truly appreciate moments of joy. Be cautious with your movable valuables today, as there is a chance of theft—stay alert and safeguard your belongings. An unexpected piece of good news later in the day may fill your home with happiness and uplift everyone’s spirits. A short getaway with your loved one could turn into a beautifully memorable experience. However, tax and insurance-related matters may require your attention, so handle them carefully. Your marital life may also bring a delightful surprise, adding warmth to your day. You might experience a headache from excessive talking, so pace yourself and speak moderately to avoid discomfort. Remedy: Wrap a round piece of bronze in a green cloth and keep it in your pocket or wallet to help attract increased income. Lucky Colour: Grey. Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8.30 pm.
Gemini
Your health may require a little extra attention today, so prioritise self-care. Avoid lending money to relatives who still owe you from the past—it may only lead to unnecessary stress. Spend a pleasant and relaxing evening with your children to lift your spirits. Your partner may expect something from you today, but circumstances might prevent you from fulfilling their wish, which could leave them disappointed. Additionally, an unannounced visit from a relative may require you to spend time attending to their needs. On the brighter side, a comforting dinner followed by a peaceful night’s sleep is likely to bring harmony to your married life. Sometimes, it is wiser to stay apart from your partner for the day rather than meet, as a meeting might lead to unnecessary disagreements. Remedy: For better health and overall wellbeing, ensure that your home receives ample sunlight. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.
Cancer
You may need to show exceptional courage and inner strength today while dealing with certain emotional challenges. With a positive mindset, you will be able to rise above them more easily. Be mindful of your expenses and focus only on essential purchases for now. Things at home may feel tense or unsettled, and you might find yourself longing for genuine love and emotional connection. Don’t be disheartened—time has a way of transforming situations, and your romantic life will eventually take a brighter turn. Travel or learning opportunities may broaden your perspective and enhance your understanding of the world. Persistent work pressure may have affected your married life lately, but today brings a chance for tensions to ease and harmony to return. Be sure to have complete clarity about the tasks you delegate to others to avoid confusion later. Remedy: Keep a square piece of silver with you or wear it as a pendant to promote peace and harmony within the family. Lucky Colour: Grey. Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 5 pm.
Leo
Don’t let frustration take hold—staying calm and centred will help you navigate the day with confidence. Your financial situation looks strong, and thanks to favourable planetary alignment, you may encounter several opportunities to boost your income. Trying to meet everyone’s expectations could leave you feeling pulled in different directions, so set healthy boundaries where needed. Travel may bring you closer to someone special, strengthening romantic bonds. In your free time, you might enjoy relaxing with a web series on your phone. The day also promises memorable moments in your married life, making it one of the better days in recent times. Additionally, a friend may step in just in time to help you avoid a major problem. Remedy: Donate barley equal to your body weight at a goshala (cow shelter) to support your well-being and maintain good health. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.
Virgo
You can begin your day with yoga and meditation to stay grounded and maintain steady energy throughout the day. Be mindful of an impulse to overspend on entertainment—balance is key. Your daughter’s illness may weigh on your heart today; offering her love and comfort will not only lift her spirits but also support her healing, as affection has its own quiet strength. Avoid getting carried away by one-sided attraction, as it may lead to disappointment. Any efforts you make to enhance your appearance or personality are likely to bring satisfying results. However, your spouse’s behaviour might create some strain in your professional interactions, so handle situations with patience. Despite small hurdles, your life is gradually moving back on track, and you’re likely to recognise that reassuring progress today. Remedy: For financial improvement, drink warm milk mixed with turmeric. Lucky Colour: Cream. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Libra
Engaging in charitable or donation-based activities today can bring you a deep sense of mental peace and fulfilment. With the support of a close friend, businesspersons may see financial gains that could help resolve several ongoing concerns. Quality time with family will bring joy and warmth to your day. Those planning a short getaway with their partner are likely to create truly memorable moments together. Remember, success favours those who take initiative—divine help follows self-effort. Romantic energy is strong today, bringing harmony and closeness between partners. At work, you may find yourself stepping up to support a colleague if their health suddenly takes a downturn, strengthening mutual trust. Remedy: Set aside a portion of your meal and offer it to cows to promote good health and positivity. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.
Scorpio
Be extra cautious about your health today, especially if you have blood pressure concerns. You may step out with your spouse to purchase some essential or valuable items for the household, though this could slightly tighten your finances for the moment. This is also a favourable time to discuss your new plans or projects with your parents and earn their confidence and support. Your love life is set to feel hopeful and comforting. You might get an opportunity to leave work early, allowing you to enjoy a pleasant outing or picnic with your family. You’re likely to feel fortunate and grateful for your married life today. However, neglecting your health could lead to stress, so don’t hesitate to seek medical advice if necessary. Remedy: Regularly worship the silver idol of your household deity to strengthen your financial stability. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 9 pm to 11 pm.
Sagittarius
You’ll feel a surge of energy today, but mounting work pressure may leave you feeling a bit irritable. Your financial situation is set to improve as long-pending payments finally come through. Emotions might run high, so be mindful not to vent your frustration on others — doing so may strain your relationships unnecessarily. On the brighter side, you’ll feel deeply connected with your partner, sensing a beautiful harmony that signals the presence of true love. However, you may face some criticism from a senior regarding tasks you left incomplete earlier, which could push you to spend your free time catching up on office work. Tensions with your spouse may surface and could linger if not handled calmly. Additionally, you might receive some unpleasant news from someone living abroad. Remedy: Include pure honey in your daily routine to promote harmony and positivity in your family life. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.
Capricorn
Keep your temper in check today, as a quarrelsome approach could cause lasting strain in your relationships. Try to stay open-minded and let go of any prejudices — doing so will help you handle situations more gracefully. If you're travelling, be extra cautious with your belongings, especially your purse, as there is a risk of theft. Offer support to your brother and help maintain harmony at home. Avoid adding fuel to any conflict; instead, focus on resolving issues peacefully. In love, the line between dreams and reality may blur, filling your day with emotional intensity. You may choose to unwind at a park, but be mindful — a chance argument with a stranger could sour your mood. Persistent disagreements with your spouse may also weigh heavily on you, making reconciliation challenging if emotions run high. While caring for loved ones is admirable, be sure not to neglect your own health in the process. Remedy: For improved well-being, chant “ॐ बुं बुधाय नमः” (Om Bum Budhaaya Namaha) 11 times, twice a day. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 9.30 am to 11 am.
Aquarius
Your harsh words or rude behaviour may upset your spouse today, so it’s important to remember that disrespect or taking someone for granted can weaken even the strongest relationships. Financially, several new investment opportunities may come your way—take time to assess the benefits and risks before committing to anything. A pleasant surprise awaits at home as guests bring warmth and cheer to your evening. Consider planting a sapling today—it’s a simple act that brings positivity and hope. After returning from work, you may find comfort in indulging in your favourite hobbies, helping you unwind and restore your mood. However, your busy schedule might make your spouse feel overlooked, and their disappointment may show later in the day. Still, your positive traits and efforts will earn you appreciation from those around you. Remedy: Keep a piece of yellow cloth in your pocket, wallet, or close to you to promote mental clarity and good health. Yellow is known to uplift your mood and bring positive energy. Lucky Colour: Light Green. Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.
Pisces
Begin your day with light exercise — it’s time to feel good about yourself. Make this a daily habit and try to stay consistent. Financially, the day looks favourable as you may be able to raise capital, recover pending dues, or secure funds for new projects. On the family front, it’s important to let go of any dominating attitude. Work closely with your loved ones and share both the joys and challenges of life. This positive shift in your behaviour will bring them immense happiness. Romance may fill your thoughts as you connect with your beloved. Students, however, should be cautious — being lost in feelings of love could distract them from their studies. Married individuals will realise today that true love goes far beyond physical attraction. You are aware of your own shortcomings, and this is the right time to work on improving them. Remedy: If you are dealing with mental restlessness, offer food to black ants for emotional balance and peace. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.