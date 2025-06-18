Horoscope Today for 10 December 2025: Check your Astrological Prediction, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time

11 /12

Aquarius

Avoid alcohol today, as it may disturb your sleep and prevent you from getting the deep rest you need. You may encounter some financial concerns, so seek guidance from your father or a father-like figure whose advice you trust. Your children will fill you with pride through their accomplishments and progress. Stay cautious—someone may try to flirt with you unexpectedly. At work, your efforts are likely to be recognised, bringing you compliments and appreciation. Remember that time is valuable; use it wisely to achieve the outcomes you desire. At the same time, learn to stay flexible and make room for quality moments with your family, as both are essential for balance. Later in the day, you may see a firm or intense side of your spouse, which could make you feel slightly uneasy—handle the situation with patience and understanding. Remedy: Before meeting your partner, have a little crystal sugar (mishri) with water to help strengthen sweetness in your relationship. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.