Horoscope Today, February 1, 2026: Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Meditation will help you find relief and restore inner calm. If you are involved in a money-related legal matter, the court is likely to rule in your favour today, bringing financial gains. Stay cautious in your interactions, whether with friends or strangers. Expressing your feelings may feel overwhelming at first, but it will ultimately lighten your heart. Your magnetic and outgoing personality will easily win admiration. The day holds strong romantic energy. Good food, pleasant fragrances and a joyful atmosphere will help you spend memorable moments with your partner. You may also receive a long-awaited call from someone you have been wanting to speak with, reviving old memories and briefly transporting you back in time. Remedy: Store Gangajal in a green-coloured bottle and bury it near the roots of a peepal tree. This is believed to help maintain peace and harmony within the family. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.
Taurus
Blessings from a spiritual person will bring comfort and peace of mind. Those of this zodiac sign engaged in overseas business are likely to see financial gains today. It is an auspicious time to consider or finalise a matrimonial alliance. In love, emotions may grow slowly but steadily, building a deeper bond. Overall, the day looks favourable, with situations turning in your favour and boosting your confidence. However, your spouse may be unwilling to meet your expectations today, which could leave you feeling frustrated. Businesspersons should use this time to revisit and revive plans that have been stalled. Remedy: Gift a pair of white or crystal artificial ducks to your partner to strengthen harmony and love in your relationship. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.
Gemini
Rest will be essential today, as you have been under considerable mental pressure lately. Recreation and light entertainment will help you unwind and regain balance. Handle all commitments and financial transactions with extra care. Spending time doing something fun and different with family members will lift your mood. Romance may not be on the cards today, and you could end up wasting your free time on unproductive activities. Your spouse’s rude behaviour might affect you emotionally, and excessive talking could lead to a headache—so speak in moderation. Remedy: Donating black umbrellas and black shoes to economically disadvantaged people is believed to bring significant improvement in financial conditions. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Cancer
Do not let your unpredictable behaviour affect your marital relationship. Be mindful, or you may regret it later. Some important plans are likely to be successfully executed, bringing fresh financial gains. An evening spent with friends will be enjoyable and may also involve discussions about future travel or holidays. However, you may fail to keep certain promises today, which could leave your partner feeling upset. Travel, entertainment and social interactions will feature prominently in your schedule. Domestic help may not turn up, creating some stress between you and your life partner. Spending quality time with children will help restore peace of mind and bring happiness. Remedy: For good health, recite ॐ बुं बुधाय नमः (Om Bum Budhaaya Namaha) 11 times, twice a day. Lucky Colour: Forest Green. Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm.
Leo
This is a very good day from a health perspective. Your cheerful frame of mind will act as a tonic, keeping you confident and energetic. Businesspersons of this zodiac sign should be cautious today and avoid lending money to family members who may not return it later. Before making any changes at home, seek the advice of elders, as ignoring them could invite their displeasure. In matters of love, there is a possibility of disappointment or misunderstanding with your girlfriend, so stay alert. Despite a busy schedule, you will manage to carve out some time for yourself and may use it for creative pursuits. Your spouse might express a few unpleasant thoughts about being with you today, which could momentarily affect your mood. However, your partner may also surprise you by preparing a special dish at home, helping you shake off all fatigue and stress. Remedy: To promote peace and happiness in the family, offer milk at a Bhairav temple. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 5.15 pm.
Virgo
Maintain patience, as your consistent efforts, combined with common sense and understanding, will ensure success. It is a high-energy day, and unexpected financial gains are likely. However, the health of an elderly family member may cause some चिंता and require your attention. Today, you will truly realise how deeply your beloved cares for you. In your free time, you may engage in a game or light recreation, but remain alert, as there is a possibility of a minor accident. Your life partner will appear more caring and supportive than usual. You may also face a scolding from your father or elder brother over a mistake. Instead of reacting emotionally, try to understand their words and apply them constructively for self-improvement. Remedy: Worship an iron idol of your personal deity at home to strengthen harmony and happiness in family life. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.
Libra
Rest will be essential today, as you have been under considerable mental pressure lately. Recreation and light entertainment will help you unwind and feel refreshed. With the support of a person of the opposite sex, you are likely to gain financially in your business or job today. Guests may visit your home, making the evening pleasant and enjoyable. You will also play a role in preventing a heartbreak, bringing emotional satisfaction. However, you may end up wasting your free time in unnecessary arguments, which could leave you feeling upset by day’s end. The health of your spouse may cause some concern. Spending time chatting with friends can be relaxing, but avoid excessive phone conversations, as they may lead to a headache. Remedy: Take good care of a holy basil (Tulsi) plant at home to keep boredom away and maintain positivity. Lucky Colour: Rose Pink. Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.
Scorpio
Begin the day with meditation and yoga to improve physical well-being and, more importantly, mental strength. You may face a financial loss early in the day, which could affect your mood, so handle matters cautiously. Sharing your problems with family members will help you feel lighter, but letting ego stop you from opening up about important issues is not wise. Suppressing concerns will only add to your difficulties. Romantic opportunities may arise, though they are likely to be short-lived. Those living away from home may prefer spending their free time in a park or a quiet place in the evening after finishing daily tasks. Your spouse will be in a particularly cheerful mood today and may even surprise you. Businesspersons should consider revisiting and reviving plans that have been stalled. Remedy: To improve your financial condition, stay away from intoxicants. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.
Sagittarius
It will be a pleasant and happy day overall. Carefully examine any investment opportunities that come your way today before committing. This is an ideal time to renew emotional bonds and strengthen ties with family members. Love will be in the air, and your heartbeat will move in perfect harmony with your partner. People of this zodiac sign need to understand themselves better today. If you feel lost amid the crowd, take some time alone to reflect and reassess your personality. Your partner seems to be in an excellent mood—support them and make the most of the day to create beautiful moments in your married life. Begin any new task or project with a fresh mindset instead of overthinking possible outcomes. Stay focused on your work and give it your full attention. Remedy: Use white sandalwood, gopi chandan, and vermillion regularly in your daily worship and rituals to attract prosperity. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.
Capricorn
Your health will remain stable and supportive today. This is a good time to learn how to accumulate and save money wisely and use it in the right direction. Suitable matrimonial proposals may come for those who are eligible. Maintain decency in your relationship and avoid any behavior that could hurt your girlfriend’s feelings. If you have been waiting for positive changes or excitement in life, you are likely to feel some relief today. However, domestic life may face some strain due to unmet daily needs—this could relate to food, cleanliness, or other household responsibilities. Spending time with people whose company you do not truly enjoy may irritate you, so be mindful while choosing whom to go out with. Remedy: Wear silver bangles or a silver kada to strengthen your love life and make it more fulfilling. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.
Aquarius
Avoid interfering in your wife’s personal matters, as it may invite her displeasure. It is wiser to focus on your own responsibilities. Keep interference to a minimum, otherwise it could lead to unnecessary dependency and friction. Married couples may need to spend a significant amount on their children’s education today. If communication or discussions do not go smoothly, you may lose your temper and say something you could regret later—think carefully before you speak. Spending quality time with your beloved will help you understand each other better. If you are married with children, they may complain about not receiving enough of your time and attention. Overall, marital life appears pleasant today. However, spending excessive time with office friends may upset your family, so try to strike a balance and avoid it as much as possible. Remedy: Distribute and also consume white-colored sweets to attract positive health vibrations. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Pisces
It’s a day to unwind and relax. Gently massaging your body with oil will help soothe tired muscles. Those who have been facing financial difficulties for a long time may suddenly receive money from an unexpected source, resolving several problems at once. A family function could introduce you to new friends—choose wisely, as true friendships are a treasure worth preserving. By gaining a clearer understanding, you will be able to offer better emotional support to your wife. Avoid wasting time on trivial matters or neglecting important responsibilities, as this could prove harmful today. After a long gap, you will finally get enough time to spend with your life partner. You may also receive a call from someone you have been wanting to speak to for a long time, reviving old memories and transporting you back to those moments once again. Remedy: Feed tandoori (clay-oven baked) rotis to a reddish-brown dog to bring more sweetness into your love life. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.