Horoscope Today, February 28, 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Spending quality time with your children will help you ease stress today. Their innocent energy and warmth can bring emotional comfort and refresh your mind. You may feel renewed and positive after being around them. At the same time, be careful about how you use your time and money. Ignoring important responsibilities now could lead to difficulties in the coming days.

The day looks pleasant for social interactions. You may enjoy the company of guests at home. Planning something thoughtful with your relatives will strengthen bonds and bring happiness. A deep sense of love and emotional connection can be felt today, so make space for heartfelt moments. Those born under this zodiac sign may prefer some quiet time alone instead of socialising. You could use your free hours to organise or clean your home, which will give you mental peace.

Romance is likely to blossom, and the day may turn out to be one of the most memorable with your spouse. Express your true feelings openly, as honest communication will deepen your relationship.

Lucky Colour: White

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Remedy: Feed a white rabbit to attract better financial stability.