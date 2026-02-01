Horoscope Today, February 1, 2026: Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

5 /12

Leo

This is a very good day from a health perspective. Your cheerful frame of mind will act as a tonic, keeping you confident and energetic. Businesspersons of this zodiac sign should be cautious today and avoid lending money to family members who may not return it later. Before making any changes at home, seek the advice of elders, as ignoring them could invite their displeasure. In matters of love, there is a possibility of disappointment or misunderstanding with your girlfriend, so stay alert. Despite a busy schedule, you will manage to carve out some time for yourself and may use it for creative pursuits. Your spouse might express a few unpleasant thoughts about being with you today, which could momentarily affect your mood. However, your partner may also surprise you by preparing a special dish at home, helping you shake off all fatigue and stress. Remedy: To promote peace and happiness in the family, offer milk at a Bhairav temple. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 5.15 pm.