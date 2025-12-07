Horoscope Today, December 7, 2025: What the Stars Have in Store for You

4 /12

Cancer

You may need to show exceptional courage and inner strength today while dealing with certain emotional challenges. With a positive mindset, you will be able to rise above them more easily. Be mindful of your expenses and focus only on essential purchases for now. Things at home may feel tense or unsettled, and you might find yourself longing for genuine love and emotional connection. Don’t be disheartened—time has a way of transforming situations, and your romantic life will eventually take a brighter turn. Travel or learning opportunities may broaden your perspective and enhance your understanding of the world. Persistent work pressure may have affected your married life lately, but today brings a chance for tensions to ease and harmony to return. Be sure to have complete clarity about the tasks you delegate to others to avoid confusion later. Remedy: Keep a square piece of silver with you or wear it as a pendant to promote peace and harmony within the family. Lucky Colour: Grey. Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 5 pm.