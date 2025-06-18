Horoscope Today for 10 December 2025: Check your Astrological Prediction, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time

Aries
A day when rest becomes essential. You have been dealing with considerable mental pressure, so engaging in recreation or entertainment can help you unwind. Avoid making financial investments today without proper advice. It is also a favourable time to reconnect with old contacts and strengthen past relationships. You may sense a new kind of romantic feeling. Work and home responsibilities could test your patience, making you irritable. Try to spend your free time with close friends to lift your mood. Your spouse is likely to offer you the space and attention you need to express yourself. Remedy: Wearing a silver chain around your neck is believed to support success in business and professional life. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.
Taurus
Your health may improve when you share joy with others. Today, you will realise the value of money and how unnecessary expenses can affect your future. Some of you may buy jewellery or a household appliance. Romance is likely to be on your mind. Your artistic and creative talents could draw praise and even bring unexpected rewards. You might choose to step out alone for a while without informing anyone. Even in solitude, your mind will remain active with many thoughts. Your partner is expected to express warmth and affection despite recent challenges. Remedy: For better financial stability, chant ॐ गं गणपतये नमः (Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha) 11 times daily. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Gemini
You may spend time on sports or physical activity to keep your stamina high. Money matters might occupy most of your day, but you are likely to see gains by evening. Taking a break from your routine and stepping out with friends can refresh you. Expect moments of sincere and pure affection. Your determination and patience will help you achieve your goals. Travel could bring benefits, though it may also add to your expenses. Your spouse is likely to make special efforts to keep you happy. Remedy: Offer food items containing jaggery, wheat, or saffron to your father or a father-like figure to support financial well-being. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.
Cancer
It will be a day filled with recreation and enjoyment. You can seek guidance from senior family members on managing finances and saving wisely, and their advice may prove useful in your daily life. Use your free time to support your family. Your partner may feel upset about one of your habits, which could lead to a brief disagreement. Stay honest and direct in your approach, as your determination and abilities are likely to be recognised. Travel and learning activities can broaden your understanding. A pleasant dinner and restful sleep are likely to add harmony to your married life. Remedy: Uphold good values and nurture happy moments within your family. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.
Leo
Spend some time with close friends to unwind. You may realise the true value of money today, especially when you find yourself needing funds but falling short. A parent’s health may worry you. An unexpected romantic moment could leave you unsure of your feelings. Long-pending projects are likely to progress toward completion. Try to stay away from gossip, as it could waste much of your day. Your partner’s affection will feel especially comforting. Remedy: Removing old or damaged books from your home is believed to support harmony in family life. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Virgo
Past decisions may trouble you today, causing frustration and confusion. If you feel stuck, do not hesitate to seek support from others. Your energy levels will be high, and unexpected gains are likely. Guests may drop by and take up your evening. Share your feelings with your partner today, as waiting until tomorrow might not be ideal. It is a good day to begin new plans or projects. The planetary positions favour you, offering several reasons to feel satisfied. However, taking your partner for granted could spark an argument. Remedy: A bath with milk is believed to support good health and well-being. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Libra
Pay extra attention to your health today, especially if you struggle with blood pressure—take things slow and avoid unnecessary stress. Those with ongoing loans may face some difficulty in making repayments, so plan your finances carefully. You might find it challenging to manage your emotions, but avoid venting or nagging those around you, as it could create unwanted distance. On the bright side, your love life promises something truly delightful today, filling your day with warmth and joy. At work, speak only as much as necessary; over-communicating may affect your image. Businesspersons could face losses related to an old investment, so stay cautious and avoid risky decisions for now. On a positive note, your communication skills will shine and help you in meaningful ways. No matter how chaotic the world feels, the comfort and affection of your life partner will wrap you in a sense of calm and security. Remedy: To enhance harmony and happiness in your family, keep a small packet of saffron or turmeric roots wrapped in a yellow cloth with you. Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.
Scorpio
Wear a smile today—it’s the best remedy for any challenge that comes your way. You may realise the true value of money, especially if you find yourself short of funds when you need them most. Your spouse’s health might cause some stress, so offer support with patience and care. Your love life, however, brings renewed hope and warmth. Professionally, learning new skills and adapting to modern techniques will prove essential for advancing your career. Make an effort to step out and connect with influential people, as such interactions could open new doors. By the end of the day, you’ll truly appreciate the joy and stability of a happy married life. Remedy: For enhanced harmony and a contented family life, install a gold idol of your personal or family deity at home. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Sagittarius
You may find it challenging to manage your emotions today, and your unusual behaviour could leave others puzzled—and you a bit frustrated. Trust in yourself, though; with the right support and self-belief, you can improve your financial situation. Your parents’ health may require extra care and attention, so stay attentive to their needs. On the brighter side, love is strongly in the air—Cupid seems ready to bring warmth and affection into your life, as long as you stay aware of the signals around you. At work, you’re likely to receive an assignment you've been hoping for. Your keen observation and sharp instincts will help you stay ahead of your peers. By evening, your spouse will make you feel truly cherished, as though you’re the only person who matters in their world. Remedy: To enhance your well-being, donate a cow. If that isn’t feasible, offer an amount equivalent to its cost at a temple or hermitage. Lucky Colour: Beige. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.
Capricorn
Wear a smile today—it remains the best antidote to any challenge you face. For financial success, rely on the guidance of people who are both innovative and experienced. Share your joy with your parents and make them feel valued; your warmth can help ease any feelings of loneliness they may be carrying. Remember, life becomes meaningful when we help make things easier for one another. A heartwarming message or gesture is likely to fill your day with happiness. Stay focused on your work and avoid depending on others to step in, as distractions or wasting time on unimportant matters could cost you later. By evening, your spouse will delight you with something truly special, adding an extra dose of joy to your day. Remedy: For better growth in business and professional life, keep the windows of your home open in the early morning to allow sunlight to enter. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.
Aquarius
Avoid alcohol today, as it may disturb your sleep and prevent you from getting the deep rest you need. You may encounter some financial concerns, so seek guidance from your father or a father-like figure whose advice you trust. Your children will fill you with pride through their accomplishments and progress. Stay cautious—someone may try to flirt with you unexpectedly. At work, your efforts are likely to be recognised, bringing you compliments and appreciation. Remember that time is valuable; use it wisely to achieve the outcomes you desire. At the same time, learn to stay flexible and make room for quality moments with your family, as both are essential for balance. Later in the day, you may see a firm or intense side of your spouse, which could make you feel slightly uneasy—handle the situation with patience and understanding. Remedy: Before meeting your partner, have a little crystal sugar (mishri) with water to help strengthen sweetness in your relationship. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.
Pisces
Shake off the gloom that has been slowing you down—it’s time to move forward with clarity and confidence. Today, you may find it easy to raise capital, recover outstanding dues, or secure funds for new projects. Make time to visit a relative who hasn’t been keeping well; your presence will mean a lot. You’ll also feel deeply touched as you realise just how soulful and genuine your partner’s love is. Businesspersons may face an unexpected work-related trip that could bring some mental stress, so stay prepared. Those working in offices should avoid gossip, as it could create unnecessary complications. Your personality often gets overwhelmed by meeting too many people, prompting you to seek solitude. Fortunately, today brings you the perfect chance to enjoy some peaceful, much-needed “me time.” And through it all, the warmth of love after marriage will surround you beautifully throughout the day. Remedy: Offer prasad at a Shree Lakshmi Narayan temple and donate food items to the needy to bring happiness and harmony into your family life. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.