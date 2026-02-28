Horoscope Today, February 28, 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Spending quality time with your children will help you ease stress today. Their innocent energy and warmth can bring emotional comfort and refresh your mind. You may feel renewed and positive after being around them. At the same time, be careful about how you use your time and money. Ignoring important responsibilities now could lead to difficulties in the coming days.
The day looks pleasant for social interactions. You may enjoy the company of guests at home. Planning something thoughtful with your relatives will strengthen bonds and bring happiness. A deep sense of love and emotional connection can be felt today, so make space for heartfelt moments. Those born under this zodiac sign may prefer some quiet time alone instead of socialising. You could use your free hours to organise or clean your home, which will give you mental peace.
Romance is likely to blossom, and the day may turn out to be one of the most memorable with your spouse. Express your true feelings openly, as honest communication will deepen your relationship.
Lucky Colour: White
Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm
Remedy: Feed a white rabbit to attract better financial stability.
Taurus
Just as food gets its taste from salt, a little sadness in life helps you understand the true value of happiness. If you have borrowed money from a family member, make sure to repay it today. Delaying it could create tension and may even lead to serious disputes. Put the needs of your family first. Share in their happiness and stand by them in difficult times so they feel your care and support.
This is a favourable day for you, so put in your best effort as luck is on your side. To make good use of your free time, step away from crowds and focus on activities you truly enjoy. This can bring positive changes and inner satisfaction. Married life may bring a pleasant surprise today, something different from your daily routine that strengthens your bond. For better health, consider visiting a park or going to the gym.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Auspicious Time: 7:30 am to 9:00 am
Remedy: Regularly worship the silver idol of your home deity to strengthen your financial position.
Gemini
Your mind will remain open and ready to accept positive thoughts today. Financial gains from earlier investments are likely, bringing relief and satisfaction. There may also be good news related to ancestral property, which will create a joyful atmosphere in the family.
Romantic feelings are set to be returned warmly, making the day emotionally fulfilling. However, you may not use your free time wisely, which could leave you feeling upset or dissatisfied later. Try to stay mindful about how you spend your spare hours.
Your partner may express deep affection in a special way today, adding warmth to your relationship. Students should remain calm, as a disagreement with a senior at school is possible. Controlling anger will help you avoid unnecessary trouble.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm
Remedy: Prepare bread using seven types of grains and feed it to birds if your day does not go as planned.
Cancer
Friends may introduce you to someone special today, and this person could leave a strong impact on your thinking. You might also receive advice from one of your parents about the importance of saving money. Listen carefully, as ignoring practical financial guidance now could create problems later.
Social gatherings will offer a good chance to strengthen ties with influential and important people. Travel plans may deepen your romantic bond. Despite a busy schedule, you can carve out time to step out with your life partner. Minor disagreements are possible, but they will not overshadow the affection you share.
The day may bring a heartfelt realization about your marriage, reminding you that the promises made on your wedding day truly matter. You may feel grateful to have a life partner who understands you deeply. Although hosting too many guests could slightly disturb your weekend mood, it may also give you the chance to reconnect with old friends.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm
Remedy: Feed a black dog to overcome laziness and regain energy.
Leo
A feeling of insecurity or confusion may trouble you today and could even cause slight dizziness. Stay calm and avoid overthinking. It would be wise to ignore people who approach you seeking business credit, as this may not be the right time to take financial risks.
Focus on your family and place their needs above everything else. Share their happiness and stand by them in difficult moments so they truly feel your support. On the romantic front, you and your partner may experience deep emotional closeness and a strong sense of love. If you go shopping, you are likely to find an attractive dress material that suits you well.
There could be a series of small quarrels in your relationship that may leave you feeling disappointed. Do not make hasty decisions or think of giving up. Patience and understanding will help you overcome temporary issues. Also, make sure you do not waste your valuable time on unnecessary matters.
Lucky Colour: Green
Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm
Remedy: Maintaining good moral character and honesty will help strengthen your financial position.
Virgo
Your spouse’s loyalty and courage will bring you comfort and happiness today. However, be careful in financial matters. A friend may ask for a large loan. Offering help without thinking could put pressure on your own finances. Assess the situation wisely before making any commitment.
This is a favourable time to discuss your new plans and projects with your parents. Taking them into confidence will give you guidance and emotional support. Keep your romantic thoughts private for now, as expressing them openly may not be suitable at the moment.
The day may feel mixed. Some events will go in your favour, while others may leave you confused and tired. There could be tension with family members, but by the end of the day, warmth and affection from your spouse will comfort you. It is also a good time to reconnect with old friends you have not met for a while. Just make sure to inform them in advance so that your time is used well.
Lucky Colour: Grey
Auspicious Time: 8:00 pm to 9:30 pm
Remedy: Rahu is associated with charity, sacrifice and creativity when positively placed. To strengthen your financial position, look for creative ways to help and serve others.
Your sharp intellect and inner strength will help you overcome limitations—nurture positive thoughts to face challenges with confidence. Make the most of what you already have instead of rushing into unnecessary purchases. Choose your words carefully, especially with elders, as thoughtless remarks could hurt their feelings; sometimes, silence is wiser than needless talk. Life gains meaning through mindful, purposeful actions—show your loved ones that you genuinely care. Let go of anxious thoughts and enjoy quality time with your romantic partner. Although family members may share several concerns with you today, you’re likely to remain absorbed in your own space and spend your free time doing something you truly enjoy. If you think marriage is only about compromise, today may remind you that it’s also one of life’s greatest blessings. Planning a visit to a close relative with your family is well-favoured, but avoid reopening unpleasant memories, as they could dampen the mood.
Lucky Colour: Orange/Brown.
Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Remedy: Chant ॐ गं गणपतये नमः (Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha) 11 times every morning and evening to bring harmony and bliss to family life.